    PCTI   US69325Q1058

PCTEL, INC.

(PCTI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/07 03:20:12 pm EDT
4.350 USD   -2.03%
PCTEL : Investor Presentation – April 7, 2022

04/07/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
ENABLING CONNECTIVITY

> pctel.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, the statements regarding PCTEL, Inc.'s expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, future business prospects, forecasted financial information, technology roadmap, strategy, and perceived growth opportunities are forward looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor. These statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results may differ materially as a result of various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others:

  • The impact of data densification and IoT on capacity and coverage demand;

  • The worldwide adoption and deployment of new technologies, including 5G;

  • PCTEL's ability to develop and grow its wireless business, including in its targeted market segments, and rapidly respond to market trends and demands;

  • PCTEL's ability to develop and successfully introduce new and enhanced products that meet our customers' needs, particularly in the industrial IoT and 5G environments;

  • The impact of geopolitical trade wars on sales growth and market penetration; and

  • Disruptions to PCTEL's workforce, operations, supply chain and customer demand, and to economic activity in general, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of the pandemic on PCTEL's results of operations, financial condition and stock price.

  • The impact of the acquisition of Smarteq™ Wireless on PCTEL's ability to offer additional products, expand in the European market, and generate revenue.

    These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the filings of PCTEL with the SEC. The "forward-looking statements" contained in this presentation are made only as of this date, and PCTEL disclaims any obligation to update or revise them, including the financial projections.

    The Company presents Non-GAAP financial measures. See the Company's quarterly earnings press releases for the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

PCTEL®, Inc. | Nasdaq: PCTI

We Solve Complex Wireless Challenges

  • Expanding addressable target market and customer base driven by IIoT applications, 5G, intelligent transportation and enterprise wireless

  • Increasing RF complexity presents significant need for PCTEL's products across targeted vertical markets which support long-term revenue growth

1As of December 31, 2021

2 As of March 6, 2022

LEADERSHIP

  • 25+ years of leadership solving complex RF challenges

  • Experienced management team who respect and appreciate their employees

  • Recognized engineering expertise with 105 patents 1

MARKETS

FINANCIALS

  • Strong balance sheet with no debt and $30.8M in cash1

  • Operating profitably through COVID pandemic

  • $6.8M acquisition in 2021

  • Healthy Free Cash Flow (Target is 7 - 9%)

  • Dividend yielding 4.58%2

  • Distributed $114M to shareholders from 2008 - 20211

Company Profile By the Numbers

2 As of March 6, 2022

Founded

1994

Headquarters

Bloomingdale, Illinois

Employees (Approximate)

245 2

Offices

Maryland, Ohio,

China (Beijing, Tianjin, Hong Kong),

Sweden

Vision & Strategy

VISIONSTRATEGY

Global leader for RF hardware that enables wireless connectivity

Launch innovative device, radio and T&M products

  • Respond rapidly to market trends and demand

Expand distribution channels

  • Focus on key distributors which align with our targeted segments; Industrial IoT Devices, Antennas and Test and Measurement

Increase market share

  • Leverage existing customer relationships to provide radio, sensors and other IIoT RF hardware

Drive operational and financial efficiency

  • Continuously improve processes and productivity

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PC-Tel Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 19:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 97,6 M - -
Net income 2022 1,15 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 74,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 79,9 M 79,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 304
Free-Float 84,6%
