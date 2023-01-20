PCTEL : Investor Presentation - January 20. 2023

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, the statements regarding PCTEL, Inc.'s expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing supply chain disruptions, future business prospects, forecasted financial information, technology roadmap, strategy, and perceived growth opportunities are forward looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor. These statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results may differ materially as a result of various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others:
Why Invest in PCTEL?
Market leader with established reputation for unique Radio Frequency (RF) and mechanical engineering expertise
R&D and Innovation supporting the development of knowledge and technology to exploit market growth areas
Expansive Global Customer Base: Strong partnerships with OEMs, distributors and direct account client bases
Proven success in industrial IoT, 5G test and measurement, enterprise wireless, intelligent transportation and public safety
PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built IOT devices, antenna systems and test and measurement solutions, solving complex wireless challenges.
Strategic IoT & 5G initiatives in growing markets to support long-term revenue growth
Solid Balance Sheet to fund organic growth, acquisitions and dividend
2023 Financial Targets include double-digit top line growth and attractive margins (11% Revenue, 46% Gross margin, 9% EBITDA margin at the mid-point of the range)
We Solve Complex Wireless Challenges
TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP
25+ years of leadership solving complex RF challenges
Experienced management team who respect and appreciate their employees
Recognized engineering expertise with 105 patents1
EXPANDING MARKETS
Expanding addressable target market and customer base driven by IIoT applications, 5G, intelligent transportation and enterprise wireless
Increasing RF complexity presents significant need for PCTEL's products across targeted vertical markets which support long-term revenue growth
FINANCIAL STRENGTH
Strong balance sheet with no debt and $28.3M in cash1 supporting growth priorities
Healthy Free Cash Flow (Target is 7 - 9% of revenues)
Dividend yielding 4.34%2
Distributed $36M to shareholders from 2016 - 20211
1As of June 30, 2022 2 Based on stock price on September 6, 2022
Company Profile
Nasdaq: PCTI
220+
18.2M / 8%
2021 Key Metrics
•
Adjusted EBITDA: $8.5 Million
~$100M
•
Revenue: $87.8 Million
Founded 1994,
PCTEL
Total Shares /
• Full Year Diluted Non-GAAP EPS: $0.27
Market
•
Gross Margin: 46.1%
Headquartered in
Employees
Management
Capitalization
• Free Cash Flow: $3.3 Million
Bloomingdale, IL
Globally
Ownership
•
Annual Dividend (Yield): $0.22 (~5.37%)
Product Portfolio:
ANTENNAS
INDUSTRIAL
TEST &
IOT
MEASUREMENT
Connecting people, networks, and
Serve enterprise-class IT operations,
Testing tools leveraged to plan,
devices wirelessly, on a world-wide
improving workforce productivity and
deploy and optimize the performance
basis
safety while optimizing
of wireless networks
cost-effectiveness
* Corporate Data as of June 30, 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.