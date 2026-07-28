Shein confirmed that its US operations are under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission, a proceeding disclosed in documents tied to its planned Hong Kong initial public offering and one that could carry significant financial consequences.

Shein said in its Hong Kong IPO filings that its US operations were the subject of an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), without specifying what it covers. The group said it is cooperating with the US agency and noted that an out-of-court settlement remains possible, while stressing it cannot predict either the outcome of the process or its timing. The company warned that the probe could result in the payment of significant amounts and could have an adverse impact on its financial position and results.



The FTC is responsible for protecting consumers from deceptive or unfair business practices. It investigates issues including hidden fees, misleading pricing, refund policies, personal data protection and "dark patterns'", design techniques intended to influence consumer behavior. Shein uses countdown timers, flash sales and gamified promotional mechanics, practices that are among the examples regularly cited by the agency.



The disclosure comes as Shein presses ahead with its Hong Kong IPO plan, after dropping listings in the United States and then in London amid strong political opposition. The deal has recently secured the required approvals, but the start date for trading has not yet been announced.