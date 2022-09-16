PCTEL : Investor Presentation – Sept. 16, 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, the statements regarding PCTEL, Inc.'s expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing supply chain disruptions, future business prospects, forecasted financial information, technology roadmap, strategy, and perceived growth opportunities are forward looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor. These statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results may differ materially as a result of various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others:

The impact of data densification and IoT on capacity and coverage demand;

The worldwide adoption and deployment of new technologies, including 5G;

PCTEL's ability to develop and grow its wireless business, including in its targeted market segments, and rapidly respond to market trends and demands;

PCTEL's ability to develop and successfully introduce new and enhanced products that meet our customers' needs, particularly in the industrial IoT and 5G environments;

The impact of geopolitical events and trade restrictions on sales growth and market penetration; and

Disruptions to PCTEL's workforce, operations, supply chain and customer demand, and to economic activity in general, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of the pandemic on PCTEL's results of operations, financial condition and stock price.

These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the filings of PCTEL with the SEC. The "forward-looking statements" contained in this presentation are made only as of this date, and PCTEL disclaims any obligation to update or revise them, including the financial projections.

PCTEL presents Non-GAAP financial measures. See the PCTEL's quarterly earnings press releases for the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.