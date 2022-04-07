PCTEL : Investor Presentation – April 7, 2022

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, the statements regarding PCTEL, Inc.'s expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, future business prospects, forecasted financial information, technology roadmap, strategy, and perceived growth opportunities are forward looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor. These statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results may differ materially as a result of various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others:
•The impact of data densification and IoT on capacity and coverage demand;
•The worldwide adoption and deployment of new technologies, including 5G;
•PCTEL's ability to develop and grow its wireless business, including in its targeted market segments, and rapidly respond to market trends and demands;
•PCTEL's ability to develop and successfully introduce new and enhanced products that meet our customers' needs, particularly in the industrial IoT and 5G environments;
•The impact of geopolitical trade wars on sales growth and market penetration; and
•Disruptions to PCTEL's workforce, operations, supply chain and customer demand, and to economic activity in general, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of the pandemic on PCTEL's results of operations, financial condition and stock price.
•The impact of the acquisition of Smarteq™ Wireless on PCTEL's ability to offer additional products, expand in the European market, and generate revenue.
These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the filings of PCTEL with the SEC. The "forward-looking statements" contained in this presentation are made only as of this date, and PCTEL disclaims any obligation to update or revise them, including the financial projections.
The Company presents Non-GAAP financial measures. See the Company's quarterly earnings press releases for the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.
PCTEL®, Inc. | Nasdaq: PCTI
We Solve Complex Wireless Challenges
•Expanding addressable target market and customer base driven by IIoT applications, 5G, intelligent transportation and enterprise wireless
•Increasing RF complexity presents significant need for PCTEL's products across targeted vertical markets which support long-term revenue growth
1As of December 31, 2021
2As of March 6, 2022
LEADERSHIP
•25+ years of leadership solving complex RF challenges
•Experienced management team who respect and appreciate their employees
•Recognized engineering expertise with 105 patents1
MARKETS
FINANCIALS
•Strong balance sheet with no debt and $30.8M in cash1
•Operating profitably through COVID pandemic
•$6.8M acquisition in 2021
•Healthy Free Cash Flow (Target is 7 - 9%)
•Dividend yielding 4.58%2
•Distributed $114M to shareholders from 2008 - 20211
Company Profile By the Numbers
2 As of March 6, 2022
Founded
1994
Headquarters
Bloomingdale, Illinois
Employees (Approximate)
2452
Offices
Maryland, Ohio,
China (Beijing, Tianjin, Hong Kong),
Sweden
Vision & Strategy
VISIONSTRATEGY
Global leader for RF hardware that enables wireless connectivity
Launch innovative device, radio and T&M products
•Respond rapidly to market trends and demand
Expand distribution channels
•Focus on key distributors which align with our targeted segments; Industrial IoT Devices, Antennas and Test and Measurement
Increase market share
•Leverage existing customer relationships to provide radio, sensors and other IIoT RF hardware
Drive operational and financial efficiency
•Continuously improve processes and productivity
