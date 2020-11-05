PDF : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Management Report

GAAP / Non-GAAP Presentation

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), the Company also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired technology. Non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude the effects of non-recurring items (including restructuring charges, severance payments, adjustments to contingent consideration related to acquisition, and expenses related to an arbitration proceeding for a disputed customer contract), write-down in value of property and equipment, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired technology and other acquired intangible assets, and their related income tax effects, as applicable, as well as adjustments for the non-cash portion of income taxes and tax impact of the CARES Act. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management internally to measure the Company's profitability and performance. PDF Solutions' management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental measures to investors regarding the Company's ongoing operations in light of the fact that none of these categories of expense has a current effect on the future uses of cash (with the exception of certain non- recurring items) nor do they impact the generation of current or future revenues. These non- GAAP results should not be considered an alternative to, or a substitute for, GAAP financial information, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures of income or loss as a measure of performance, or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to measure profitability and performance; these non-GAAP measures are presented here to give investors an opportunity to see the Company's financial results as viewed by management. A detailed reconciliation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures is included herein.

