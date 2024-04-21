From 2000 through 2009, we expanded our technology footprint and our operations in various countries through acquisitions. From 2009 to 2019, we primarily focused on the pervasive application of our technology to leading edge logic manufacturing and achieving yield targets with our clients that maximized Gainshare royalties. In 2013, we leveraged our extensive experience in yield simulation software and CV® test chip development and started research and development on an e-beam solution for non-contact, inline electrical inspection, and process control for wafer inspection. In a parallel effort, starting in 2014, we re-architected our point-solution software tools into a new generation, highly-integrated data analytics Exensio platform, which resulted in accelerated growth in our software business through 2019. In December 2020, we completed the acquisition of Cimetrix and began providing software products based on open standards for equipment control and connectivity to equipment manufacturers and factories. We released our first e-beam tool in 2015, the second generation in 2019, and the third generation in late 2022.

PDF Solutions was first incorporated in Pennsylvania in 1992, and we reincorporated in California in 1995. In 2000, we reincorporated in Delaware, and in 2001, we completed an initial public offering.

PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. Our customers include Fortune 500 companies across the broader semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystems to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

This is PDF's second annual ESG Report. It has been prepared in alignment with disclosure topics included in the SASB Software & IT Services Standard and the Electrical & Electronic Equipment Standard.

The contents of this report are informed by our ESG Priority Assessment, which leveraged leading sustainability reporting standards and frameworks, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB"), the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI"), and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD").

Throughout this report, we define ESG as a way of categorizing factors that impact a company's performance as well as a strategy for integrating these factors into the business to operate in a sustainable manner.

This 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report covers the operations of PDF Solutions, Inc. ("PDF Solutions," "PDF," or the "Company") for fiscal year 2023, which began on January 1, 2023, and ended on December 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

Thank you for your continued trust and collaboration. Warm regards,

In conclusion, I want to express my gratitude to you for your support of our mission to provide semiconductor and electronics companies innovative solutions to create, access, and organize data to enable analysis and control and achieve better time-to-market, yields, quality, and operational efficiencies.

Looking ahead, we are excited about the opportunity to partner with our customers in their journey towards achieving climate-related and other environmental goals. By leveraging our expertise and resources, we aim to be a catalyst for progress and positive change within the industry.

We believe PDF Solutions has an important role in helping to minimize the environmental footprint of the semiconductor industry. Our innovative solutions are designed to speed the move to smaller nodes, to improve semiconductor yield, and to improve operational efficiencies of the manufacturing facilities. Smaller nodes result in lower power consumption when the chip is put to use compared to previous generation product. Improving yields and operational efficiencies reduces the consumption of power, water, and materials in the fab, test and assembly facilities - for the same volumes of good die.

The steps that semiconductor companies are now taking are unlikely to achieve the 1.5°C trajectory by 2030.

Emissions from Scope 1 (related to activities within the fabs) and Scope 2 (arising from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, heating, and cooling equipment) of semiconductor companies constitute a substantial 65% of the total GHG emissions of the semiconductor industry.

Today, the technology industry consumes about 1% of the world's energy production. At the current rapid rate of consumption growth for the technology industry compared to the growth of energy production, this could surge to over 60% by 2040.

As we delve into the report, I want to draw your attention to some key statistics and industry trends that underscore the importance of our collective efforts:

I am pleased to present to you our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report for the year 2023. At PDF Solutions, we recognize the importance of operating sustainably and responsibly in an ever-evolving world.

This ESG Report describes the initiatives that are in alignment with the priority ESG topics and includes relevant metrics aligned with the SASB standards. As we continue to develop our ESG strategy and goals, our aim is to increase the scope of our program and our reporting to cover more of our priority topics.

Our priority ESG topics, in order of highest priority to our business, are as follows:

In 2022, we conducted our first ESG Priority Assessment, which we use to guide our overall ESG strategy. The ESG Priority Assessment was designed to identify the environmental, social, and governance topics with the greatest impact on our business strategy, operations, and value creation, including topics that are important to our customers and business partners. Going forward, we aim to regularly assess a wide range of ESG topics to inform our strategy, with the goal of increasing the scope of our priority assessment in future reports.

The purpose of the management-level ESG Steering Committee is to (i) establish programs, policies and practices relating to ESG matters and (ii) assist the NCG Committee of the Board in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities with respect to ESG matters. The ESG Steering Committee is chaired by the General Counsel.

The Audit Committee also reviews cybersecurity risks, incidents, the adequacy and effectiveness of the Company's information and cyber security policies and the internal controls regarding information and cyber security and any other risks and incidents relevant to the

The Audit Committee, on behalf of the Board, oversees the principal enterprise risk exposures facing the Company and the Company's mitigation, control and monitoring efforts in respect of such risks, including, but not limited to environmental and sustainability risks, and reviews with management the Company's business continuity and disaster preparedness planning.

The CHCM Committee reviews and oversees our programs, policies, practices, disclosures, relevant risks and opportunities, measures, objectives and performance relating to human capital matters, including but not limited to matters regarding culture, recruiting, retention, career development and progression, diversity, equity and inclusion, human health and safety, and total rewards, and makes recommendations to the Board regarding the integration of human capital matters into our business strategy and operation.

opportunities, measures, objectives and performance relating to environmental, social and governance issues, and makes recommendations to the Board regarding the integration of ESG matters into our business strategy and operation.

The Board is responsible for (i) oversight of ESG risks and opportunities and (ii) the integration of ESG into

Given the importance of ESG to the long-term success of our business, our Board and its committees play a critical role in overseeing ESG matters.

Environmental Challenges in the

Semiconductor Industry

The semiconductor industry faces significant challenges as part of the transition to a green economy, including direct environmental impacts from the manufacturing of ICs.

Large amounts of energy are needed to operate tools across IC manufacturing, assembly, test, and packaging processes. Foundries also consume large amounts of energy to operate cleanrooms with strict climate and humidity controls. The amount of energy required at scale is often significant, with some individual foundries consuming more energy than major cities. More than 80% of semiconductor greenhouse gas emissions (GHGE) come from consumption of electricity. 3

Other direct environmental impacts from manufacturing ICs include the use of GHGs in the manufacturing process, which accounts for approximately 13% of the semiconductor industry's emissions. 3 Other environmental impacts are caused by the significant use of ultrapure water and silicone, which in turn require large amounts of energy to produce and transport.

The large amount of GHGE generated from chip manufacturing account for the plurality of lifecycle emissions for most consumer electronic devices, with greater emissions from the IC manufacturing process than from energy consumption over the lifecycle of many electronics. As major purchasers of semiconductors transition their own operations to renewable power, GHGE from manufacturing the ICs that these companies purchase may represent a plurality of their total GHGE. The information and communication technology sector as a whole is expected to account for 14% of the 2016-level global GHGE in 2040, up from approximately 1% to 1.6% in 2007. 4

Environmental Sustainability

PDF Solutions is committed to addressing environmental sustainability in its business activities. Our approach to environmental sustainability considers both our own operations and the significant indirect environmental impact that our products can have on our customers' operations. Our products drive efficiencies for our customers, which can indirectly lower their environmental footprint. In the future, we may work to identify and measure the direct environmental benefits of our products.

Product Sustainability Strategy

We work with some of the largest logic semiconductor manufacturers in the world to help improve the time-to-market and yield of their manufacturing processes. Our products and services can indirectly help to reduce our customers' consumption of natural resources, including energy, water, and silicon, with significant indirect impacts on waste and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

We implement hybrid or on-cloud solutions for semiconductor manufacturers' process control and manufacturing analysis. These solutions use less energy than traditional on-premises IT infrastructure, reduce waste such as paper, and enable remote work, reducing the need for commuting and travel.

We believe sustainability will play an increasing role in our customers' priorities as they seek to decarbonize their operations. Helping our customers achieve their environmental sustainability goals may represent an opportunity for us. In the future, we intend to review the direct and indirect environmental benefits of our solutions and to assess opportunities to integrate environmental factors into the development of new products.

Sustainability Strategy

We strive to protect the environment through sound business and operations management practices and decisions.

We look for opportunities to conserve energy, reduce consumption of natural resources, preserve air, soil, and water quality, manage waste properly, and

reuse and recycle. In 2023, at our headquarters, lab, and cleanroom facilities, we renewed focus on individual actions to reduce and recycle, including by offering

a learning program for employees and custodians and replacing single-use utensils and coffee cups with more sustainable options. We continue to look for opportunities to reduce the use of toxic substances in our operations where possible, including in our cleanroom and lab facilities.

In 2023, our independent safety and environmental consultant, Boretti, Inc., completed its ISO 14001 pre-certification assessment of our cleanroom facility. When certified this ISO 14001 program will provide a specific framework for implementing our environmental management system.

In the future, we intend to conduct self-assessments regarding relevant environmental protection measures and to measure and evaluate our use of energy, water, and the generation of waste in our worldwide facilities. At our cleanroom and lab facilities, in 2023, we recycled 100% of wood, metal, and recyclable plastic waste.

