PCTEL Receives Regulatory European Certification for New Industrial IoT Radio Module

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, today announced receipt of the Declaration of Conformity in Europe for their IoT Radio Module.

PCTEL’s industrial grade radio module, RM-WIFI-AC-2X2-HP, meets rigorous customer requirements for Industrial IoT applications. This rugged, high power 802.11ac WiFi radio module supports 5 GHz WiFi bands and can be installed in a wide variety of products that accept standard mini-PCIe cards. Purpose-built to support industrial applications targeting a range of markets including utilities, fleets, manufacturing, automation, mining, and oil and gas, this module’s small form factor makes it ideal for integration into wireless IT platforms and its high transmit power provides continuous connectivity. “We are excited to announce the CE Declaration of Conformity for the RM-WIFI-AC-2X2-HP. It is a significant milestone in our strategy to expand PCTEL’s Industrial IoT devices market in Europe,” said Chintan Fafadia, PCTEL’s Vice President, IIoT Device Product Management.

The reliable and adaptable RM-WIFI-AC-2X2-HP module helps customers increase operational efficiency, allowing them to stay connected with the right wireless solution.

“Along with our current offerings in antennas and wireless test and measurement, PCTEL continues to expand its capabilities and product offerings for the Industrial IoT market in Europe with high performance and ruggedized wireless connectivity solutions including WiFi access points and multi-connectivity and multi-sensor platforms,” said Fafadia.

Contact the PCTEL team of experts to learn more about the RM-WIFI-AC-2X2-HP.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement products. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2022 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005072/en/