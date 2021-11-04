PCTEL Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI) announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights

Revenue of $22.4 million in the third quarter , 18.4% higher compared to the third quarter 2020 and $0.7 million higher compared to the second quarter 2021.

, 18.4% higher compared to the third quarter 2020 and $0.7 million higher compared to the second quarter 2021. Gross profit margin of 45.8% in the third quarter compared to 50.6% in the third quarter 2020 and 45.9% in the second quarter 2021. The decline from the third quarter of 2020 is primarily due to a higher mix of antennas and Industrial IoT devices.

compared to 50.6% in the third quarter 2020 and 45.9% in the second quarter 2021. The decline from the third quarter of 2020 is primarily due to a higher mix of antennas and Industrial IoT devices. GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.04 in the third quarter compared to $0.06 in the third quarter 2020 and ($0.01) in the second quarter 2021.

compared to $0.06 in the third quarter 2020 and ($0.01) in the second quarter 2021. Non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA are metrics the Company uses to measure its core earnings. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.08 in the third quarter compared to Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.08 in the third quarter 2020 and $0.07 in the second quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue of 10.4% in the third quarter compared to 12.4% in the third quarter 2020 and 10.2% in the second quarter 2021.

$32.5 million of cash and investments and $0.1 million of debt at September 30, 2021 compared to $41.0 million and no debt at December 31, 2020.

“Despite the significant supply chain issues that impacted our revenues, we’re encouraged that our earnings were within our guidance and our revenue was modestly below guidance,” said David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO. “Demand for our products remains strong as evidenced by another sequential increase in orders. We continue to invest in exciting new 5G products, including the Gflex™ scanning receiver, new 5G/IoT antenna platforms and industrial IoT devices. The Gflex scanning receiver opens new opportunities in the government signal intelligence market and we believe market demand for our 5G, vehicular and IIoT products will remain high through next year.”

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and our related comments in our earnings conference call contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, the statements about the Company's expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our future financial performance; growth of our antenna solutions and Industrial IoT business and our test and measurement business; the impact of the acquisition of Smarteq on the Company's ability to offer additional products, expand in the European market, and generate revenue; the impact of our transition plan for manufacturing inside and outside China; the anticipated demand for certain products, including those related to public safety, Industrial IoT, 5G (e.g., the Gflex scanning receiver) and intelligent transportation; and the anticipated growth of public and private wireless systems are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including the disruptions to the Company's workforce, operations, supply chain and customer demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and impact of the pandemic and ensuing supply chain disruption on the Company's results of operations, financial condition and stock price; the impact of data densification and IoT on capacity and coverage demand; the impact of 5G; customer demand and growth generally in the Company's defined market segments; the Company's ability to access the government market and create demand for its products; the Company's ability to integrate Smarteq, expand its European presence and benefit from additional antenna and Industrial IoT product offerings; the impact of the uncertainty regarding renewal of our lease of our Tianjin, China manufacturing premises; the impact of tariffs on certain imports from China; and the Company's ability to grow its business and create, protect and implement new technologies and solutions.

PCTEL is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2021 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,772 $ 5,761 Short-term investment securities 22,680 30,582 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $62 and $113 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 15,846 16,601 Inventories, net 12,983 9,984 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,282 1,685 Total current assets 62,563 64,613 Property and equipment, net 12,369 12,505 Long-term investment securities 0 4,640 Goodwill 6,429 3,332 Intangible assets, net 1,727 0 Other noncurrent assets 2,479 2,441 TOTAL ASSETS $ 85,567 $ 87,531 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 4,615 $ 4,430 Accrued liabilities 10,269 7,316 Total current liabilities 14,884 11,746 Long-term liabilities 4,238 4,387 Total liabilities 19,122 16,133 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and 18,159,628 and 18,429,350 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 18 18 Additional paid-in capital 123,702 128,250 Accumulated deficit (57,055 ) (56,888 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (220 ) 18 Total stockholders’ equity 66,445 71,398 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 85,567 $ 87,531

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES $ 22,411 $ 18,923 $ 61,799 $ 56,271 COST OF REVENUES 12,157 9,348 33,266 28,960 GROSS PROFIT 10,254 9,575 28,533 27,311 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 3,338 3,216 9,754 9,315 Sales and marketing 3,347 2,640 9,497 8,179 General and administrative 2,817 2,559 9,228 8,306 Amortization of intangible assets 80 0 135 32 Restructuring benefits (expenses) (1 ) 25 59 124 Total operating expenses 9,581 8,440 28,673 25,956 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 673 1,135 (140 ) 1,355 Other (expense) income, net (4 ) (84 ) (10 ) 216 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 669 1,051 (150 ) 1,571 Expense for income taxes 5 9 17 25 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 664 $ 1,042 $ (167 ) $ 1,546 Net Income (Loss) per Share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.08 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 17,945 18,199 18,078 18,184 Diluted 17,962 18,311 18,078 18,382 Cash dividend per share $ 0.055 $ 0.055 $ 0.165 $ 0.165

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, . 2021 2020 Operating Activities: Net (loss) income $ (167 ) $ 1,546 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,257 2,260 Intangible asset amortization 171 144 Stock-based compensation 2,029 1,996 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 3 7 Restructuring costs (15 ) (40 ) Bad debt provision (39 ) (164 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,162 3,599 Inventories (1,734 ) 1,691 Prepaid expenses and other assets 932 1,058 Accounts payable (700 ) (1,210 ) Income taxes payable (15 ) (12 ) Other accrued liabilities 1,405 (269 ) Deferred revenue 82 13 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,371 10,619 Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (2,006 ) (3,373 ) Purchase of investments (21,124 ) (40,038 ) Redemptions/maturities of short-term investments 33,666 35,756 Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired (6,277 ) 0 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,259 (7,655 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 418 504 Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan 0 3,500 Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan 0 (3,500 ) Payment of withholding tax on stock-based compensation (782 ) (1,108 ) Principle payments on finance leases (54 ) (59 ) Purchase of common stock from repurchase program (3,193 ) (2,000 ) Cash dividends (3,020 ) (3,079 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,631 ) (5,742 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,999 (2,778 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 12 113 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5,761 7,094 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 9,772 $ 4,429

PCTEL, INC. REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT BY PRODUCT LINE (unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin percentage to Non-GAAP Gross Margin Percentage ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Antennas and Industrial IoT Devices Test & Measurement Products Corporate Total Antennas and Industrial IoT Devices Test & Measurement Products Corporate Total REVENUES $16,686 $5,921 ($196) $22,411 $43,971 $18,540 ($712) $61,799 GROSS PROFIT $5,655 $4,635 ($36) $10,254 $14,578 $14,057 ($102) $28,533 GAAP GROSS PROFIT % 33.9% 78.3% 45.8% 33.2% 75.8% 46.2% Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of inventory step-up 0.8% 0.0% 0.6% 0.9% 0.0% 0.7% Amortization of intangible assets 0.1% 0.0% 0.1% 0.1% 0.0% 0.1% Stock compensation expenses 0.1% 0.5% 0.2% 0.0% 0.5% 0.3% Non-GAAP GROSS PROFIT % 34.9% 78.8% 46.7% 34.2% 76.3% 47.2% Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Antennas and Industrial IoT Devices Test & Measurement Products Corporate Total Antennas and Industrial IoT Devices Test & Measurement Products Corporate Total REVENUES $12,326 $6,810 ($213) $18,923 $37,696 $19,011 ($436) $56,271 GROSS PROFIT $4,336 $5,203 $36 $9,575 $13,228 $14,109 ($26) $27,311 GROSS PROFIT % 35.2% 76.4% 50.6% 35.1% 74.2% 48.5% Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.6% 0.2% Stock compensation expenses 0.2% 0.5% 0.3% 0.3% 0.6% 0.4% Non-GAAP GROSS PROFIT % 35.4% 76.9% 50.9% 35.4% 75.4% 49.1% The Corporate column includes the elimination of intercompany revenues between Antennas and Industrial IoT Devices and Test & Measurement Products and other licensing revenues.

This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP gross margin percentage to its Non-GAAP gross margin percentage. The Company believes that this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

The adjustments on this schedule consist of amortization of intangible assets, stock compensation expenses, and the amortization of the inventory step-up to fair value related to the acquisition of Smarteq.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Results (unaudited) (in thousands except per share information) Reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating loss Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Income (Loss) $673 $1,135 ($140 ) $1,355 (a) Add: Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value 133 0 415 0 Amortization of intangible assets: -Cost of revenues 21 0 36 111 -Operating expenses 80 0 135 33 Restructuring (1 ) 25 59 124 Stock compensation expenses: -Cost of revenues 51 61 185 207 -Research and development 102 121 384 403 -Sales & marketing 73 115 458 429 -General & administrative 146 136 1,002 957 Acquisition related expenses 289 0 593 0 894 458 3,267 2,264 Non-GAAP Operating Income $1,567 $1,593 $3,127 $3,619 % of revenue 7.0 % 8.4 % 5.1 % 6.4 % Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net (loss) income Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income (Loss) $664 $1,042 ($167 ) $1,546 Adjustments: (a) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (loss) 894 458 3,267 2,264 (b) Income Taxes (120 ) (112 ) (232 ) (282 ) 774 346 3,035 1,982 Non-GAAP Net Income $1,438 $1,388 $2,868 $3,528 Non-GAAP Income per Share: Basic $0.08 $0.08 $0.16 $0.19 Diluted $0.08 $0.08 $0.16 $0.19 Weighed Average Shares: Basic 17,945 18,199 18,078 18,184 Diluted 17,962 18,311 18,170 18,382 This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating income (loss) to its non-GAAP operating income. The Company believes that presentation of this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results. The adjustments to GAAP operating income (loss) (a) consist of stock compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of the step-up to fair value of the inventory for Smarteq, and acquisition related expenses. The adjustments to GAAP net income (loss) include the non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (loss) as well as adjustments for (b) non-cash income tax expense.

PCTEL, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating expenses (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Operating expenses $9,581 $8,440 $28,673 $25,956 Stock compensation expenses (321 ) (433 ) (1,844 ) (1,996 ) Amortization of intangible assets (80 ) 0 (135 ) (32 ) Restructuring benefits (expenses) 1 (25 ) (59 ) (124 ) Acquisition related expenses (289 ) 0 (593 ) 0 Non-GAAP Operating expenses $8,892 $7,982 $26,042 $23,804 This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating expenses to its Non-GAAP operating expenses. The Company believes that this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The adjustments on this schedule consist of amortization of intangible assets, stock compensation expenses, restructuring expenses, and acquisition related expenses.

