PCTEL : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K

    PCTI   US69325Q1058

PCTEL, INC.

(PCTI)
PCTEL : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

01/24/2022 | 12:34pm EST
PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

BLOOMINGDALE, Illinois - January 21, 2022- PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share on its common stock. This dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 8, 2022.

The Company believes its 2022 dividend payments will be a return of capital for U.S. income tax purposes. See IRS Form 8937 posted on the Company's website at http://investor.pctel.com/stock-information/dividends-IRSforms.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2022 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

PCTEL Company Contact

Suzanne Cafferty

Vice President, Global Marketing

PCTEL, Inc.

(630) 339-2107

public.relations@pctel.com

PCTEL Investor Relations Contact

Phillip Kupper

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(817) 778-8339

Pkupper@threepa.com

Disclaimer

PC-Tel Inc. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 17:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 85,8 M - -
Net income 2021 0,72 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 134x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 95,6 M 95,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float -
Chart PCTEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
PCTEL, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCTEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,34 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 68,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Neumann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. McGowan Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Steven D. Levy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sumeet Paul Vice President & General Manager-Data Analytics
Rishi Bharadwaj Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PCTEL, INC.-5.82%96
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-10.56%239 054
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-12.70%40 061
ERICSSON3.10%37 341
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-17.47%36 453
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-2.60%36 383