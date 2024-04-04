Appendix with sustainability data and GRI Index
2023
About the Sustainability Report
Peab's Sustainability Report 2023 is integrated into the Annual Report and com‐ plemented by this GRI appendix. The Sustainability Report follows the financial year and comprises the period January 1 to December 31. This is Peab's thir‐ teenth Sustainability Report and it is prepared with reference to the GRI Stan‐ dards 2021.
The Sustainability Report is published annually and this year's Sustainability Re‐ port was published on April 4, 2024.
The Sustainability Report has not been reviewed by an external third party. How‐
ever, in 2021 we engaged a third party to do a pre-as sur ance of our sustainability processes and reporting procedures with the intention of having an independent external party conducta limited assurance of Peab's sustainability reporting when the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) is implemented nationally. In 2023 we have continued with preparations for the coming CSRD leg‐ islation with, among other things, a so-called double materiality analysis to up‐ date our material sustainability aspects.
The Sustainability Report includes the statutory sustainability report according to the Annual Report Act chapter 6 paragraph 11.
Scope and changes in the report
The report comprises the Group's operations in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark and all the companies over which Peab has operational control. This means that the Sustainability Report comprises the same companies as the An‐ nual Report. No material changes in the organization or value chain have oc‐ curred during the year.
While waiting for the outcome of the double materiality analysis and that Peab will begin to report according to the coming CSRD legislation our material sus‐ tainability aspects remain the same. Peab's reporting is based on four strategic target areas that comprise a total of nine targets. Five of them relate to sustain‐ ability and are included in Peab's material sustainability aspects. In total Peab has identified 8 (8) material sustainability aspects in our operations. Read more here.
Peab works continuously to improve processes and data quality for reporting. In cases where boundaries and/or accounting principles have changed in one of the specific disclosures for one of the reported years, it will be noted in the text or table directly connected to the given information.
More information about Peab can be found at www.peab.com.
For information about Peab's sustainability work please contact: Juha Hartomaa, IR, juha.hartomaa@peab.se.
Peab's sustainability work
Peab works daily to improve everyday life for people where they live it in the Nordic region. We do this by building everything from homes, schools, retirement homes and hospitals to bridges, roads and other in‐ frastructure in our communities.
For Peab sustainability entails running a business that takes responsibility for both its own impact and the impact of the entire value chain upstream and down‐ stream, as well as working for the good community. Working sustainably is a strategic matter for us, completely integrated into our business model and opera‐ tions. We make it clear that every employee should promote sustainable develop‐ ment in their role based on Peab's core values, business concept, mission, strate‐ gic targets and Code of Conduct.
We operate over a broad spectrum of community building which naturally has both positive and negative effects on the world around us. We provide our em‐ ployees with secure employment and meaningful careers with development op‐ portunities but at the same time the frequency of injuries in the construction and civil engineering industry is high and our employees are exposed to risks on con‐ struction sites that can lead to accidents. The industry is traditionally male domi‐ nated, which entails a lack of gender equality and diversity. Furthermore, there are risks for ethical transgressions in the complex value chains common for the community building sector. Therefore we have a responsibility to ensure that our suppliers follow good ethics and care about the environment and human rights.
Our operations impact the environment and climate in various ways. For exam‐ ple, materials we use, like concrete and steel, generate carbon emissions and other components are environmentally and health hazardous. We use the earth's finite resources and have to become better at working circularly and resource ef‐ ficiently as well as caring about the impact we have on nature and fostering bio‐ diversity. We put the same demands on our suppliers and their suppliers and have an ongoing dialogue with our customers to help them achieve their environ‐ mental and climate goals. Collaboration is a prerequisite for positive change and transition.
As a major local actor and Nordic employer it is important that through coopera‐ tion and dialogue we understand the needs and challenges society is facing, in particular those in our local communities. By comprehending this we can con‐ tribute to local development while reducing the negative impact of our business.
We want to take responsibility, either by contributing to a more climate-adapted use of material, healthy competition or safe and inclusive workplaces. As one of the largest Nordic community builders we have decided to be the Best workplace
and Leader in social responsibility in our industry. This is a commitment that comes with obligations, which is why we have set up and monitor targets for these areas, along with the Group's financial targets.
Our material sustainability aspects are processed within the framework of our four strategic targets, and in particular the two mentioned above: Best workplace and Leader in social responsibility. The targets also comprise our external and in‐ ternal targets.
Locally produced community building
Our four business areas that collaborate locally are the basis for how we work with our material sustainability aspects, which gives us good control over the processing chain. Our employees should as far as possible use local resources in the form of our own employees, our own input goods and subcontractors. This, together with our integrated climate and environmental work and engagement in people and the community, forms the foundation of what we call locally pro‐ duced community building.
Eight material sustainability aspects
Peab's material sustainability aspects form a unit in which the various parts affect each other. During the year in preparation for the new business plan for 2024- 2026 and the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) we have worked to produce a double materiality assessment to update Peab's material sustainability aspects. We have analyzed the various sustainability aspects that make up the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and the effect they have - or can have - as well as the actual or potential financial conse‐ quences. We have evaluated the sustainability aspects from a risks and opportu‐ nities perspective, severity level and probability as well as impact - short, medi‐ um and long term. The material sustainability aspects emanate from both the areas where our business has a negative effect on people and the environment and where our business makes or can make a positive difference. In the analysis we have also considered the actual or potential impact on Peab's main value chains. Ongoing dialogues with representatives from our stakeholders contribute as well to the double materiality analysis. These stakeholder dialogues are held with customers, suppliers, shareholders/investors, non-governmental organiza‐ tions and employees in various parts of our own organization. The stakeholder process has comprised meetings, interviews and different kinds of issues com‐ municated to Peab by our stakeholders. Our assessment has also been based on studies, reports and relevant guidelines. We have determined threshold values based on all the contributions we have compiled and consider sustainability as‐
pects higher than these threshold values to be material. Until we will report ac‐ cording to the CSRD law we will continue to have eight material sustainability as‐ pects which will be reported within the GRI framework.
Our material sustainability aspects are categorized under the two strategic tar‐ gets Best workplace and Leader in social responsibility and targets are set for them to ensure that they are integrated into our operations and governance.
Stakeholders guide us
Peab's material sustainability aspects and actions are based on the actual and potential impact of our business on people and the environment by both our own operations and throughout our value chains. We have ongoing stakeholder dia‐
logues with representatives from our stakeholder groups. This keeps us aware of the expectations and demands of our stakeholder groups and what issues are most important to them. These dialogues take place in both informal meetings with customers, suppliers, employees and other stakeholders and in more struc‐ tured contexts such as supplier audits, meetings with politicians and other decision-mak ers, owner and investor dialogues and seminars at colleges. The ac‐ cumulated result from these dialogues partly forms our materiality analysis and sustainability work priorities. In the dialogues - independent of which stakehold‐ er group - we inform about the progress being made in our operations, provide good examples and initiatives but also point out the challenges. In this way we can create and maintain constructive and transparent conversations and pro‐ mote collaboration that leads to actual development.
Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI)
CSI stands for Customer Satisfaction Index and measures how satisfied Peab's cus‐ tomers are.
TARGET: >75
OUTCOME 2023: 80
Operating margin
The target is measured according to seg‐ ment reporting.
TARGET: >6%
OUTCOME 2023: 3.2%1)
Carbon dioxide intensity
Climate target for our own production
The target refers to lower emissions of greenhouse gases Scope 1+2 (ton CO2e/MSEK).
TARGET 2030: -60%
OUTCOME 2023: -49%
Serious accidents
The target is measured as zero fatal acci‐ dents and a contracting trend, rolling 12 months. Serious accidents are defined ac‐ cording to classification 4.
TARGET: <49
OUTCOME 2023: 48
Net debt/equity ratio
Net debt in relation to equity. The target is measured according to segment reporting.
TARGET: 0.3-0.7
OUTCOME 2023: 0.6
Carbon dioxide intensity
Climate target for input goods and purchased services
The target refers to lower emissions of greenhouse gases Scope 3 (ton CO2e/MSEK).
TARGET 2030: -50%
OUTCOME 2023: -9%
eNPS
eNPS stands for employee Net Promoter Score and measures employee engagement.
TARGET: >19
OUTCOME 2023: 26
Dividends
The target is to surpass 50 percent of profit for the year. Measured according to segment reporting.
TARGET: >50%
OUTCOME 2023: 30%2)
Equal opportunity
The target is measured as: percentage of re‐ cruited women in production among skilled workers (SW, production and processing)
and white-collar workers (WCW, production
management and production support) > percentage of women who have graduated with, for us, relevant degrees on the educa‐ tion markets.
TARGET: >5% (SW) >30.0% (WCW)
OUTCOME 2023: 14.2% (SW) 18.8% (WCW)
- 2.5% exclusive the effect of Mall of Scandinavia (MSEK 400). For more information see Other information and appropriation of profit page 89.
- Based on the number of outstanding shares.
Steering Peab's sustainability work
Peab steers sustainability work through identifying, assessing and man‐ aging risks and opportunities, working systematically with continual improvements and identified key activities and projects, and measuring progress through targets for the Group and targets specific for the busi‐ ness areas and subsidiaries within our material sustainability aspects.
In 2023 we introduced an overriding Sustainability Council to further supplement existing governance and promote target steering. Among other things, the Sus‐ tainability Council coordinates sustainability matters and ensures that Peab's ex‐ ecutive management is informed regarding important consequences, risks and opportunities linked to sustainability work. The Sustainability Council is led by the CSO and COO. In addition, we have gathered together work on climate transi‐ tion and the value chain in the business plan period 2024 to 2026 into two Group- wide development programs to further empower these important sustainability factors. As far as possible central regulations and management systems are steered on a local level, close to operations.
Peab's Board has given executive management the overriding responsibility for governing and monitoring of sustainable work in operations. Peab's four business area managers, who all report to the CEO, are responsible together with the COO, CSO and CCO for ensuring sustainability work is an integrated part of business. They have sustainability specialists on Group level and in the business areas as well the Sustainability Council to aid them. Executive management monitors sus‐ tainability work at every executive management meeting, reviews special events with a bearing on these issues and delves into a sustainability theme every meet‐ ing. Governance is based on the four strategic target areas with associated exter‐ nal and internal targets. Some of the targets are monitored quarterly by both the Board and executive management, while others are monitored every half-year or annually. Monitoring targets and their outcome enables executive management to steer operations and implement measures if necessary.
Central regulations and management systems for governing
Central regulations and management systems for governing in Peab comply with international conventions and national laws. Peab's fundamental, internal gov‐ erning document, the Peab's Code of Conduct, is based on the UN Global Com‐ pact principles including the precautionary principle, UN's human rights and ILO's core conventions. It is reviewed and updated as needed annually. Peab signed Global Compact 2012 and the Annual and Sustainability Report is the Group's Communication on Progress, which is the annual report to Global Com‐ pact. As decided by Peab's President and CEO, the company will continue to fol‐ low Global Compact.
Peab follows UN's Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGP) and OECD's Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises. We follow the methods pre‐ scribed by the OECD guidelines.
The Board of Directors has ultimate responsibility for ensuring that our Code of Conduct is followed and communicated. This responsibility is delegated to the CEO and then down the chain of command through management which is re‐ sponsible for ensuring that the Code of Conduct along with associated guidelines and rules are complied with by the various functions and departments. In the end every employee is responsible for absorbing the information and following the Code of Conduct. The Group's purchasing function is responsible for monitoring that suppliers follow the as of 2023 special Suppliers Code of Conduct.
The Code of Conduct is complemented by four overriding policies; the Environ‐ mental Policy, Quality Policy, Information Security Policy and Work Environment Policy. These are then supplemented by a number of guidelines and supportive documents such as Guidelines Regarding whistleblowing, Sanctions, Corruption and Competition Law. All the policies compliance specific guidelines are taught in web-based courses that employees take at regular intervals. They are also com‐ municated to customers and suppliers and are available on Peab's intranet and external websites. Last year all our employees took a required updated course in Peab's Code of Conduct.
Governing documents
Summary of the governing documents
Code of Conduct
The Code of Conduct is our most important governing document and it stipulates how we operate in an ethical and sustainable manner.
Further study, explanation or guidance are recommended for some sections of the code. Peab should run a responsible and ethical business
throughout our value chain, in particular where the risk for violations is greatest. The Code of Conduct is communicated annually to all
employees.
Suppliers Code of Conduct
The Suppliers Code of Conduct is intended to ensure that Peab's suppliers contribute to respect for human rights and the environment in
their own operations. Suppliers should have processes in place to manage actual and potential violations of human rights and the
environment. Peab expects suppliers to follow the code and communicate its requirements to their suppliers.
Environmental Policy
The Environmental Policy refers to our environmental work as an obvious part of responsible community building and an integrated part of
Peab's daily operations. We work long-lastingly to prevent negative environmental impact, reduce climate impact, resource consumption
and negative impact on people and the environment. Through our development work, work methods and offerings, Peab stands for
responsible business practices and works to influence the world around us to improve their environmental performance.
Quality Policy
The Quality Policy states that our deliveries to customers will be high quality and provide good references for future business opportunities.
We work preventatively and long-term with quality as an integrated part of our daily operations.
Information Security Policy
The Information Security Policy helps to create a security culture at Peab, increase awareness about information security and create
prerequisites for efficient management of information and risks.
Work Environment Policy
The Work Environment Policy provides a practical description of the company's rules of conduct, focus areas and targets regarding the work
environment.
International conventions that are the basis of the governing documents
Code of Conduct
UN Global Compact including its ten principles in the areas of human rights, labor rights, the environment and fighting corruption, and its
underlying conventions and declarations, UN declaration of human rights, UN Sustainable Development Goals, ILO's core conventions on
rights at work, OECD's Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, UN's Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGP), The general
principles of the International Code of Human Rights and the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention and its recommendations.
Suppliers Code of Conduct
UN Sustainable Development Goals and its ten principles in the areas of human rights, labor rights, the environment and fighting corruption,
and its underlying conventions and declarations, UN declaration of human rights, UN global goals for sustainable development, ILO's core
conventions on rights at work, OECD's Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, UN's Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights
(UNGP), The general principles of the International Code of Human Rights and the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention and its recommendations.
Environmental Policy
-
Quality Policy
-
Information Security Policy
-
Work Environment Policy
-
Precautionary principle requirement
Code of Conduct
Yes, obligatory to minimize or eliminate the risk of serious or irrevocable damage to the environment or human health.
Suppliers Code of Conduct
Yes, obligatory to minimize or eliminate the risk of serious or irrevocable damage to the environment or human health.
Environmental Policy
The target of our environmental efforts is to achieve climate neutrality, increase resource efficiency and phase out environmental and health
hazardous products. Our environmental work is long-term and based on the precautionary principle.
Quality Policy
We work preventatively and long-term with quality as an integrated part of our daily operations.
Information Security Policy
-
Work Environment Policy
-
Human rights comprised by the governing document
Code of Conduct
Suppliers Code of Conduct
Environmental Policy
Quality Policy
Information Security Policy
Work Environment Policy
We prioritize a safe and healthy work environment
We stand for equal treatment and diversity
We do not accept child labor
We do not accept forced labor or debt bondage
We support the right to organize
We support fair employment conditions
We do not accept any form of corruption.
We prioritize a safe and healthy work environment
We stand for equal treatment and diversity
We do not accept child labor
We do not accept forced labor or debt bondage
We support the right to organize
We support fair employment conditions
Certain aspects of our environmental work are relevant to human rights, for example the right to health and a healthy environment.
-
Secure and safe information management for all stakeholders, including employees, customers and suppliers.
The right to a safe and healthy work environment, to work in safe conditions and not be exposed to illness or accidents at workplaces. The policy also emphasizes the importance of working together with co-workers, trade unions and other stakeholders to
promote a good safety culture and social interaction in order to prevent sickness and accidents.
Affected stakeholders
Code of Conduct
Employees
Suppliers Code of Conduct
Suppliers
Environmental Policy
Employees and suppliers
Quality Policy
Employees and suppliers
Information Security Policy
Employees and suppliers
Work Environment Policy
Employees and suppliers
Responsible for approval of governing document
Code of Conduct
Board of Directors
Suppliers Code of Conduct
Board of Directors
Environmental Policy
Executive Management
Quality Policy
Executive Management
Information Security Policy
Executive Management
Work Environment Policy
Executive Management
Leader in social responsibility
As one of the largest Nordic community builders with an extensive local presence, we have an impact on our communities. What we do matters and therefore our responsibility for them is a given. This responsibility begins with our role as em‐ ployers and business partners and stretches all the way through our production chain and out into the surrounding neighborhood. Naturally this responsibility also includes the environment and climate. We impact all these areas.
This is how we govern:
Peab's Code of Conduct applies to our employees and since 2023 we have a Sup‐ pliers Code of Conduct for our suppliers, subcontractors and other partners. The codes set clear requirements on compliance and respect in a number of areas like child labor, forced labor, human trafficking and the right to organize, climate re‐ sponsibility, non-discrimination and anti-corruption. The Suppliers Code of Con‐ duct contains specific requirements of suppliers concerning due diligence in the value chain, particularly regarding respect for human rights and the environ‐ ment.
The strategic work linked to our material aspects in the target Leader in social re‐ sponsibility is run on both Group and business area levels, together with the rele‐ vant expertise on every level of our organization responsible for making strategy into reality. Our priorities are the same in all the four countries we operate in, al‐ beit with consideration to national legal differences. Peab's managers always have the full responsibility and are, in turn, supported by specialists. In addition, we are certified according to a number of ISO standards.
The Board of Directors and executive management annually monitor the targets for equal opportunity recruitment and reducing carbon dioxide intensity in our own operations - Scope 1 and 2 - by at least 60 percent (cf. 2015) and for input goods and purchased services - Scope 3 - by half (cf. 2015) by 2030.
Equal opportunity recruitment
Peab's own disclosures
Target: Percent of women recruited > education market (reported annually)
Production management and production support (WCW), %
60.0
45.3
40.0
34.9
Equality, diversity and equal treatment
The construction and civil engineering industry, including Peab, plays a major role in making use of all the competence society has to offer, in particular with re‐ spect to gender equal workplaces. The major inequality is in professions close to production. Promoting diversity at our workplaces is equally important - that we see and utilize everyone's competence regardless of their background or identity. We are convinced that equality, diversity and equal treatment are key to success in both our business and in society. As one of the largest Nordic community builders we want to be a forerunner in the industry in increasing equality, diversi‐ ty and inclusion. Two key factors are continuous education and cooperation with society in general.
One of our nine external targets concerns equal opportunity recruitment and we work strategically and long lastingly to increase equality, diversity and inclusion in the Peab Group. The COO organization is responsible for these issues. As these issues are relevant for our entire industry, we work to raise these matters in vari‐ ous industry contexts, and when meeting politicians and the media.
The Code of Conduct together with the associated Work Environment Policy and our equal treatment plan comprise Nordic work environment and anti- discrimination legislation.
Production and processing (SW), %
15.0
14.2
10.0
7.9
6.8
20.0
18.8
5.0
0.0
Dec-21
Dec-22
Dec-23
0.0
Dec-22
Dec-23
Dec-21
Outcome
Target
Outcome
Target
Quality ensured supply chain
The production chain in the construction and civil engineering industry is com‐ plex and consists of many different actors. When it comes to the supply chain specifically, the foundation of a sustainable business is a supply chain where business ethics, human rights and the environment are fostered and respected.
The matter of our suppliers is central to us and is included in several of our mater‐ ial sustainability aspects. At Peab we managed around 40,000 suppliers in 2023. Around 1,500 suppliers make up 80 percent of the Group's total purchase volume, of which 60 are internal suppliers. In other words, we are major buyers in the Nordic region which means we have a good platform for promoting secure and sustainable procurement along with supplier collaboration.
This requires good governance from the highest level in the organization to indi‐ vidual workplaces as well as clear requirements and monitoring processes in every part of the production chain. This requires procedures for assessing, pre‐ venting and managing risks along with collaboration and transparency. Peab's Suppliers Code of Conduct explicitly defines our expectations of our part ners .
How we govern:
Respect for human rights and environmental consideration is a given in every as‐ pect of Peab's operations and throughout the entire value chain. This commit‐ ment is explicitly expressed in our Code of Conduct. The risk of violating human rights exists in all our areas of operation, internally as well as externally. These risks are particularly prominent in the various parts of the supply chain, which is why we, as of 2023, have a Suppliers Code of Conduct. We work with risk assess‐ ments and rectifying shortcomings in our own operations, and we quality ensure our supply chain to reduce the risk that human rights or the environment are not taken into consideration and promoted.
Peab's executive management is responsible for purchasing governance. The Group's regulations and processes are clearly communicated throughout our op‐ erations. An important part is the fundamental requirements set out in Peab's written agreements, such as a signing and complying with the Suppliers Code of
Conduct (previously the Code of Conduct) . The Group's purchasing function is re‐ sponsible for monitoring, checking on and developing Peab's supplier partner‐ ships. For example, our supplier base is checked on a daily basis, primarily on fi‐ nancial parameters, and regular controls are made related to the Code of Con‐ duct. Peab has identified a number of risk categories with a heightened risk for shortcomings regarding human rights, working conditions, environment and business ethics. We also have a development program for the years 2024 -
2026 "Quality ensured and traceable value chain" that is one of the Group's two ongoing initiatives to further systemize requirements and monitor our different kinds of suppliers.
Ethics and anti-corruption
As community builders, we have a significant responsibility to work with ethics and counteract corruption. We have zero tolerance for all forms of corruption. This is a challenge in an industry of generally decentralized operations and com‐ plex value chains since these factors may increase the risk for ethical violations and corruption. Our shareholders, customers, employees and other stakeholders must be able to trust that all our operations rest on an ethical approach, internal regulations, national legislation and that Peab does not compromise on these.
How we govern:
Peab's executive management is responsible for governing the work related to ethics and anti-corruption as well as governance related to purchasing. The cen‐ tral steering document is our Code of Conduct. The Group's Ethical Council is vital to managing and monitoring our work with ethics and anti-corruption, which is also supplemented by our whistleblower function.
The Ethical Council, which consists of the head lawyer for Corporate Governance and Compliance, head of security and HR managers from all the business areas, meets once a month for a total of eleven times a year. The action plan against cor‐ ruption that Peab works with is developed through the risk analyses that the Ethi‐ cal Council regularly performs and includes a comprehensive, target group-
oriented training in ethics and anti-corruption to ensure that all our employees have sufficient knowledge to act properly in any given situation. Group function Corporate governance and regulation compliance, under the leadership of the head lawyer, works with managing various cases of violations, education in ethics and anti-corruption, risk analyses and measures to counteract corruption as well as matters regarding governance and compliance. Compliance is not restricted to laws and ordinances but also includes our Code of Conduct, established working methods and the other steering documents within the Group.
At Peab, there are several way to whistleblow, complain or express opinions. We encourage employees, suppliers, trade unions and others to report any forms of misconduct or unethical behavior in the Group. General complaints from employ‐ ees are reported to their closest supervisor. If this is not appropriate the employ‐
- is encouraged to report to their supervisor's boss, the HR function, the Ethical Council or the legal function in Corporate governance and regulation compliance. We also have a whistleblowing function that employees and external parties can use.
Handling complaints and whistleblowing at Peab
Peab's whistleblower system is used in the event of suspicions concerning corruption, environment breaches, fraud, harassment, mobbing, discrimina‐ tion and health and safety standard violations. Anyone can make a report. Since 2023 Peab Group companies in Sweden with more than 50 employees have specific whistleblower contacts personnel can report to directly. The previous limit was 250 employees. Personnel in companies with fewer em‐ ployees are encouraged report directly to Peab's council for whistleblowing, which is a central function under the Ethics Council in Peab. Employees can also report via Peab's channel for whistleblowing on the intranet, externally at peab.se and on other Group company websites. The report is handled confidentially by internally independent staff at Peab. The channel for whistleblowing is available in local languages and guarantees the anonymi‐ ty of the reporter. Reports can also be made orally or via letter or email. A re‐ sponse is given quickly and always within seven days.
External reporting
If someone outside of Peab identifies any wrongdoing in the company we want them to report it at once, if possible to their closest contact at Peab or directly to the site manager of the project the person is at.
Peab also wants our suppliers to proactively communicate to their employ‐ ees how to sound the alarm if they suspect something that violates our Code of Conduct or the law, via Peab's channel for whistleblowing.
People outside of Peab's organization can report in the same channels and have their reports handled in the same way as Peab's employees.
Fundamental prerequisites concerning reporting:
1. No reprisals
Anyone reporting suspected wrongdoing should feel safe in the knowledge that they will not suffer any negative consequences. Peab does not tolerate any form of reprisals aimed at an employee or anyone else reporting sus‐ pected wrongdoing.
2. Ethical Council
The Ethical Council in Peab supports, strengthens and develops how Peab approaches and applies ethics relevant to our business, particularly relating to compliance of Peab's Code of Conduct. The Ethical Council processes, and decides on, the whistleblower matters referred to it. The Ethical Council ensures objective and consequent investigations as well as provides an‐ swers to ethical questions posed by operations/employees.
3. Reporting to the Board
The Ethical Council reports the total number of established and significant cases of breaches in compliance with the Code of Conduct/Suppliers Code of Conduct, laws and regulations to executive management semi-annually and to the Board of Directors in conjuncture with half-year report in the third quarter. The Ethical Council also reports on the consequences meted out.
Peab describes its whistleblower system in detail in its Guidelines for Whistleblowing and how personal data is handled in "How Peab processes personal data".
Communication and education concerning anti-corruption
GRI 205-2
Board of Directors and executive management
Informed about Anti-corruption Policy*
Educated in anti-corruption
Informed 2023, 100% (100%) Not informed 2023, 0% (0%)
Educated per 2023, 100% (92%) Not educated per 2023, 0% (8%)
All employees
Informed about Anti-corruption Policy*
Education in anti-corruption
Informed 2023, 100% (100%) Not informed 2023, 0% (0%)
Educated in 2023, 73% (12%) Not educated in 2023, 27% (88%)
*Peabʼs Anti-corruption Policy is integrated into our Code of Conduct
