PDG Realty S A : Fato Relevante

The Company's shareholders will be granted a period of thirty (30) days, as from the publication of the Notice to the Shareholders informing about it, to exercise the right to adjust their shareholdings to match multiples of one hundred (100) by trading shares issued by the Company at B3. After this period, any remaining fractions will be grouped and taken to auction at B3, and the sale proceeds will be proportionally distributed among the shareholders holding the corresponding fractions. Additional information about the deadlines and conditions for adjusting ownership interests and auctioning off the fractions, as well as making the proceeds of the auction available to the shareholders and the date as of which the shares shall be traded according to the conditions of the reverse split, will be disclosed in due course by the Company through a Notice to the Shareholders.