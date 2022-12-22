PDG Realty S A : Fato Relevante

Cancelamento de AGE e Nova Proposta de Grupamento de Ações
A PDG Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações ("Companhia" ou "PDG"), em atendimento às disposições do artigo 157, §4º, da Lei nº 6.404/76 e da Resolução CVM nº 44, de 23 de agosto de 2021, e em continuidade aos Fatos Relevantes divulgados em 29 de agosto e 22 de novembro de 2022, vem informar aos acionistas e ao mercado em geral o quanto se segue:
O Conselho de Administração da Companhia, reunido em 22 de dezembro de 2022, deliberou e aprovou ajustar as condições 'do grupamento das ações de emissão da Companhia aprovado na reunião do Conselho de Administração realizada em 22 de novembro de 2022 e submetido à Assembleia Geral Extraordinária da Companhia designada para o dia 23 de dezembro de 2022;
A alteração refere-se ao fator de grupamento, que passa a ser de 100 (cem) ações para formar 1 (uma) ação, sendo mantidas todas as demais condições do grupamento;
O ajuste proposto visa adequar as condições do grupamento à variação da cotação das ações de emissão da Companhia (PDGR3) verificada nos últimos 2 meses, com o objetivo de assegurar que o grupamento seja efetivo e cumpra com a finalidade a que se destina, em estrito atendimento ao item 5.2 do Regulamento para Listagem de Emissores e Admissão à Negociação de Valores Mobiliários da B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão S.A. ("B3") e a correspondente solicitação formulada pela B3, nos termos do Ofício n° 824/2022-SLS;
Dessa forma, na reunião realizada em 22 de dezembro de 2022, o Conselho de Administração aprovou (i) o cancelamento da Assembleia Geral Extraordinária designada para o dia 23 de dezembro de 2022, tornando-se sem efeito o Edital de Convocação, o Boletim de Voto à Distância, o Manual de Participação na Assembleia e a Proposta da Administração correspondentes, divulgados pela Companhia em 22 de novembro de 2022; e (ii) a convocação de nova Assembleia Geral Extraordinária da Companhia para realizar-se, em primeira convocação, no dia 23 de janeiro de 2023, para examinar, discutir e votar sobre o grupamento consoante as novas condições propostas ("AGE");
Caso aprovado o Grupamento pela AGE, o capital social da Companhia, no montante total de R$5.755.849.361,25 (cinco bilhões, setecentos e cinquenta e cinco milhões, oitocentos e quarenta e nove mil, trezentos e sessenta e um reais e vinte e cinco centavos), passará a ser dividido em 3.221.864 (três milhões, duzentas e vinte um mil oitocentas e sessenta e quatro) ações ordinárias, nominativas e sem valor nominal de emissão da Companhia;
A aprovação do Grupamento não resultará na modificação dos direitos conferidos pelas ações de emissão da Companhia a seus titulares, nos termos do artigo 12 da Lei nº 6.404/76;
Será concedido aos acionistas da Companhia o prazo de 30 (trinta) dias, contados da publicação de Aviso aos Acionistas informando sobre o tema, para que exerçam a opção de ajustar suas participações em múltiplos de 100 (cem), mediante a negociação de ações ordinárias de emissão da Companhia na B3. Após esse prazo, eventuais frações remanescentes serão grupadas e levadas para leilão na B3 e o produto da venda será restituído proporcionalmente entre os acionistas titulares das correspondentes frações. Informações adicionais sobre os prazos e condições para o ajuste das participações societárias e o leilão das frações, bem como sobre a disponibilização do produto do leilão aos acionistas e a data a partir da qual as ações passarão a ser negociadas na forma grupada, serão divulgadas oportunamente pela Companhia por meio de Aviso aos Acionistas;
Seguem, abaixo, os próximos procedimentos que serão adotados pela Companhia para a implementação do Grupamento:
22/12/2022: disponibilização no "IPE Online" do Sistema Empresas.NET do Edital de Convocação, da Proposta da Administração e do Boletim de Voto à Distância referentes à AGE, nos termos da Resolução 81 da CVM, de 29 de março de 2022;
23/12/2022: publicação do Edital de Convocação da AGE no jornal Valor Econômico, nos termos dos arts. 124 e 289 da Lei nº 6.404/1976;
23/01/2023: realização, caso instalada em primeira convocação, da AGE para deliberar sobre a proposta de Grupamento e da correspondente alteração docaput e do §2ºdo artigo 7º do Estatuto Social da Companhia.
A Companhia manterá seus acionistas e o mercado informados sobre o desenvolvimento do assunto objeto deste Fato Relevante, na forma e nos prazos estabelecidos pela legislação aplicável.
São Paulo, 22 de dezembro de 2022.
AUGUSTO ALVES DOS REIS NETO
Diretor Presidente, Vice-Presidente Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
PDG REALTY S.A. EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Publicly Held Corporation
CNPJ/MF nº 02.950.811/0001-89
NIRE 35.300.158.954 | Code CVM 2047-8
MATERIAL FACT
Cancellation of the General Meeting and Reverse Stock Split
PDG Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações ("Company" or "PDG"), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4 of the Brazilian Corporate Law n. 6,404/76 and CVM Resolution 44, in addition to the Material Facts disclosed on August 29, 2022, and November 22, 2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the following:
The Company's Board of Directors, on a meeting held on December 22, 2022, passed a resolution approving an amendment to the proposal for the reverse stock split of all shares issued by the
Company, as approved by the Board's resolution passed on November 22, 2022, and submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting convened for December 23, 2022.
The amendment refers to thereverse split factor, which is now stablished in the proportion of a hundred (100) shares to one (1) share. All the other conditions of the reverse stock split are maintained.
The proposed amendment aims to match the reverse split conditions to the variation on the price of the shares issued by the Company (PDGR3) in the last 2 months, ensuring that the reverse split is effective and fulfills its purpose, in strict compliance with the provisions set forth in item 5.2. of the Regulation for the Listing of Issuers and Admission to Trading of Securities of B3 - Brasil,
Bolsa, Balcão S.A. ("B3") and the corresponding request made by B3, under the terms of Official
Letter No. 824/2022-SLS.
Therefore, at the meeting held on December 22, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors passed a resolution approving (i) the cancellation of the Shareholders' Meeting convened for December 23, 2022, declaring null and void the Call Notice, the Distance Voting Bulletin and the corresponding Meeting Participation Manual and Management Proposal, disclosed by the Company on November
22, 2022; and (ii) that a new Shareholders' Meeting be convened to be held, on first call, on January 23, 2023, in order to discuss and vote on the reverse split under the new proposed condition ("SM").
If the SM approves the reverse split, the Company's capital stock, in the amount of five billion, seven hundred and fifty-five million, eight hundred and forty-nine thousand, three hundred and sixty-one reais and twenty-five cents (R$ 5,755,849,361.25) shall be divided into 3,221,864 (tree million, two hundred and twenty-one thousand, eight hundred and sixty-four) common, nominative and no-par value shares issued by the Company.
The approval of the reverse split shall not result in any modification to the rights conferred by the shares issued by the Company, according to the terms of article 12 of Brazilian Corporate Law n. 6,404/76.
The Company's shareholders will be granted a period of thirty (30) days, as from the publication of the Notice to the Shareholders informing about it, to exercise the right to adjust their shareholdings to match multiples of one hundred (100) by trading shares issued by the Company at B3. After this period, any remaining fractions will be grouped and taken to auction at B3, and the sale proceeds will be proportionally distributed among the shareholders holding the corresponding fractions. Additional information about the deadlines and conditions for adjusting ownership interests and auctioning off the fractions, as well as making the proceeds of the auction available to the shareholders and the date as of which the shares shall be traded according to the conditions of the reverse split, will be disclosed in due course by the Company through a Notice to the Shareholders.
The next procedures with respect to the reverse split process are the following:
12/22/2022: disclosure in the "IPE Online" of the system Empresas.NET of the Call Notice, the Management Proposal, and the Distance Voting Bulletin related to the SM, according to the terms of CVM Resolution 81, of March 29, 2022.
12/23/2022: publication of the Call Notice for the SM in the newspaper Valor Econômico, pursuant to articles 124 and 289 of Brazilian Corporate Law n. 6,404/1976.
01/23/2023: the SM shall be held on first call, to pass the resolutions with respect to the proposed reverse split and the corresponding amendment to thecaput and paragraph 2 of article 7 of the Company's Bylaws.
The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any developments related to the subject-matter of this Material Fact, in accordance with the rules and deadlines established by applicable law.
São Paulo, December 22, 2022.
AUGUSTO ALVES DOS REIS NETO
Chief Executive Officer, Financial Vice-President, and Investor Relations Officer
