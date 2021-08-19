Log in
    PCTI   US69325Q1058

PCTEL, INC.

(PCTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PCTEL : to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference August 25

08/19/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, today announced that David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO, and Kevin McGowan, PCTEL’s CFO, will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 25, 2021. PCTEL’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CDT on August 25 and will be accessible to registered attendees through the conference site, www.IDEASconferences.com. A webcast of the presentation will also be available through the conference website and in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investor.pctel.com/news-events/webcasts-events.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2021 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 86,5 M - -
Net income 2021 0,78 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 159x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 85,0%
Technical analysis trends PCTEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,35 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Neumann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. McGowan Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Steven D. Levy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sumeet Paul Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Rishi Bharadwaj Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
