PDC Energy : 06janAll Day

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") and the United States ("U.S.") Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in and incorporated by reference into this presentation are "forward-looking statements." Words such as expect, anticipate, intend, plan, believe, seek, estimate, schedule and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements herein. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future: production, costs and cash flows; drilling locations, zones and growth opportunities; commodity prices and differentials; capital expenditures and projects, including the number of rigs employed; cash flows from operations relative to future capital investments; our currently suspended stock repurchase program; financial ratios and compliance with covenants in our revolving credit facility and other debt instruments; impacts of certain accounting and tax changes; timing and adequacy of infrastructure projects of our midstream providers and the related impact on our midstream capacity and related curtailments; impacts of Colorado political matters, including recent rulemaking initiatives given our geographic concentration; ability to meet our volume commitments to midstream providers; ongoing compliance with our consent decree; and our ability to repay our 2021 Convertible Notes.
The above statements are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements herein. Although forward-looking statements contained in this release reflect our good faith judgment, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known to us. Forward-looking statements are always subject to risks and uncertainties and become subject to greater levels of risk and uncertainty as they address matters further into the future. Throughout this presentation or accompanying materials, we may use the term "projection" or similar terms or expressions or indicate that we have "modeled" certain future scenarios. We typically use these terms to indicate our current thoughts on possible outcomes relating to our business or our industry in periods beyond the current fiscal year. Because such statements relate to events or conditions further in the future, they are subject to increased levels of uncertainty.
Further, we urge you to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and disclosures, specifically those under the heading "Risk Factors," made in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, our Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 26, 2020 (the "2019 Form 10-K"), our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020 (the "First Quarter 2020 Form 10-Q"), our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on August 6, 2020 (the "Second Quarter 2020 Form 10- Q"), our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on November 5, 2020 (the "Third Quarter 2020 Form 10-Q") and our other filings with the SEC for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, which are incorporated by this reference as though fully set forth herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update anyforward-lookingstatements in order to reflect any event or circumstance occurring after the date of this presentation or currently unknown facts or conditions or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Allforward-lookingstatements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Metrics
We use "adjusted cash flows from operations," "adjusted free cash flow (deficit)," "adjusted net income (loss)" and "adjusted EBITDAX," non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, for internal management reporting, when evaluating period-to-period changes and, in some cases, in providing public guidance on possible future results. In addition, we believe these are measures of our fundamental business and can be useful to us, investors, lenders and other parties in the evaluation of our performance relative to our peers and in assessing acquisition opportunities and capital expenditure projects. These supplemental measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income (loss) or cash flows from operations, investing or financing activities and should not be viewed as liquidity measures or indicators of cash flows reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-U.S. GAAP financial measures that we use may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies In the future, we may disclose different non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in order to help us and our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure.
Adjusted cash flows from operations and adjusted free cash flow (deficit). We believe adjusted cash flows from operations can provide additional transparency into the drivers of trends in our operating cash flows, such as production, realized sales prices and operating costs, as it disregards the timing of settlement of operating assets and liabilities. We believe adjusted free cash flow (deficit) provides additional information that may be useful in an investor analysis of our ability to generate cash from operating activities from our existing oil and gas asset base to fund exploration and development activities and to return capital to stockholders in the period in which the related transactions occurred. We exclude from this measure cash receipts and expenditures related to acquisitions and divestitures of oil and gas properties and capital expenditures for other properties and equipment, which are not reflective of the cash generated or used by ongoing activities on our existing producing properties and, in the case of acquisitions and divestitures, may be evaluated separately in terms of their impact on our performance and liquidity. Adjusted free cash flow is a supplemental measure of liquidity and should not be viewed as a substitute for cash flows from operations because it excludes certain required cash expenditures. For example, we may have mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary expenditures which are not deducted from the adjusted free cash flow measure.
We are unable to present a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted cash flow because components of the calculation, including fluctuations in working capital accounts, are inherently unpredictable. Moreover, estimating the most directly comparable GAAP measure with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. We believe that forward-looking estimates of adjusted cash flow are important to investors because they assist in the analysis of our ability to generate cash from our operations.
Adjusted net income (loss). We believe that adjusted net income (loss) provides additional transparency into operating trends, such as production, realized sales prices, operating costs and net settlements on commodity derivative contracts, because it disregards changes in our net income (loss) from mark-to-market adjustments resulting from net changes in the fair value of our unsettled commodity derivative contracts, and these changes are not directly reflective of our operating performance.
Adjusted EBITDAX. We believe that adjusted EBITDAX provides additional transparency into operating trends because it reflects the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure, accounting methods or historical cost basis. In addition, because adjusted EBITDAX excludes certain non-cash expenses, we believe it is not a measure of income, but rather a measure of our liquidity and ability to generate sufficient cash for exploration, development and acquisitions and to service our debt obligations.
Beginning in the third quarter of 2019, we included a reconciling item for gains or losses on the sale of properties and equipment when calculating adjusted EBITDAX, thereby no longer including such gains or losses in our reported adjusted EBITDAX. We believe this methodology for calculating adjusted EBITDAX will enable greater comparability to our peers, as well as consistent treatment of adjustments for impairment and gains or losses on the sale of properties and equipment. For comparability, all prior periods presented have been conformed to the aforementioned methodology.
PDC Strategy Focused on Significant Value-Creation
Top Priorities in
Demand Destruction
World
Wattenberg Field
161,000 Boe/d(2)
Delaware Basin
31,500 Boe/d(2)
PDC Market Snapshot(3)
Nasdaq Symbol
PDCE
Market Cap
$2.0 billion
On hold in
Net Debt
$1.6 billion
Demand Destruction
Enterprise Value
$3.6 billion
World
Shares Outstanding
100 million
Total Liquidity
~$1.4 billion
Adjusted FCF defined as net cash from operating activities, before changes in working capital, less oil & gas capital investments. See appendix for reconciliation.
Third Quarter Results Emphasize Valuation Disconnect
3rd Quarter Highlights
~$280 million of net cash from operating activities
Generated ~$225 million of adjusted free cash flow (FCF)(1)
3Q20 FCF represents > 10% of current market cap(2)
~$35 million capital investments
Operated one DJ drilling rig and resumed DJ completions in September
Paid down ~$215 million of debt in 3Q
Represents > 5% current Enterprise Value(2)
Permit Update
32 additional permits approved in September & October
Expect ~475 combined DUCs & approved permits at YE20
Anticipate more approved permits prior to year-end
Anticipate Mission Change rulemaking related to siting requirements to be finalized in late November and effective mid-January
Continue to effectively drive down costs -LOE + G&A < $4 per Boe
Synergies of SRC merger demonstrated through LOE of $2.11/Boe and G&A of $1.84/Boe
(1) Adjusted free cash flow (FCF) defined as net cash from operating activities, before changes in working capital, less oil & gas capital investments. See appendix for
Resilient Balance Sheet with Strong Hedge Book
Liquidity Update
(as of December 31, 2020)
Borrowing base and commitment level of $1.6 billion (post-Fall redetermination in October 2020)
Borrowings under revolver of ~$285 million at 3Q
Paid down ~$215 million of debt in 3Q20
Paid down ~$115 million of debt in 4Q20
Liquidity of ~$1.4 billion
Hedging Update
(as of December 31, 2020)
~60% of 2021 crude hedged at $45.00 WA floor
~55% of 2021 nat. gas hedged at $2.40 WA floor
5.8 MMBbls of 2022 crude hedged at $40.00 WA floor
26.0 MMBtu of 2022 natural gas hedged at $2.50 WA floor
Total Debt: ~$1.6 billion
(as of 12/31/20)
$2,000
Revolver
(Commitment Level)
$1,500
5.75%
$1,000
Senior
Notes
6.125%
$750MM
1.125%
Senior
Notes
6.25%
$500
Convertible
$400MM
Notes
Senior
$200MM
~$170MM
Notes
$100MM
$0
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Project Significant FCF at $35 Oil
Capital investment range to $500 - $550 million
Expect ~$110 million in 4Q
Wattenberg - one rig and one completion crew planned
Delaware - minimal planned activity through year-end
Anticipate FCF of more than $350 million(1)
Full-yearoil production of 64,000 - 68,000 Bbls/d and total production of 175,000 - 185,000 Boe/d
Anticipate < 10% sequential decline in 4Q20
Quarterly exit rates of ~175,000 Boe/d and ~60,000 Bbls/d
2020e Capital Investments
(millions)
$1,000 - $1,100
$500 - $600
$500 - $550
2020e (February)2020e (May)2020e (August)
Net Oil Pricing Summary
$/Bbl
2019
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20e
2021e
NYMEX Oil
$57.03
$46.17
$27.85
$40.93
$35.00
$40.00
Deduct(2)
($3.77)
($3.86)
($9.22)
($3.44)
($3 - $4)
($2
- $4)
Gross Realized (% of NYMEX)
93%
92%
67%
92%
~90%
90 - 95%
TGP
($1.24)
($1.46)
($1.87)
($3.00)
($3.00)
($2
- $4)
Realized Netback
$52.01
$40.86
$16.76
$34.49
$28 - $29
$32
- $36
Multi-Year Focus on Sustainable FCF Generation
All Numbers Approximate
2020 + 2021 Highlights
Anticipate 2-year cumulative capital investments of ~$1.1 billion
~$850 million of projected FCF between 2H19 and YE21
Increase to initial SRC acquisition projections despite dramatic decrease in pricing
Have generated FCF in 4 of the past 5 quarters
Project ~400 million FCF over next 5 quarters on ~$650 million capital investment
Balance sheet strength and low absolute debt level remains top priority
Better positioned for incremental, sustainable return-of- capital initiatives
2020 Guidance and 2021 Outlook each reflect re-investment rate below 70% at ~$40/Bbl oil
Significant FCF Generation
(millions)
$350+
$300
$200
PDC Standalone
$56.71/Bbl
$35.00/Bbl (4Q)
$40.00/Bbl
$2.36/Mcf
$2.50/Mcf
$2.75/Mcf
2H19
2020e
2021e
FCF Yield(2)
~20%
~20%
FCF/EV Yield(2)
~10%
~10%
FCF Margin
66%
55%
FCF Sensitivity
Change
4Q20
2021
+/- $2.50/Bbl WTI
< $5 MM
$35 MM
+/- $0.25/MMbtu Gas
< $5 MM
$15 MM
+/- $1.00/Bbl NGL
< $5 MM
$15 MM
Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility
Published Inaugural Sustainability Report in Alignment with SASB Standards
Responsible
Environmental
Social
Corporate
Operations
Stewardship
Impact
Governance
52%
84%
2,285
> 50%
Year-over-year decrease in Total Recordable
Reduction in methane emissions per Boe
Volunteer hours by PDC employees in 2019
Office-based employees that are women
Incident Rate
since 2016
Energize Our Community Day
29
260,000
90
50%
Average hours of annual health and safety
Reduced truckloads per year due to
Organizations across four states that
Board refreshment over the past five years
training for field employees
increased oil and water piping
received PDC donations
ASSET OVERVIEW
Key Statistics
785
YE19 PF Proved Reserves
(MMBoe)
~161,000
3Q20 Production
(Boe/d)
33%
3Q20 Crude Oil
(Production)
$1.89
3Q20 LOE/Boe
Wattenberg Overview
Prairie Area
Summit Area
Kersey Area
Plains Area
~180,000 Net Acres
Currently operating one rig and one completion crew
Anticipate 1 rig and 1 full-time completion crew in 2021
