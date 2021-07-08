Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PDC Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDCE   US69327R1014

PDC ENERGY, INC.

(PDCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PDC Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call – Thursday, August 5, 2021

07/08/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 operating and financial results. The Company plans to issue its news release after market close on Wednesday, August 4, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.

Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520
International: 1-253-237-1142
Conference ID: 7659173
Webcast: available at www.pdce.com

Replay Information:
Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056
International: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 7659173
Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com 

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays and our Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused in the horizontal Wolfcamp zones.

Contacts: Kyle Sourk
  Director Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
  303-318-6150
  kyle.sourk@pdce.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about PDC ENERGY, INC.
09:15aPDC Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call – Thursday, Au..
GL
05:26aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Ocado, Blackstone, J Sainsbury, Marathon Oil, Virgin G..
07/07PDC ENERGY  : Wells Fargo Adjusts PDC Energy's Price Target to $57 from $54, Kee..
MT
07/01PDC ENERGY  : Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on PDC Energy to $69 From $..
MT
06/21PDC ENERGY  : BMO Capital Adjusts PDC Energy PT to $57 From $52, Maintains Marke..
MT
06/17PDC ENERGY  : KeyBanc Adjusts PDC Energy's Price Target to $54 From $51, Maintai..
MT
06/14PDC ENERGY  : JPMorgan Adjusts PDC Energy's Price Target to $65 From $51, Mainta..
MT
06/11Goldman Sachs Raises Price Targets on Energy Stocks Amid Boost in Firm's Oil ..
MT
06/11PDC ENERGY  : Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target on PDC Energy to $56 From $48, M..
MT
06/10INSIDER TRENDS : PDC Energy Insider Disposition Interrupting 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 847 M - -
Net income 2021 360 M - -
Net Debt 2021 949 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 4 242 M 4 242 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart PDC ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
PDC Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PDC ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 43,61 $
Average target price 59,19 $
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barton R. Brookman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Scott Meyers Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark E. Ellis Non-Executive Chairman
Mahesh Gopalakrishnan Senior Director-Information Technology
Eric Roach Director-Reservoir Engineering & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PDC ENERGY, INC.112.42%4 801
CONOCOPHILLIPS47.56%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED23.96%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.62.60%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED44.85%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY38.02%40 294