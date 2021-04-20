Log in
PDF Solutions to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

04/20/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, announced that it will release first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. John Kibarian, CEO, and Adnan Raza, CFO, will host a live teleconference on May 6, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To participate on the call, please dial (877) 221-5831 within the United States and Canada, or (706) 902-1220 outside of the United States and Canada. You do not need a passcode, just reference the "PDF Solutions' First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Call." The teleconference will be webcast simultaneously on the company’s website at http://ir.pdf.com/webcasts.

An archive of the call will remain available until June 6, 2021. To hear the replay when calling from within the United States or Canada, call (855) 859-2056. When calling from outside of the United States or Canada, call (404) 537-3406. The access code for both replay options is 3915709. An archive of the webcast will remain available on the Company’s website.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts:  
Adnan RazaSonia SegoviaJoe Diaz
Chief Financial OfficerIR CoordinatorLytham Partners, LLC
(408) 516-0237(408) 938-6491(602) 889-9700
adnan.raza@pdf.comsonia.segovia@pdf.compdfs@lythampartners.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 106 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -43,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 634 M 634 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 423
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PDF Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 26,67 $
Last Close Price 17,08 $
Spread / Highest target 93,2%
Spread / Average Target 56,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Kachig Kibarian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adnan Raza Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Andrzej J. Strojwas Chief Technologist
Joseph R. Bronson Lead Independent Director
Marco Iansiti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.-20.93%634
ASML HOLDING N.V.31.35%259 605
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION31.65%88 850
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED27.34%72 024
QORVO, INC.15.64%21 343
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.38.99%16 949
