Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PCTEL, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCTI

PCTEL, INC.

(PCTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PCTEL : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

04/19/2021 | 08:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021. An earnings conference call will follow the release at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO, and Kevin McGowan, Vice President and CFO, will be on the call.

The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (United States/Canada) or (973) 528-0011 (International), entry code: 988748. The call will also be webcast at https://investor.pctel.com/news-events/webcasts-events . A replay will be available for two weeks after the call on the website listed above, or by calling (877) 481-4010 (United States/Canada), or (919) 882-2331 (International), passcode: 40774.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2021 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PCTEL, INC.
08:51aPCTEL  : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
BU
03/12PC TEL INC   : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
03/08PCTEL  : Announces 5G Dual Polarization Beamforming Testing Solution for 3.5 GHz..
BU
02/26PC TEL INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
02/25PCTEL  : Q4 2020 Earnings Call Script
PU
02/25PCTEL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25PCTEL  : Earnings Flash (PCTI) PCTEL Reports Q4 EPS $0.12, vs. Street Est of $0...
MT
02/25PCTEL  : Earnings Flash (PCTI) PCTEL Reports Q4 Revenue $21.2M, vs. Street Est o..
MT
02/25PCTEL  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
BU
02/19PCTEL  : B. Riley Raises PCTel's Price Target to $10.50 From $8, Keeps Buy Ratin..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 83,3 M - -
Net income 2021 1,91 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 119 M 119 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart PCTEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
PCTEL, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCTEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,00 $
Last Close Price 6,57 $
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David A. Neumann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. McGowan Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Steven D. Levy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sumeet Paul Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Rishi Bharadwaj Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCTEL, INC.0.00%119
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.17.99%222 910
ERICSSON AB21.81%46 944
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.19%43 881
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.90%31 940
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.8.98%24 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ