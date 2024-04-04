Peab works daily to improve­ everyday­ life for people­ where they live it in the Nordic region­. We do this by building­ everything­ from homes, schools, retire­ment­ homes and hospi­tals­ to bridges, roads and other in­‐ frastruc­ture­ in our commu­ni­ties­.

For Peab sustain­abil­i­ty­ entails­ running­ a business­ that takes respon­si­bil­i­ty­ for both its own impact­ and the impact­ of the entire­ value chain upstream­ and down­‐ stream, as well as working­ for the good commu­ni­ty­. Working­ sustain­ably­ is a strategic­ matter­ for us, complete­ly­ inte­grat­ed­ into our business­ model and oper­a­­‐ tions. We make it clear that every employ­ee­ should promote­ sustain­able­ devel­op­­‐ ment in their role based on Peab's core values,­ business­ concept,­ mission,­ strate­‐ gic targets­ and Code of Conduct­.

We oper­ate­ over a broad spectrum­ of commu­ni­ty­ building­ which natu­ral­ly­ has both posi­tive­ and nega­tive­ effects­ on the world around us. We provide­ our em­‐ ployees­ with secure­ employ­ment­ and meaning­ful­ careers­ with devel­op­ment­ op­‐ portu­ni­ties­ but at the same time the frequen­cy­ of injuries­ in the construc­tion­ and civil engi­neer­ing­ indus­try­ is high and our employ­ees­ are exposed­ to risks on con­‐ struction­ sites that can lead to acci­dents­. The indus­try­ is tradi­tion­al­ly­ male domi­­‐ nated,­ which entails­ a lack of gender­ equali­ty­ and diver­si­ty­. Further­more,­ there are risks for ethi­cal­ transgres­sions­ in the complex­ value chains common­ for the commu­ni­ty­ building­ sector­. Therefore­ we have a respon­si­bil­i­ty­ to ensure­ that our suppli­ers­ follow­ good ethics and care about the envi­ron­ment­ and human rights.

Our oper­a­tions­ impact­ the envi­ron­ment­ and climate­ in vari­ous­ ways. For exam­­‐ ple, mate­ri­als­ we use, like concrete­ and steel, gener­ate­ carbon­ emissions­ and other compo­nents­ are envi­ron­men­tal­ly­ and health hazardous­. We use the earth's finite­ resources­ and have to become­ better­ at working­ circu­lar­ly­ and resource­ ef­‐ ficient­ly­ as well as caring­ about the impact­ we have on nature­ and foster­ing­ bio­‐ diver­si­ty­. We put the same demands­ on our suppli­ers­ and their suppli­ers­ and have an ongo­ing­ dia­logue­ with our customers­ to help them achieve their envi­ron­­‐ mental­ and climate­ goals. Collab­o­ra­tion­ is a prereq­ui­site­ for posi­tive­ change and transi­tion­.

As a major local actor and Nordic employ­er­ it is impor­tant­ that through coop­er­a­­‐ tion and dia­logue­ we under­stand­ the needs and challenges­ soci­ety­ is facing,­ in partic­u­lar­ those in our local commu­ni­ties­. By compre­hend­ing­ this we can con­‐ tribute to local devel­op­ment­ while reduc­ing­ the nega­tive­ impact­ of our business­.

We want to take respon­si­bil­i­ty,­ either­ by contribut­ing­ to a more climate-​adapted­ use of mate­r­i­al,­ healthy compe­ti­tion­ or safe and inclu­sive­ workplaces­. As one of the largest Nordic commu­ni­ty­ builders we have decid­ed­ to be the Best workplace­