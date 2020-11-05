PDF : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Management Report

Log in
11/05/2020 | 05:27pm EST

Q3 2020

Management Report

November 5, 2020

1

Contents

___________________________________________________________

  • Q3 2020 Results
    • Overview
    • Revenue by Geographic Area
    • Key Financial & Operating Metrics
  • Q3 2020 Non-GAAP Results
    • Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
    • Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Spending by Function
  • Related Information

The following commentary is provided by management and should be referenced in conjunction with PDF Solutions' third quarter of 2020 financial results press release available on its Investor Relations website at http://www.pdf.com/financial-news. These remarks represent management's current views of the Company's financial and operational performance and are provided to give investors and analysts further insight into its performance in advance of the earnings call webcast. The Company disclaims any duty to update this information for future events.

2

PDF Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

___________________________________________________________

Q3 2020 Key Metrics

Revenue: $23.1M

GAAP Gross Margin: 59%

Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 63%

GAAP EPS: ($0.08)

Non-GAAP EPS: $0.00

Operating Cash Flow: $0.2M

Capital Expenditures: $1.4M

FINANCIAL RESULTS SUMMARY

  • Q3 2020 Total revenues of $23.1M, up 8% over Q2 2020, and up 5% over Q3 2019.
  • Q3 2020 Analytics revenue of $14.3M, down 5% over Q2 2020, and up 13% over Q3 2019.
  • Q3 2020 Integrated yield ramp revenue of $8.8M, up 41% over Q2 2020, and down 5% over Q3 2019.

3

Revenue by Geographic Area

___________________________________________________________

(Dollars in thousands)

Q3'20

Q2'20

Q1'20

Q4'19

Q3'19

North America

$7,754

$9,969

$8,687

$11,007

$7,384

% of Total

34%

46%

41%

49%

34%

Europe

$3,581

$3,983

$3,561

$3,363

$3,355

% of Total

15%

19%

17%

15%

15%

APAC

11,777

7,457

$8,910

$8,192

$11,175

% of Total

51%

35%

42%

36%

51%

Total revenues

$23,112

$21,409

$21,158

$22,562

$21,914

4

Key Financial & Operating Metrics - Quarterly

________________________________________________

(in thousands, except share data, which is in millions, and percentages)

Q3'20

Q2'20

Q1'20

Q4'19

Q3'19

Revenues

$23,112

$21,409

$21,158

$22,562

$21,914

GAAP Gross Margin

59%

58%

60%

60%

60%

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

63%

63%

65%

64%

64%

Outstanding Debt

$0

$0

$0

$0

$0

Operating Cash Flow

$245

$5,250

$5,380

$1,579

$18,045

Capital Expenditures (CAPEX)

$1,425

$1,872

$2,068

$3,711

$2,837

$ Shares Repurchased

$0

$0

$0

$0

$1,932

Weighted Average Common Shares

35.5

32.9

32.7

32.4

32.4

Outstanding

Effective Tax Rate Benefit (Expense)

25%

(9%)

87%

27%

43%

5

GAAP / Non-GAAP Presentation

________________________________________________________

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), the Company also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired technology. Non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude the effects of non-recurring items (including restructuring charges, severance payments, adjustments to contingent consideration related to acquisition, and expenses related to an arbitration proceeding for a disputed customer contract), write-down in value of property and equipment, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired technology and other acquired intangible assets, and their related income tax effects, as applicable, as well as adjustments for the non-cash portion of income taxes and tax impact of the CARES Act. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management internally to measure the Company's profitability and performance. PDF Solutions' management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental measures to investors regarding the Company's ongoing operations in light of the fact that none of these categories of expense has a current effect on the future uses of cash (with the exception of certain non- recurring items) nor do they impact the generation of current or future revenues. These non- GAAP results should not be considered an alternative to, or a substitute for, GAAP financial information, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures of income or loss as a measure of performance, or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to measure profitability and performance; these non-GAAP measures are presented here to give investors an opportunity to see the Company's financial results as viewed by management. A detailed reconciliation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures is included herein.

6

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

________________________________________________________

(in thousands, except for shares and per share amounts)

Q3'20

Q2'20

Q1'20

Q4'19

Q3'19

GAAP net loss

$ (2,734)

$ (3,652)

$ (528)

$

(1,330)

$

(687)

Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net loss to non-

GAAP net income (loss):

Stock-based compensation expense

3,130

2,978

3,368

2,782

2,732

Amortization of acquired technology

144

143

144

143

144

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

174

174

173

173

174

Expenses of arbitration (1)

366

363

101

-

-

Write-down in value of property and equipment

-

311

-

-

-

Adjustment to contingent consideration related

to acquisition

-

-

-

-

30

Tax impact of adjustments

(955)

167

(1,143)

(700)

(805)

Tax impact of the CARES Act (2)

-

-

(2,261)

-

-

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

125

$

484

$

(146)

$

1,068

$

1,588

GAAP net loss per diluted share

$

(0.08)

$

(0.11)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.02)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

(0.00)

$

0.03

$

0.05

Shares used in diluted shares calculation

36,661

33,874

32,703

33,414

32,997

  1. Represents the expenses related to an arbitration proceeding over a disputed customer contract, which expenses are expected to continue until the arbitration is resolved.
  2. Represents the discrete tax benefit recognized from the carryback of net operating losses (NOLs) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") enacted in March 2020. The Company does not have any NOLs on a non-GAAP basis and, therefore, it did not recognize this discrete tax benefit in calculating its non-GAAP tax expense and net income (loss).

7

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Spending by Function

_________________________________________________

(in thousands)

Q3'20

Q2'20

Q1'20

Q4'19

Q3'19

Cost of Revenue - GAAP

$ 9,493

$ 8,946

$ 8,487

$ 9,059

$ 8,715

Adjustments to reconcile GAAP Cost of Revenue to

non-GAAP Cost of Revenue:

Stock-based compensation expense

(790)

(883)

(909)

(782)

(745)

Amortization of acquired technology

(144)

(143)

(144)

(143)

(144)

Cost of Revenue - Non-GAAP

$ 8,559

$ 7,920

$ 7,434

$ 8,134

$ 7,826

Research & Development - GAAP

$ 8,328

$ 7,754

$ 8,590

$ 8,754

$ 8,435

Adjustments to reconcile GAAP R&D to non-GAAP

R&D:

Stock-based compensation expense

(1,148)

(1,010)

(1,455)

(1,083)

(1,062)

Write-down in value of property and equipment

-

(149)

-

-

-

Adjustment to contingent consideration related to

acquisition

-

-

-

-

(30)

Research & Development - Non-GAAP

$ 7,180

$ 6,595

$ 7,135

$ 7,671

$ 7,343

Selling, General, & Administrative - GAAP

$ 8,420

$ 7,737

$ 7,895

$ 6,359

$ 5,990

Adjustment to reconcile GAAP SG&A to non-GAAP

SG&A:

Stock-based compensation expense

(1,192)

(1,085)

(1,004)

(917)

(925)

Expenses of arbitration (1)

(366)

(363)

(101)

-

-

Write-down in value of property and equipment

-

(162)

-

-

-

Selling, General, & Administrative - Non-GAAP

$ 6,862

$ 6,127

$ 6,790

$ 5,442

$ 5,065

  1. Represents the expenses related to an arbitration proceeding over a disputed contract with a customer, which expenses are expected to continue until the arbitration is resolved.

8

Disclaimer

PDF Solutions Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 22:26:00 UTC

