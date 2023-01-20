Advanced search
PCTEL, INC.

(PCTI)
2023-01-20
4.680 USD    0.00%
Pctel : Investor Presentation - January 20. 2023
PU
04:37pPCTEL Retains Quarterly Dividend at $0.055 a Share, Payable Feb. 15 to Shareholders of Record on Feb. 8
MT
04:31pPCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
PCTEL : Investor Presentation - January 20. 2023

01/20/2023
ENABLING CONNECTIVITY

  • pctel.com
  • Nasdaq: PCTI

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, the statements regarding PCTEL, Inc.'s expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing supply chain disruptions, future business prospects, forecasted financial information, technology roadmap, strategy, and perceived growth opportunities are forward looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor. These statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results may differ materially as a result of various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others:

  • The impact of data densification and IoT on capacity and coverage demand;
  • The worldwide adoption and deployment of new technologies, including 5G;
  • PCTEL's ability to develop and grow its wireless business, including in its targeted market segments, and rapidly respond to market trends and demands;
  • PCTEL's ability to develop and successfully introduce new and enhanced products that meet our customers' needs, particularly in the industrial IoT and 5G environments;
  • The impact of geopolitical events and trade restrictions on sales growth and market penetration; and
  • Disruptions to PCTEL's workforce, operations, supply chain and customer demand, and to economic activity in general, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of the pandemic on PCTEL's results of operations, financial condition and stock price.

These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the filings of PCTEL with the SEC. The "forward-looking statements" contained in this presentation are made only as of this date, and PCTEL disclaims any obligation to update or revise them, including the financial projections.

PCTEL presents Non-GAAP financial measures. See the PCTEL's quarterly earnings press releases for the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

2 PCTEL®, Inc. | Nasdaq: PCTI

Why Invest in PCTEL?

  • Market leader with established reputation for unique Radio Frequency (RF) and mechanical engineering expertise
  • R&D and Innovation supporting the development of knowledge and technology to exploit market growth areas
  • Expansive Global Customer Base: Strong partnerships with OEMs, distributors and direct account client bases
  • Proven success in industrial IoT, 5G test and measurement, enterprise wireless, intelligent transportation and public safety

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built IOT devices, antenna systems and test and measurement solutions, solving complex wireless challenges.

  • Strategic IoT & 5G initiatives in growing markets to support long-term revenue growth
  • Solid Balance Sheet to fund organic growth, acquisitions and dividend
  • 2023 Financial Targets include double-digit top line growth and attractive margins (11% Revenue, 46% Gross margin, 9% EBITDA margin at the mid-point of the range)

3

We Solve Complex Wireless Challenges

TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP

  • 25+ years of leadership solving complex RF challenges
  • Experienced management team who respect and appreciate their employees
  • Recognized engineering expertise with 105 patents 1

EXPANDING MARKETS

  • Expanding addressable target market and customer base driven by IIoT applications, 5G, intelligent transportation and enterprise wireless
  • Increasing RF complexity presents significant need for PCTEL's products across targeted vertical markets which support long-term revenue growth

FINANCIAL STRENGTH

  • Strong balance sheet with no debt and $28.3M in cash1 supporting growth priorities
  • Healthy Free Cash Flow (Target is 7 - 9% of revenues)
  • Dividend yielding 4.34%2
  • Distributed $36M to shareholders from 2016 - 20211

4

1As of June 30, 2022 2 Based on stock price on September 6, 2022

Company Profile

Nasdaq: PCTI

220+

18.2M / 8%

2021 Key Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA: $8.5 Million

~$100M

Revenue: $87.8 Million

Founded 1994,

PCTEL

Total Shares /

Full Year Diluted Non-GAAP EPS: $0.27

Market

Gross Margin: 46.1%

Headquartered in

Employees

Management

Capitalization

Free Cash Flow: $3.3 Million

Bloomingdale, IL

Globally

Ownership

Annual Dividend (Yield): $0.22 (~5.37%)

Product Portfolio:

ANTENNAS

INDUSTRIAL

TEST &

IOT

MEASUREMENT

Connecting people, networks, and

Serve enterprise-class IT operations,

Testing tools leveraged to plan,

devices wirelessly, on a world-wide

improving workforce productivity and

deploy and optimize the performance

basis

safety while optimizing

of wireless networks

cost-effectiveness

* Corporate Data as of June 30, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PC-Tel Inc. published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 22:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
