PCTEL Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI) announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Highlights
Revenue of $22.4 million in the third quarter, 18.4% higher compared to the third quarter 2020 and $0.7 million higher compared to the second quarter 2021.
Gross profit margin of 45.8% in the third quarter compared to 50.6% in the third quarter 2020 and 45.9% in the second quarter 2021. The decline from the third quarter of 2020 is primarily due to a higher mix of antennas and Industrial IoT devices.
GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.04 in the third quarter compared to $0.06 in the third quarter 2020 and ($0.01) in the second quarter 2021.
Non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA are metrics the Company uses to measure its core earnings.
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.08 in the third quarter compared to Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.08 in the third quarter 2020 and $0.07 in the second quarter 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue of 10.4% in the third quarter compared to 12.4% in the third quarter 2020 and 10.2% in the second quarter 2021.
$32.5 million of cash and investments and $0.1 million of debt at September 30, 2021 compared to $41.0 million and no debt at December 31, 2020.
“Despite the significant supply chain issues that impacted our revenues, we’re encouraged that our earnings were within our guidance and our revenue was modestly below guidance,” said David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO. “Demand for our products remains strong as evidenced by another sequential increase in orders. We continue to invest in exciting new 5G products, including the Gflex™ scanning receiver, new 5G/IoT antenna platforms and industrial IoT devices. The Gflex scanning receiver opens new opportunities in the government signal intelligence market and we believe market demand for our 5G, vehicular and IIoT products will remain high through next year.”
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $62 and $113 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
15,846
16,601
Inventories, net
12,983
9,984
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,282
1,685
Total current assets
62,563
64,613
Property and equipment, net
12,369
12,505
Long-term investment securities
0
4,640
Goodwill
6,429
3,332
Intangible assets, net
1,727
0
Other noncurrent assets
2,479
2,441
TOTAL ASSETS
$
85,567
$
87,531
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
4,615
$
4,430
Accrued liabilities
10,269
7,316
Total current liabilities
14,884
11,746
Long-term liabilities
4,238
4,387
Total liabilities
19,122
16,133
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and 18,159,628 and 18,429,350 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
18
18
Additional paid-in capital
123,702
128,250
Accumulated deficit
(57,055
)
(56,888
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(220
)
18
Total stockholders’ equity
66,445
71,398
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
85,567
$
87,531
PCTEL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUES
$
22,411
$
18,923
$
61,799
$
56,271
COST OF REVENUES
12,157
9,348
33,266
28,960
GROSS PROFIT
10,254
9,575
28,533
27,311
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,338
3,216
9,754
9,315
Sales and marketing
3,347
2,640
9,497
8,179
General and administrative
2,817
2,559
9,228
8,306
Amortization of intangible assets
80
0
135
32
Restructuring benefits (expenses)
(1
)
25
59
124
Total operating expenses
9,581
8,440
28,673
25,956
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
673
1,135
(140
)
1,355
Other (expense) income, net
(4
)
(84
)
(10
)
216
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
669
1,051
(150
)
1,571
Expense for income taxes
5
9
17
25
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
664
$
1,042
$
(167
)
$
1,546
Net Income (Loss) per Share:
Basic
$
0.04
$
0.06
$
(0.01
)
$
0.09
Diluted
$
0.04
$
0.06
$
(0.01
)
$
0.08
Weighted Average Shares:
Basic
17,945
18,199
18,078
18,184
Diluted
17,962
18,311
18,078
18,382
Cash dividend per share
$
0.055
$
0.055
$
0.165
$
0.165
PCTEL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Operating Activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(167
)
$
1,546
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,257
2,260
Intangible asset amortization
171
144
Stock-based compensation
2,029
1,996
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
3
7
Restructuring costs
(15
)
(40
)
Bad debt provision
(39
)
(164
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
2,162
3,599
Inventories
(1,734
)
1,691
Prepaid expenses and other assets
932
1,058
Accounts payable
(700
)
(1,210
)
Income taxes payable
(15
)
(12
)
Other accrued liabilities
1,405
(269
)
Deferred revenue
82
13
Net cash provided by operating activities
6,371
10,619
Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(2,006
)
(3,373
)
Purchase of investments
(21,124
)
(40,038
)
Redemptions/maturities of short-term investments
33,666
35,756
Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired
(6,277
)
0
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
4,259
(7,655
)
Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
418
504
Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan
0
3,500
Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan
0
(3,500
)
Payment of withholding tax on stock-based compensation
(782
)
(1,108
)
Principle payments on finance leases
(54
)
(59
)
Purchase of common stock from repurchase program
(3,193
)
(2,000
)
Cash dividends
(3,020
)
(3,079
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(6,631
)
(5,742
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
3,999
(2,778
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
12
113
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
5,761
7,094
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$
9,772
$
4,429
PCTEL, INC.
REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT BY PRODUCT LINE (unaudited)
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin percentage to Non-GAAP Gross Margin Percentage
($'s in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Antennas and Industrial IoT Devices
Test & Measurement Products
Corporate
Total
Antennas and Industrial IoT Devices
Test & Measurement Products
Corporate
Total
REVENUES
$16,686
$5,921
($196)
$22,411
$43,971
$18,540
($712)
$61,799
GROSS PROFIT
$5,655
$4,635
($36)
$10,254
$14,578
$14,057
($102)
$28,533
GAAP GROSS PROFIT %
33.9%
78.3%
45.8%
33.2%
75.8%
46.2%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of inventory step-up
0.8%
0.0%
0.6%
0.9%
0.0%
0.7%
Amortization of intangible assets
0.1%
0.0%
0.1%
0.1%
0.0%
0.1%
Stock compensation expenses
0.1%
0.5%
0.2%
0.0%
0.5%
0.3%
Non-GAAP GROSS PROFIT %
34.9%
78.8%
46.7%
34.2%
76.3%
47.2%
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Antennas and Industrial IoT Devices
Test & Measurement Products
Corporate
Total
Antennas and Industrial IoT Devices
Test & Measurement Products
Corporate
Total
REVENUES
$12,326
$6,810
($213)
$18,923
$37,696
$19,011
($436)
$56,271
GROSS PROFIT
$4,336
$5,203
$36
$9,575
$13,228
$14,109
($26)
$27,311
GROSS PROFIT %
35.2%
76.4%
50.6%
35.1%
74.2%
48.5%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.6%
0.2%
Stock compensation expenses
0.2%
0.5%
0.3%
0.3%
0.6%
0.4%
Non-GAAP GROSS PROFIT %
35.4%
76.9%
50.9%
35.4%
75.4%
49.1%
The Corporate column includes the elimination of intercompany revenues between Antennas and Industrial IoT Devices and Test & Measurement Products and other licensing revenues.
This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP gross margin percentage to its Non-GAAP gross margin percentage. The Company believes that this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods.
The adjustments on this schedule consist of amortization of intangible assets, stock compensation expenses, and the amortization of the inventory step-up to fair value related to the acquisition of Smarteq.
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Results (unaudited)
(in thousands except per share information)
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating loss
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Income (Loss)
$673
$1,135
($140
)
$1,355
(a)
Add:
Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value
133
0
415
0
Amortization of intangible assets:
-Cost of revenues
21
0
36
111
-Operating expenses
80
0
135
33
Restructuring
(1
)
25
59
124
Stock compensation expenses:
-Cost of revenues
51
61
185
207
-Research and development
102
121
384
403
-Sales & marketing
73
115
458
429
-General & administrative
146
136
1,002
957
Acquisition related expenses
289
0
593
0
894
458
3,267
2,264
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$1,567
$1,593
$3,127
$3,619
% of revenue
7.0
%
8.4
%
5.1
%
6.4
%
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net (loss) income
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Income (Loss)
$664
$1,042
($167
)
$1,546
Adjustments:
(a)
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (loss)
894
458
3,267
2,264
(b)
Income Taxes
(120
)
(112
)
(232
)
(282
)
774
346
3,035
1,982
Non-GAAP Net Income
$1,438
$1,388
$2,868
$3,528
Non-GAAP Income per Share:
Basic
$0.08
$0.08
$0.16
$0.19
Diluted
$0.08
$0.08
$0.16
$0.19
Weighed Average Shares:
Basic
17,945
18,199
18,078
18,184
Diluted
17,962
18,311
18,170
18,382
This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating income (loss) to its non-GAAP operating income. The Company believes that presentation of this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results.
The adjustments to GAAP operating income (loss) (a) consist of stock compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of the step-up to fair value of the inventory for Smarteq, and acquisition related expenses. The adjustments to GAAP net income (loss) include the non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (loss) as well as adjustments for (b) non-cash income tax expense.
PCTEL, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating expenses (unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP Operating expenses
$9,581
$8,440
$28,673
$25,956
Stock compensation expenses
(321
)
(433
)
(1,844
)
(1,996
)
Amortization of intangible assets
(80
)
0
(135
)
(32
)
Restructuring benefits (expenses)
1
(25
)
(59
)
(124
)
Acquisition related expenses
(289
)
0
(593
)
0
Non-GAAP Operating expenses
$8,892
$7,982
$26,042
$23,804
This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating expenses to its Non-GAAP operating expenses. The Company believes that this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods.
The adjustments on this schedule consist of amortization of intangible assets, stock compensation expenses, restructuring expenses, and acquisition related expenses.