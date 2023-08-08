PDC Energy, Inc.(NasdaqGS:PDCE) dropped from S&P 400 Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (Sub Ind)

PDC Energy, Inc. is an exploration and production company. The Company acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused on the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays, and its Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused on the horizontal Wolfcamp zones. The Company owns an interest in approximately 4,100 gross productive wells. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include PDC Permian, Inc., and Pioneer Water Pipeline LLC.