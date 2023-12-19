PCTEL, Inc.(NasdaqGS:PCTI) dropped from S&P TMI Index

PCTEL, Inc. is a global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial Internet of things (IoT) devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices. It offers in-house wireless product development for its customers, including design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities. Its antenna portfolio includes wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), Bluetooth, Land Mobile Radio (LMR), Tetra, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Cellular, Industrial, Scientific, and Medical (ISM), Long Range (LoRa), and combination antenna solutions. Its Industrial IoT device portfolio includes access points, radio modules, sensor communication modules, and wireless communication sensors. It provides radio frequency (RF) test & measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally, with a focus on long-term evolution (LTE), public safety, and 5G technologies.