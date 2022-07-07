Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PCTEL, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCTI   US69325Q1058

PCTEL, INC.

(PCTI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
4.060 USD   -0.49%
08:51aPCTEL Receives Regulatory European Certification for New Industrial IoT Radio Module
BU
06/30PCTEL Announces Its New CMTA Portfolio for Intelligent Transportation Systems
BU
06/14PCTEL to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference June 22
BU
PCTEL Receives Regulatory European Certification for New Industrial IoT Radio Module

07/07/2022 | 08:51am EDT
PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, today announced receipt of the Declaration of Conformity in Europe for their IoT Radio Module.

PCTEL’s industrial grade radio module, RM-WIFI-AC-2X2-HP, meets rigorous customer requirements for Industrial IoT applications. This rugged, high power 802.11ac WiFi radio module supports 5 GHz WiFi bands and can be installed in a wide variety of products that accept standard mini-PCIe cards. Purpose-built to support industrial applications targeting a range of markets including utilities, fleets, manufacturing, automation, mining, and oil and gas, this module’s small form factor makes it ideal for integration into wireless IT platforms and its high transmit power provides continuous connectivity. “We are excited to announce the CE Declaration of Conformity for the RM-WIFI-AC-2X2-HP. It is a significant milestone in our strategy to expand PCTEL’s Industrial IoT devices market in Europe,” said Chintan Fafadia, PCTEL’s Vice President, IIoT Device Product Management.

The reliable and adaptable RM-WIFI-AC-2X2-HP module helps customers increase operational efficiency, allowing them to stay connected with the right wireless solution.

“Along with our current offerings in antennas and wireless test and measurement, PCTEL continues to expand its capabilities and product offerings for the Industrial IoT market in Europe with high performance and ruggedized wireless connectivity solutions including WiFi access points and multi-connectivity and multi-sensor platforms,” said Fafadia.

Contact the PCTEL team of experts to learn more about the RM-WIFI-AC-2X2-HP.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement products. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2022 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 99,6 M - -
Net income 2022 0,22 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 406x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73,7 M 73,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 304
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart PCTEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
PCTEL, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCTEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,06 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Neumann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. McGowan Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Steven D. Levy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sumeet Paul Vice President & General Manager-Data Analytics
Rishi Bharadwaj Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PCTEL, INC.-28.04%74
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-32.63%176 778
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-20.16%36 290
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-31.39%30 404
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-19.38%28 460
NOKIA OYJ-20.55%25 358