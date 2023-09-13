ENABLING CONNECTIVITY
- pctel.com
- Nasdaq: PCTI
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, the statements regarding our three-prong growth strategy; our future financial performance; growth of our antenna solutions and Industrial Internet of Things business and our test & measurement business; our ability to continue to innovate new products and to expand product lines; the impact of economic conditions; and the anticipated demand for certain products are forward looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results may differ materially as a result of various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others:
- The impact of adverse and uncertain economic and political conditions within and outside the U.S., including inflationary pressures, higher interest rates, economic downturn, the potential for a recession, and the ongoing war in Ukraine;
- Customer demand and growth generally in our defined market segments;
- Customer inventory and supply chain matters;
- Our ability to successfully implement our three-prong growth strategy and to grow our business and create, protect and implement new technologies and solutions;
- Our ability to develop and successfully introduce new and enhanced products that meet our customers' needs, particularly in the industrial IoT and 5G environments.
These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the filings of PCTEL with the SEC. The "forward-looking statements" contained in this presentation are made only as of this date, and PCTEL disclaims any obligation to update or revise them, including the financial projections.
PCTEL presents Non-GAAP financial measures. See PCTEL's quarterly earnings press releases for the reconciliation of GAAP to Non- GAAP financial measures.
2 PCTEL®, Inc. | Nasdaq: PCTI
We Solve Complex Wireless Challenges
TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP
- 25+ years of leadership solving complex RF challenges
- Highly-regardedmanagement team with decades of industry-specific experience
- Recognized engineering expertise with over 130 patents
EXPANDING MARKETS
- Expanding addressable target market and customer base driven by IIoT applications, 5G, intelligent transportation, electric vehicles, and enterprise wireless
- Increasing RF complexity presents significant need for PCTEL's products across targeted vertical markets which support long-term revenue growth
FINANCIAL STRENGTH
- Strong balance sheet with no debt and $33.6M in cash supporting growth priorities
- Healthy Free Cash Flow
- Dividend yield of 5.15%1
- Distributed $43M to shareholders from 2016 - 2023
3
1Based on stock price on September 5, 2023
Company Profile
Nasdaq: PCTI
200+
18.8M / 9%
2022 Key Metrics
•
Adjusted EBITDA: $10.7 Million
~$82M*
•
Revenue: $99.4 Million
Founded 1994,
PCTEL
Weighted Shares /
• Full Year Diluted Non-GAAP EPS: $0.41
Market
•
Gross Margin: 46.0%
Headquartered in
Employees
Management
Capitalization
• Free Cash Flow: $3.3 Million
Bloomingdale, IL
Globally
Ownership
•
Annual Dividend (Yield): $0.22 (~4.67%)
Product Portfolio:
ANTENNAS
INDUSTRIAL
TEST &
IOT
MEASUREMENT
Connecting people, networks, and
Serve enterprise-class IT operations,
Testing tools leveraged to plan,
devices wirelessly, on a world-wide
improving workforce productivity and
deploy and optimize the performance
basis
safety while optimizing
of wireless networks
cost-effectiveness
4 * Corporate Data as of September 5, 2023
Three-Pronged Growth Strategy
Launch Innovative Products
- Respond rapidly to market trends and demand and launch new Industrial IoT Devices, Antennas and Test & Measurement offerings
LaunchExpand
Innovative Distribution
Products Channels
Expand Distribution Channels
- Focus on key distributors which align with our targeted product groups; Industrial IoT Devices, Antennas and Test & Measurement
Increase Market
Share
Increase Market Share
- Expand into new markets and leverage existing customer relationships to provide access points, sensors, and other Industrial IoT products
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
PC-Tel Inc. published this content on 13 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2023 21:00:02 UTC.