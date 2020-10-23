Log in
PDF : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

10/23/2020 | 09:00pm EDT

San Jose, Calif.-October 22, 2020-PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of differentiated data and analytics solutions to the semiconductor and electronics industries, announced that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

John Kibarian, CEO, and Adnan Raza, CFO, will host a live teleconference on November 5, 2020, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

To participate on the call, please dial (877) 221-5831 within the United States and Canada, or (706) 902-1220 outside of the United States and Canada. You do not need a passcode, just reference the 'PDF Solutions' Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call.' The teleconference will be webcast simultaneously on the company's website at http://ir.pdf.com/webcasts.

An archive of the call will remain available until December 4, 2020. To hear the replay when calling from within the United States or Canada, call (855) 859-2056. When calling from outside of the United States or Canada, call (404) 537-3406. The access code for both replay options is 8383879. An archive of the webcast will remain available on the Company's website.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to rapidly improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their products. By combining industry-leading data analytics and professional services with exclusive, differentiated product data generated during the manufacturing process, PDF Solutions is delivering on the promise of Industry 4.0 today by transforming how the ecosystem collects, analyzes, and shares data. Key Fortune 500 organizations around the world rely on PDF Solutions to remove the data barriers that encumber and constrain new product introductions and to deliver the machine learning insights that drive efficient and profitable high-volume manufacturing.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, PDF Solutions also operates worldwide in Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. For the Company's latest news and information, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

Characterization Vehicle, Design-for-Inspection, DFI, Exensio, PDF Solutions, and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts

Adnan Raza
Chief Financial Officer
(408) 516-0237
adnan.raza@pdf.com

Sonia Segovia
Investor Relations Coordinator
(408) 938-6491
sonia.segovia@pdf.com

Joe Diaz
Lytham Partners, LLC
(602) 889-9700
pdfs@lythampartners.com

Disclaimer

PDF Solutions Inc. published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2020 00:59:02 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 90,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,33 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -124x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 740 M 740 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,14x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,55x
Nbr of Employees 353
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PDF Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 31,75 $
Last Close Price 20,25 $
Spread / Highest target 63,0%
Spread / Average Target 56,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Kachig Kibarian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adnan Raza Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Andrzej J. Strojwas Chief Technologist
Kimon W. Michaels Director, Executive VP-Products & Solutions
Joseph R. Bronson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.19.89%727
ASML HOLDING N.V.20.06%158 324
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION21.04%51 766
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED18.91%43 390
QORVO, INC.16.75%15 422
ENTEGRIS, INC.56.42%10 601
