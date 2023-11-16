Enabling Wireless Connectivity Together Even in the Most Challenging Environments

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, today announced it has joined Cradlepoint’s Technology Alliance Partner Program. PCTEL’s work with Cradlepoint represents the continuation of the collaboration between the two companies in previous successful projects. Together, PCTEL and Cradlepoint can help customers optimize connectivity performance and coverage by providing them the right antenna with the right 4G/5G router.

Daniel Laredo, PCTEL’s Vice President of Global Sales, commented, “It is an honor to be formally part of the Cradlepoint Technology Alliance Partner program. We look forward to working with the Cradlepoint team to offer PCTEL’s high performance and industry leading antennas for fleet, industrial and enterprise applications.”

“The collaboration between PCTEL and Cradlepoint aligns well to deliver optimal performance for both mobile and fixed 4G/LTE and 5G installations of Cradlepoint solutions,” said John Nye, Vice President, Technology Alliances and Partnerships at Cradlepoint. “We see great opportunities for wireless WAN in markets such as industrial IoT and mobility where PCTEL offers great solutions that simplify the wireless challenges our customers face.”

To learn more about PCTEL compatible antennas with Cradlepoint routers and adapters, visit antenna.com/cradlepoint.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement products. Trusted by our customers for over 29 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at www.pctel.com/.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results — anywhere. The company is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters — controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloud™. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Cradlepoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and part of their Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions. It has international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, India, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2023 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231116439529/en/