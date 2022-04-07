PCTEL : Investor Presentation – April 7, 2022

• The impact of data densification and IoT on capacity and coverage demand;

• PCTEL's ability to develop and grow its wireless business, including in its targeted market segments, and rapidly respond to market trends and demands;

• PCTEL's ability to develop and successfully introduce new and enhanced products that meet our customers' needs, particularly in the industrial IoT and 5G environments;

• The impact of geopolitical trade wars on sales growth and market penetration; and

• Disruptions to PCTEL's workforce, operations, supply chain and customer demand, and to economic activity in general, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of the pandemic on PCTEL's results of operations, financial condition and stock price.

• The impact of the acquisition of Smarteq™ Wireless on PCTEL's ability to offer additional products, expand in the European market, and generate revenue.

