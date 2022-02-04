Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PDC Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDCE   US69327R1014

PDC ENERGY, INC.

(PDCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PDC Energy Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call – Tuesday, March 1, 2022

02/04/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2021 operating and financial results. The Company plans to issue its news release after market close on Monday, February 28, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.

Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520
International: 1-253-237-1142
Conference ID: 2197232
Webcast: available at www.pdce.com

Replay Information:
Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056
International: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 2197232
Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays and our Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused in the horizontal Wolfcamp zones.

Contacts:Kyle Sourk
 Director Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
 303-318-6150
 kyle.sourk@pdce.com

        
                      
                      
                      


All news about PDC ENERGY, INC.
04:16pPDC Energy Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call – Tuesday, ..
GL
04:16pPDC Energy Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call – Tuesday, ..
GL
02/03KeyBanc Adjusts PDC Energy's Price Target to $67 From $64, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
02/02PDC ENERGY : Announces Continued Board Refreshment Through Appointment of New Director Pam..
PU
02/02PDC ENERGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
02/02PDC Energy Announces Continued Board Refreshment Through Appointment of New Director Pa..
AQ
02/02PDC Energy, Inc. Appoints Pamela R. Butcher to the Board of Directors
CI
01/21Goldman Sachs Boosts Price Target on PDC Energy to $69 From $65, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/20KeyBanc Adjusts PDC Energy's Price Target to $64 from $60, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
01/14Truist Securities Adjusts PDC Energy's Price Target to $75 From $72, Reiterates Buy Rat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PDC ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 707 M - -
Net income 2021 297 M - -
Net Debt 2021 997 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 5 945 M 5 945 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,07x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart PDC ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
PDC Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PDC ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 61,05 $
Average target price 72,80 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barton R. Brookman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Scott Meyers Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark E. Ellis Non-Executive Chairman
Mahesh Gopalakrishnan Senior Director-Information Technology
Eric Roach Planning & Development Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PDC ENERGY, INC.25.15%5 945
CONOCOPHILLIPS25.89%119 853
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.84%65 406
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.22%62 200
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY22.48%54 383
CNOOC LIMITED16.56%53 621