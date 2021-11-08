Log in
    PCTI   US69325Q1058

PCTEL, INC.

(PCTI)
  Report
PCTEL to Present at 11th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference November 17 in Dallas, Texas

11/08/2021 | 08:51am EST
PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, today announced that David Neumann, PCTEL's CEO, and Kevin McGowan, PCTEL’s CFO, will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday November 17, 2021 at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, Texas. PCTEL’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM CT. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through the conference host’s main website: www.IDEASconferences.com and in the investor relations section of the company's website: https://investor.pctel.com/news-events/webcasts-events.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Phillip Kupper at (817) 368-2556 or pkupper@threepa.com.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2021 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 85,8 M - -
Net income 2021 0,72 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 142x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 102 M 102 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 85,6%
Managers and Directors
David A. Neumann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. McGowan Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Steven D. Levy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sumeet Paul Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Rishi Bharadwaj Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PCTEL, INC.-13.85%102
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.27.53%240 700
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.45.50%41 792
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.82.59%40 757
ERICSSON-2.70%36 908
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.61%36 295