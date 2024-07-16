Half-year report

JANU­ARY­ - JUNE 2024

Student Housing

Visby

Continued strong level of orders received during the quarter

In this report­ amounts and comments­ are based on segment­ report­ing­ if not other­wise­ speci­fied­. The Group has differ­ent­ account­ing­ princi­ples­ in segment­ report­ing­ compared­ to report­ing­ accord­ing­ to IFRS for our own housing­ devel­op­ment­ projects and for IFRS 16 (previ­ous­ly­ oper­a­tional­ leasing­ con­tracts). For more infor­ma­tion­ on our account­ing­ princi­ples­ and the differ­ences­ between­ segment­ report­ing­ and report­ing­ accord­ing­ to IFRS, see note 1 and 3. For infor­ma­tion­ on alter­na­tive­ perfor­mance­ measures,­ see the section­ Alter­na­tive­ perfor­mance­ measures­ and def­i­n­i­tions­.

Summa­ry­ accord­ing­ to segment­ report­ing­

April - June 2024

  • Net sales SEK 15,232 million (15,756)
  • Operating profit SEK 619 million (1,090)
  • Operating margin 4.1 percent (6.9)
  • Pre-taxprofit SEK 522 million (1,406)
  • Earnings per share SEK 1.48 (3.86)
  • Orders received SEK 16,434 million (12,505)
  • Cash flow before financing SEK -95 million (-2,321)

January - June 2024

  • Net sales SEK 26,373 million (28,446)
  • Operating profit SEK 513 million (934)
  • Operating margin 1.9 percent (3.3)
  • Pre-taxprofit SEK 340 million (1,210)
  • Earnings per share SEK 1.03 (3.32)
  • Orders received SEK 34,323 million (23,547)
  • Order backlog SEK 50,578 million (43,638)
  • Cash flow before financing SEK -313 million (-3,229)
  • Net debt SEK 9,585 million (11,717)
  • Net debt/equity ratio 0.6 (0.8)

Group

Apr-Jun

Apr-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jul-Jun

Jan-Dec

MSEK

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023/2024

2023

Segment reporting

Net sales

15,232

15,756

26,373

28,446

56,748

58,821

Operating profit

619

1,090

513

934

1,432

1,853

Operating margin, %

4.1

6.9

1.9

3.3

2.5

3.2

Pre-tax profit

522

1,406

340

1,210

1,025

1,895

Profit for the period

427

1,110

298

956

756

1,414

Earnings per share, SEK

1.48

3.86

1.03

3.32

2.63

4.92

Return on equity, % 1)

5.0

15.5

5.0

15.5

5.0

9.5

Return on capital employed, % 1)

5.9

12.7

5.9

12.7

5.9

8.7

Net debt

9,585

11,717

9,585

11,717

9,585

8,676

Net debt/equity ratio, multiple

0.6

0.8

0.6

0.8

0.6

0.6

Equity/assets ratio, %

32.0

31.5

32.0

31.5

32.0

34.0

Cash flow before financing

-95

-2,321

-313

-3,229

1,599

-1,317

Average number of employees

13,073

13,805

12,551

13,538

13,318

13,808

Reporting according to IFRS

Net sales, IFRS

16,928

16,098

28,378

29,076

60,902

61,600

Operating profit, IFRS

814

1,197

802

1,204

2,184

2,586

Pre-tax profit, IFRS

706

1,503

607

1,458

1,735

2,586

Profit for the period, IFRS

596

1,188

540

1,153

1,375

1,988

Earnings per share, IFRS, SEK

2.08

4.13

1.88

4.01

4.79

6.92

Net debt, IFRS

13,154

19,743

13,154

19,743

13,154

14,537

Equity/assets ratio, IFRS, %

29.1

25.9

29.1

25.9

29.1

29.4

Cash flow before financing, IFRS

2,271

-1,373

2,252

-1,552

6,459

2,655

  1. Calculated on rolling 12 months

Net sales

Operating profit

MSEK

MSEK

18,000

1,400

15,000

1,200

1,000

12,000

800

9,000

600

400

6,000

200

3,000

0

-200

0

-22

-22

-22

-23

-23

-23

-23

-24

-24

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

-22

-22

-22

-23

-23

-23

-23

-24

-24

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Effect of Mall of Scandinavia

Orders received

MSEK

20,000

18,000

16,000

14,000

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

-22

-22

-22

-23

-23

-23

-23

-24

-24

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2

Comments from the CEO

Our broad busi­ness model enables­ us to take advan­tage­ of the demand­ current­ly­ in civil engi­neer­ing,­ paving and other building­ construc­tion­. Our op­- era­tions­ in civil engi­neer­ing­ and paving contin­ue­ to grow profitably­. The level of orders­ received­ contin­ued­ to be high in the second­ quarter­ as well and order backlog­ surpassed­ SEK 50 billion­ for the first time in Peab's histo­ry­.

Group development

The first half of 2024 was charac­ter­ized­ by contin­ued­ varied­ activ­i­ty­ on Peab's differ­ent­ markets­. Civil engi­neer­ing,­ paving and other build­ing con­- struction­ devel­oped­ well while the Nordic housing­ market­ contin­ued­ to be weak. Group net sales contract­ed­ by seven percent­ during­ the first half-​ year and amounted­ to SEK 26,373 million­. Oper­at­ing­ profit­ was SEK 513 million­ (934) and the oper­at­ing­ margin­ was 1.9 percent­ (3.3). The compa­­- rable­ peri­od­ includ­ed­ SEK 400 million­ re­sulting­ from a judgement­ in the Mall of Scandi­navia­ arbi­tra­tion­. The net debt/eq­uity­ ratio improved­ to 0.6 (0.8) at the end of June.

The level of orders­ received­ amounted­ to SEK 34,323 million­ (23,547) dur­- ing the first half-​year. This is the second­ quarter­ in row with a high level of orders­ received,­ despite­ the weak demand­ on the housing­ market­. During­ the quarter­ we received­ sever­al­ major orders­ in business­ area Civil Engi­­- neering,­ among them construc­tion­ of New Bodø Airport­ worth NOK 3.3 billion­. We were also entrust­ed­ with other civil engi­neer­ing­ projects such as expand­ing­ E20 between­ Götene and Maries­tad­ as well as construc­tion­ of roads and railroads­ in Boden. This means we extend­ our order backlog­ which amounted­ to a record high SEK 50,578 billion­ (43,638). Anoth­er­ civil engi­neer­ing­ project worth mention­ing­ is the section­ of E6 at Stenung­sund­ hit by a landslide­. Repara­tion­ of this stretch of road was complet­ed­ and the highway­ opened for traffic­ much earli­er­ than scheduled,­ a fact I'm very proud of.

As previ­ous­ly­ stated­ oper­a­tions­ in Construc­tion­ and Civil Engi­neer­ing­ in­- creasing­ly­ partic­i­pate­ in dia­logues­ early on with customers­ prior to planned projects and we are therefore­ expe­ri­enc­ing­ a greater number­ of prelim­i­nary­ agreements,­ so-​called phase 1 contracts­. Through the prelim­i­­- nary agreements­ Peab is contract­ed­ to arrive­ at, togeth­er­ with the cus­- tomer, an opti­mal­ product­ with the right quali­ty­ and also deal with risks and uncer­tain­ties­. During­ the second­ quarter­ of the year sever­al­ projects went from phase 1 to phase 2, which means that they shifted­ into produc­­- tion and Peab has thereby­ received­ orders­ for that. The project in Bodø is one such exam­ple­. At the same time new projects contin­ue­ to flow into phase 1 but some also fall away. Current­ly­ the poten­tial­ worth of the final construc­tion­ contracts­ from these prelim­i­nary­ agreements­ is around SEK 15 billion­ over the next two years (SEK 19 billion­ Decem­ber­ 31, 2023).

Business area development

Net sales have contract­ed­ in business­ area Construc­tion­ due to the weak housing­ market­ but to a certain­ extent­ the contin­ued­ good demand­ in other building­ construc­tion­ has compen­sat­ed­ for this, primar­i­ly­ from the public­ sector­. The oper­at­ing­ margin­ has been stable­ during­ the peri­od­ and amounted­ to 1.8 percent­ (2.0). The robust­ level of orders­ received­ in busi­- ness area Civil Engi­neer­ing­ gener­ates­ a high level of produc­tion­ and the oper­at­ing­ margin­ has improved­ during­ the peri­od­ to 3.1 percent­ (2.9). In total, the oper­at­ing­ margin­ for the construc­tion­ contract­ business­es­ dur­- ing the first half-​year amounted­ to 2.3 percent­ (2.3).

The paving season­ is now in full force in business­ area Indus­try­. Paving op­- era­tions­ are devel­op­ing­ well with a signif­i­cant­ number­ of contracts­ throughout­ the Nordic region,­ partic­u­lar­ly­ in Finland­. Oper­a­tions­ in prefab­ construc­tion­ ele­ments­ and rental oper­a­tions­ have been affect­ed­ by the weak housing­ market­ and activ­i­ty­ in them was lower compared­ to the first half-year​ 2023. The oper­at­ing­ margin­ for the business­ area increased­ and amounted­ to 7.4 percent­ (6.2) in the quarter­.

In business­ area Project Devel­op­ment­ the level of sales of our own devel­­- oped homes contin­ues­ to be low but on the bright side we are selling­ them at an even pace and have noted greater inter­est­ among buyers,­ above all in Sweden's­ major cities. Demand­ for newly produced­ homes that will not be ready for occu­pa­tion­ for quite some time contin­ues­ to be low and no new housing­ projects were started­ during­ the second­ quarter­ (185). In order for demand­ to recov­er­ inter­est­ rates have to come down and prices on the second­hand­ market­ go up.

Target outcome

We are report­ing­ the outcome­ for four of our nine exter­nal­ targets­ this quarter:­ oper­at­ing­ margin,­ net debt/equi­ty­ ratio, attrac­tive­ employ­er­ (eNPS) and seri­ous­ acci­dents­.

The oper­at­ing­ margin­ was 2.5 percent­ on a rolling twelve month basis, compared­ to the target­ of six percent,­ and has been impact­ed­ by the weak housing­ market­. The net debt/equi­ty­ ratio was 0.6 at the end of the quar­- ter, which is inside­ the target­ inter­val­ 0.3-0.7.

In the spring survey­ the eNPS score increased­ by a point to 27 from the latest­ survey­ which was in the autumn­ of 2023. This is well over the Nordic benchmark­ in the segment­ indus­try­ and manu­fac­tur­ing­. We are partic­u­­- larly­ pleased to note that partic­i­pa­tion­ was 90 percent­. This shows how very engaged­ our employ­ees­ are.

Our target­ for seri­ous­ acci­dents­ is a contract­ing­ trend and calcu­lat­ed­ on a rolling twelve month basis the number­ of seri­ous­ acci­dents­ was 44 per June 30, 2024 (48 per Decem­ber­ 31, 2023). We can never accept­ workplace­ acci­dents­ and therefore­ contin­ue­ our work for safe workplaces­ with un­- abated­ inten­si­ty­.

Sustainability

An impor­tant­ step forward­ in our sustain­abil­i­ty­ work is that Peab be­came the first civil engi­neer­ing­ compa­ny­ to use piles produced­ with SSAB Zero, a mate­r­i­al­ based on recy­cled­ scrap steel and produced­ with fossil­ free electric­i­ty­ and biogas­. This reduces­ carbon­ emissions­ by around 80 per­- cent compared­ to piles with tradi­tion­al­ly­ produced­ steel. The piles are part of a new dock Peab is building­ at the Port of Skellefteå that will con­- tribute to devel­op­ing­ the port by enabling­ it to handle­ more and larger­ transporta­tion­.

At the end of the quarter­ we success­ful­ly­ issued­ green bonds for a total of SEK 1,500 million­ where SEK 900 million­ mature­ in three years and SEK 600 million­ mature­ in 4.5 years. The funds will finance­ green invest­ments­ that contribute­ to Peab's efforts­ to achieve our cli­mate goals.

Market and prospects for the future

Prospects for the Nordic construc­tion­ markets­ are on the whole the same as they were in our submar­kets­ the previ­ous­ quarter­. The civil engi­neer­ing­ markets­ are expect­ed­ to remain­ stable­ on a high level. The housing­ mar­- kets are ex­pected­ to contin­ue­ to be weak until the effect­ of lower inter­est­ rates is felt. Peab has a well-​dimensioned devel­op­ment­ rights portfo­lio­ in attrac­tive­ loca­tions­ in the Nordic region­ and in antic­i­pa­tion­ of market­ re­- covery­ we are further­ devel­op­ing­ and preparing­ projects for the future­.

Looking­ back on the first half of 2024 it's appar­ent­ once again that Peab's four business­ areas and local roots close to customers­ serve us well. We can see how this business­ model creates­ stabil­i­ty­ in our oper­a­tions,­ which is partic­u­lar­ly­ evi­dent­ in the excel­lent­ level of orders­ received­ in the first half-year​ . In other words, we are well-​equipped to face any market­ situ­a­­- tion.

Jesper­ Göransson­

Presi­dent­ and CEO

3

Net sales and profit

April - June 2024

Group net sales decreased­ by three percent­ during­ the second­ quarter­ 2024 and amounted­ to SEK 15,232 million­ (15,756).

Net sales in business­ area Construc­tion­ decreased­ by 16 percent­ compared­ to the same quarter­ last year. The decrease­ is due to less activ­i­ty­ in new housing­ pro­- duction­ which has not been fully compen­sat­ed­ for by other types of projects, and has been expe­ri­enced­ in all the countries­ we oper­ate­ in. Activ­i­ty­ in business­ area Civil Engi­neer­ing­ contin­ued­ to be on a high level during­ the peri­od­ and net sales increased­ by ten percent­ compared­ to the corre­spond­ing­ quarter­ last year. Net sales in business­ area Indus­try­ increased­ by 13 percent­ due to increased­ net sales in paving. Net sales in business­ area Project Devel­op­ment­ decreased­ by 54 per­- cent due to the weak demand­ for housing­ throughout­ the Nordic region­ and this has affect­ed­ net sales in Housing­ Devel­op­ment­.

Oper­at­ing­ profit­ for the second­ quarter­ 2024 amounted­ to SEK 619 million­ (1,090) and the oper­at­ing­ margin­ was 4.1 percent­ (6.9). The compa­ra­ble­ peri­od­ includes­ a posi­tive­ effect­ of SEK 400 million­ from the outcome­ of the arbi­tra­tion­ deci­sion­ in the case between­ Peab and Unibail-​Rodamco-Westfield regard­ing­ the contract­ Mall of Scandi­navia­ in Solna (MoS). Exclud­ing­ the effect­ of MoS, oper­at­ing­ profit­ for the compa­ra­ble­ peri­od­ was SEK 690 million­ and the oper­at­ing­ margin­ was 4.4 percent­. For more infor­ma­tion­ about the arbi­tra­tion,­ see the section­ Risks and uncer­tain­ty­ factors­ and Annu­al­ and Sustain­abil­i­ty­ Report­ 2023.

In business­ area Construc­tion­ the oper­at­ing­ margin­ was unchanged­ at 1.9 per­- cent (1.9 excl. MoS) and in business­ area Civil Engi­neer­ing­ the oper­at­ing­ margin­ was unchanged­ at 3.9 percent­ compared­ to the second­ quarter­ 2023. In total the oper­at­ing­ margin­ for construc­tion­ contract­ oper­a­tions­ amounted­ to 2.7 percent­ (2.6 excl. MoS). In business­ area Indus­try,­ oper­at­ing­ profit­ improved­ to SEK 449 million­ (333) and the oper­at­ing­ margin­ was 7.4 percent­ (6.2). The oper­at­ing­ profit­ in paving improved­ compared­ to the second­ quarter­ of 2023, while both prefab­ oper­a­tions­ and rental oper­a­tions­ were affect­ed­ by the weak housing­ market­ and report­ed­ lower oper­at­ing­ profit­. Oper­at­ing­ profit­ in business­ area Project Devel­­- opment­ was SEK -33 million­ (114). The nega­tive­ oper­at­ing­ profit­ is relat­ed­ to Housing­ Devel­op­ment­ where no produc­tion­ started­ on our own housing­ devel­op­­- ments during­ the quarter­ and where there are only a few ongo­ing­ housing­ projects. In Proper­ty­ Devel­op­ment­ capi­tal­ gains had a posi­tive­ effect­ of SEK 17 million­ (7). Our partly­ owned compa­nies­ gener­at­ed­ less profit­ contri­bu­tion­ in the second­ quarter­ of 2024 compared­ to the corre­spond­ing­ quarter­ in 2023.

Depre­ci­a­tion­ and write-downs​ for the second­ quarter­ were SEK -354 million­ (-349).

Elimi­na­tion­ and rever­sal­ of inter­nal­ profit­ in our own projects affect­ed­ oper­at­ing­ profit­ during­ the qurater by net SEK -6 million­ (-16).

Net finan­cial­ items amounted­ to SEK -97 million­ (316) of which net inter­est­ was SEK -109 million­ (-103 excl. MoS). The compar­a­tive­ quarter­ includ­ed­ a posi­tive­ ef­- fect of SEK 390 million­ as a result­ of the arbi­tra­tion­ in MoS.

Pre-tax​ profit­ was SEK 522 million­ (1,406). Profit­ for the peri­od­ was SEK 427 mil­- lion (1,110).

Operating profit and operating margin, per quarter

MSEK

%

1,600

12.5

1,400

10.0

1,200

1,000

7.5

800

600

5.0

400

2.5

200

0

0.0

-200

-400

-2.5

-22

-22

-22

-23

-23*

-23

-23

-24

-24

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Effect of Mall of Scandinavia (MoS)

Operating profit

Operating margin

* Oper­at­ing­ margin­ exclud­ing­ effect­ of MoS was 4.4%. For more in­forma­tion­ on arbi­tra­tion­ in Mall of Scandi­navia,­ see the Annu­al­ and Sustain­abil­i­ty­ Report­ 2023

Silververket

Sala

4

January - June 2024

Group net sales for the first half-​year 2024 decreased­ by seven percent­ and amounted­ to SEK 26,373 million­ (28,446). The decrease­ is due to the weak de­- mand on the housing­ market­. Even after adjust­ments­ for divest­ed­ units and ex­- change rate effects,­ net sales decreased­ by seven percent­. Net sales for the latest­ rolling 12 month peri­od­ amounted­ to SEK 56,748 million­ compared­ to SEK 58,821 million­ for the full year 2023. The portion­ of public­ sector­ customers­ contin­ued­ to increase­ and account­ed­ for 53 percent­ (46) and private­ customers­ for 47 percent­ (54) of net sales calcu­lat­ed­ on a rolling 12 month basis.

Net sales in business­ area Construc­tion­ decreased­ by 19 percent­ compared­ to the same peri­od­ last year. The decrease­ is due to less activ­i­ty­ in new housing­ produc­­- tion which has not been fully compen­sat­ed­ for by other types of projects, and has been expe­ri­enced­ in all the countries­ we oper­ate­ in. Activ­i­ty­ in business­ area Civil Engi­neer­ing­ contin­ued­ to be on a high level during­ the peri­od­ and net sales in­- creased by nine percent­. Net sales in business­ area Indus­try­ increased­ by four percent­ primar­i­ly­ due to higher­ net sales in paving. Both prefab­ oper­a­tions­ and rental oper­a­tions­ have been affect­ed­ by the weak hous­ing market­ and report­ed­ a lower level of activ­i­ty­ compared­ to the first half of last year. Net sales in business­ area Project Devel­op­ment­ decreased­ by 48 percent­ due to the weak demand­ for housing­ throughout­ the Nordic region­ and this has affect­ed­ net sales in Housing­ Devel­op­ment­.

Oper­at­ing­ profit­ for the first half-​year 2024 amounted­ to SEK 513 million­ (934) and the oper­at­ing­ margin­ was 1.9 percent­ (3.3). The compa­ra­ble­ peri­od­ includes­ a posi­tive­ effect­ of SEK 400 million­ from the outcome­ of the arbi­tra­tion­ deci­sion­ in the case between­ Peab and Unibail-​Rodamco-Westfield regard­ing­ the contract­ Mall of Scandi­navia­ in Solna (MoS). Exclud­ing­ the effect­ of MoS, oper­at­ing­ profit­ for the compa­ra­ble­ peri­od­ amounted­ to SEK 534 million­ and the oper­at­ing­ mar­- gin was 1.9 percent­. In the latest­ rolling 12 month peri­od­ the oper­at­ing­ margin­ amounted­ to 2.5 percent­ compared­ to 3.2 percent­ for the entire­ year of 2023 (2.5 percent­ excl. MoS).

In business­ area Construc­tion­ the oper­at­ing­ margin­ decreased­ to 1.8 percent­ (2.0 excl. MoS) while the oper­at­ing­ margin­ in business­ area Civil Engi­neer­ing­ in­- creased to 3.1 percent­ (2.9). In total the op­erat­ing­ margin­ for construc­tion­ con­- tract oper­a­tions­ amounted­ to 2.3 percent­ (2.3 excl. MoS). In business­ area Indus­­- try, which has a signif­i­cant­ sea­sonal­ pattern­ primar­i­ly­ in paving oper­a­tions­ where the first quarter­ is charac­ter­ized­ by a substan­tial­ deficit, oper­at­ing­ profit­ amount­- ed to SEK -30 million­ (-102) and the oper­at­ing­ margin­ was -0.4 percent­ (-1.3).Op-­ erat­ing­ profit­ in paving improved­ during­ the peri­od,­ while both prefab­ oper­a­tions­ and rental oper­a­tions­ report­ed­ lower oper­at­ing­ profit­ as a result­ of the weaker­ housing­ market­. Oper­at­ing­ profit­ in business­ area Project Devel­op­ment­ was lower and amounted­ to SEK 213 million­ (241). Oper­at­ing­ profit­ includ­ed­ posi­tive­ effects­ from capi­tal­ gains in Proper­ty­ Devel­op­ment­ of SEK 275 million­ (8), of which the sale of the shares in the partly­ owned compa­ny­ Tornet­ Bostadspro­duk­­- tion contributed­ by SEK 220 million­. Oper­at­ing­ profit­ in Housing­ Devel­op­ment­ was nega­tive­ and the oper­at­ing­ margin­ was -4.0 percent­ (6.5). The nega­tive­ oper­­- ating­ profit­ is due to few produc­tion­ starts of our own housing­ devel­op­ments­ dur­- ing the peri­od­ and fewer housing­ projects in ongo­ing­ produc­tion­.

Depre­ci­a­tion­ and write-downs​ for the first half-year​ were SEK -704 million­ (-692).

Elimi­na­tion­ and rever­sal­ of inter­nal­ profit­ in our own projects affect­ed­ oper­at­ing­ profit­ during­ the peri­od­ by net SEK 1 mil­lion (-12).

Net finan­cial­ items amounted­ to SEK -173 million­ (276) of which net inter­est­ was SEK -211 million­ (-171 excl. MoS). The compar­a­tive­ peri­od­ includ­ed­ a posi­tive­ ef-­ fect of SEK 390 million­ as a result­ of the arbi­tra­tion­ in Mall of Scandi­navia­.

Pre-tax​ profit­ was SEK 340 million­ (1,210). Profit­ for the peri­od­ was SEK 298 mil­- lion (956).

Operating profit and operating margin, rolling 12 months

MSEK

%

4,000

8.0

3,000

6.0

2,000

4.0

1,000

2.0

0

0.0

-22

-22

-22

-23

-23*

-23*

-23*

-24*

-24

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Effect of Mall of Scandinavia (MoS)

Operating profit

Operating margin

  • Oper­at­ing­ margin­ rolling 12 months exclud­ing­ effect­ of MoS was 3.8% as of June 30, 2023, 3.6% as of Septem­ber­ 30, 2023, 2.5% as of Decem­ber­ 31, 2023 and 2.6% as of March 31, 2024.

Seasonal variations

Group oper­a­tions,­ partic­u­lar­ly­ in Indus­try­ and Civil Engi­neer­ing,­ are normal­ly­ af-­ fected­ by fluctu­a­tions­ that come with the cold weather­ during­ the winter­ half of the year. The first quar­ter is usual­ly­ weaker­ than the rest of the year.

Rimnersvallen

Udde­val­la­

5

Financial position and cash flow

Financial position

Total assets­ accord­ing­ to segment­ report­ing­ per June 30, 2024 were SEK 46,840 million­ (46,886). Equi­ty­ amounted­ to SEK 14,992 million­ (14,770), which means the equi­ty/as­sets­ ratio was 32.0 percent­ (31.5).

Interest-​bearing net debt amounted­ to SEK 9,585 million­ (11,717) per June 30, 2024. The decrease­ in net debt is due to less tied up working­ capi­tal­ and lower in­- vestments­ in business­ area Indus­try­. Net debt includes­ project financ­ing­ of the unsold­ part of our own housing­ devel­op­ments­ while they are in produc­tion­. The

unsold­ part was SEK 2,272 million­ (2,868). Interest-bearing​ receiv­ables­ amounted­ to SEK 2,652 million­ (1,552). The increase­ is primar­i­ly­ due to a capi­tal­ claim of SEK 1,067 million­ on Unibail-​Rodamco-Westfield accord­ing­ to the arbi­tra­tion­ de­- cision­ announced­ on June 30, 2023. For details­ regard­ing­ the arbi­tra­tion­ deci­sion,­ see the section­ Risks and uncer­tain­ty­ factors­ and Annu­al­ and Sustain­abil­i­ty­ Re­- port 2023. The aver­age­ inter­est­ rate in the loan port­folio,­ includ­ing­ deriv­a­tives,­ was 5.7 percent­ (5.0) on June 30, 2024.

Group liquid­ funds accord­ing­ to IFRS, includ­ing­ unutilized­ credit­ facil­i­ties­ but ex­- cluding­ project financ­ing,­ were SEK 6,605 million­ at the end of the peri­od­ com­- pared to SEK 6,410 million­ on Decem­ber­ 31, 2023.

As a conse­quence­ of Peab consol­i­dat­ing­ Swedish tenant-​owner asso­ci­a­tions­ per Janu­ary­ 1, 2020 accord­ing­ to IFRS, surety­ for tenant-​owner asso­ci­a­tions­ under produc­tion­ is not report­ed­. When homebuy­ers­ take posses­sion­ of their apart­- ments and the tenant-​owner asso­ci­a­tion­ is no longer consol­i­dat­ed­ in Peab's ac­- counts, Peab then reports­ the part of surety­ that covers­ unsold­ homes. Peab has a guaran­tee­ obliga­tion­ to acquire­ unsold­ homes six months after comple­tion­. Group contin­gent­ lia­bil­i­ties,­ exclud­ing­ joint and sever­al­ lia­bil­i­ties­ in trading­ and limit­ed­ partner­ships,­ amounted­ to SEK 2,534 million­ at the end of the peri­od­ compared­ to SEK 2,428 million­ on Decem­ber­ 31, 2023. Surety­ for credit­ lines in tenant-​owner asso­ci­a­tions­ regard­ing­ the unsold­ part after decon­sol­i­da­tion­ made up SEK 518 million­ of contin­gent­ lia­bil­i­ties­ compared­ to SEK 328 million­ on De­- cember­ 31, 2023.

Investments and divestments

During­ the quarter­ tangi­ble­ and intan­gi­ble­ fixed assets­ were net invest­ed­ for SEK 108 million­ (623). During­ January-​June 2024 tangi­ble­ and intan­gi­ble­ fixed assets­ were net invest­ed­ for SEK 444 million­ (1,013). The invest­ments­ mainly­ refer to in­- vestments­ in machines­ in business­ area Indus­try­. The compa­ra­ble­ peri­od­ also in­- cludes invest­ments­ in construc­tion­ of produc­tion­ facil­i­ties­ for prefab­ oper­a­tions­ in business­ area Indus­try­.

Net debt

Jun 30

Jun 30

Dec 31

MSEK

2024

2023

2023

Bank loans

5,668

7,474

5,380

Commercial papers

474

202

523

Bonds

4,406

3,277

3,047

Financial leasing liabilities

781

769

837

Project financing, unsold part of housing projects

2,272

2,868

2,685

Other interest-bearing liabilities

126

46

85

Interest-bearing receivables

-2,652

-1,552

-2,638

Liquid funds

-1,490

-1,367

-1,243

Net debt, segment reporting

9,585

11,717

8,676

Additional leasing liabilities according to IFRS 16

1,516

1,482

1,420

Project financing, sold part of housing projects

2,053

6,544

4,441

Net debt, IFRS

13,154

19,743

14,537

Net debt and net debt/equity ratio

MSEK

Multiple

12,500

1.0

10,000

0.8

7,500

0.6

5,000

0.4

2,500

0.2

0

0.0

-22

-22

-22

-23

-23

-23

-23

-24

-24

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Net invest­ments­ in project and devel­op­ment­ proper­ties,­ which are recog­nized­ as

Net debt

Net debt/equity ratio

inven­to­ry­ items, totaled­ SEK 45 million­ (789) during­ the quarter­. Net invest­ments­

in project and devel­op­ment­ prop­erties­ were SEK 931 million­ (1,483) during­

January-June​

2024. The invest­ments­ mainly­ refer to the acqui­si­tion­ of building­

rights in Nacka through the acqui­si­tion­ of Sickalön­ Bygg Invest­ AB in the first quarter­.

Housing project

Oulu, Finland­

6

Cash flow

April - June 2024

Cash flow from current­ oper­a­tions­ amounted­ to SEK 62 million­ (-1,886) in the sec­- ond quarter­. Cash flow from changes in working­ capi­tal­ was SEK -732 million­ (-2,452). The nega­tive­ cash flow was primar­i­ly­ gener­at­ed­ in business­ area Indus­­- try where the paving season­ started­ in the second­ quarter,­ which entails­ building­ up working­ capi­tal­.

Cash flow from invest­ment­ activ­i­ties­ was SEK -157 million­ (-435). The invest­ments­ consist­ed­ of machines­ and vehi­cles­ in business­ area Indus­try­.

Cash flow before­ financ­ing­ amounted­ to SEK -95 million­ (-2,321).

Cash flow from financ­ing­ oper­a­tions­ amounted­ to SEK 556 million­ (1,974). During­ the quarter­ divi­dends­ of SEK -431 million­ (-1,150) were paid to sharehold­ers­.

January - June 2024

Cash flow from current­ oper­a­tions­ amounted­ to SEK -812 million­ (-2,587) during­ the peri­od­. Cash flow from changes in working­ capi­tal­ was SEK -1,120 million­ (-3,005). The nega­tive­ cash flow mainly­ refers to the acqui­si­tion­ of devel­op­ment­ rights in business­ area Project Devel­op­ment­ and building­ up working­ capi­tal­ in business­ area Indus­try­ where the paving season­ started­ in the second­ quarter­.

Cash flow from invest­ment­ activ­i­ties­ was SEK 499 mil­lion (-642). Cash flow has been posi­tive­ly­ affect­ed­ by the sale of the shares in the partly­ owned compa­ny­ Tornet­ Bostadspro­duk­tion­ in business­ area Project Devel­op­ment­. Cash flow has been charged by invest­ments­ in machines­ and vehi­cles­ in business­ area Indus­try­.

Cash flow before­ financ­ing­ amounted­ to SEK -313 million­ (-3,229).

Cash flow from financ­ing­ oper­a­tions­ amounted­ to SEK 553 million­ (3,085). During­ the second­ quarter­ divi­dends­ of SEK -431 million­ (-1,150) were paid to sharehold­­- ers. Loans taken out amounted­ to SEK 982 million­ (4,235).

Cash flow before financing

MSEK

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

-500

-1,000

-1,500

-2,000

-2,500

Q2-22

Q3-22

Q4-22

Q1-23

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

Q1-24

Q2-24

Tingstad Tunnel

Gothenburg­

7

Order situation

April - June 2024

The level of orders­ received­ was high during­ the second­ quarter­ 2024 and amounted­ to SEK 16,434 million­ (12,505). The level of orders­ received­ increased­ in business­ areas Civil Engi­neer­ing­ and Indus­try­. Business­ area Civil Engi­neer­ing­ includes­ a construc­tion­ contract­ for New Bodø Airport­ in Norway­ now that the project has shifted­ from the devel­op­ment­ phase to the imple­men­ta­tion­ phase. The customer­ is Avinor­ and the contract­ is worth NOK 3.3 billion­. The number­ of paving contracts­ has grown in orders­ received­ in business­ area Indus­try,­ partic­u­­- larly­ in Finland­.

January - June 2024

The level of orders­ received­ increased­ during­ the first half-year​ 2024 and amount­- ed to SEK 34,323 million­ (23,547). The level of orders­ received­ increased­ in all business­ areas but partic­u­lar­ly­ in business­ areas Civil Engi­neer­ing­ and Indus­try­. Business­ area Civil Engi­neer­ing­ includes­ a construc­tion­ contract­ for New Bodø Airport­ in Norway­ for NOK 3.3 billion,­ Västlänken's Haga-​Rosenlund stage in Gothenburg­ worth about SEK 1.5 billion,­ a new dock in Skellefteå for about SEK

1.1 billion­ and oper­a­tion­ and mainte­nance­ contracts­ worth about SEK 1.1 bil­lion. A new swimming­ pool block in Partille­ worth about SEK 1.3 billion­ is includ­ed­ in business­ area Construc­tion­. The number­ of paving contracts­ has grown in orders­ received­ in business­ area Indus­try,­ partic­u­lar­ly­ in Finland­. The level of orders­ re­- ceived from the public­ sector­ contin­ued­ to be good during­ the peri­od­.

Order backlog­ yet to be pro­duced at the end of the pe­riod­ increased­ and amount­- ed to SEK 50,578 million­ compared­ to SEK 43,638 million­ at the end of the same peri­od­ last year. Order back­log has primar­i­ly­ grown for produc­tion­ that will be carried­ out next year and thereafter­. Of the total order backlog,­ 60 percent­ (56) is expect­ed­ to be produced­ after 2024 (2023). Swedish oper­a­tions­ account­ed­ for 75 percent­ (79) of the order backlog­.

Preliminary agreements

Oper­a­tions­ in Construc­tion­ and Civil Engi­neer­ing­ increas­ing­ly­ partic­i­pate­ in dia­­- logues early on with customers­ in prepara­tion­ for planned projects and we are therefore­ expe­ri­enc­ing­ a greater number­ of prelim­i­nary­ agreements,­ so-called​ phase 1 contracts­. Through the prelim­i­nary­ agreements­ Peab is contract­ed­ to ar­- rive at, togeth­er­ with the customer,­ an opti­mal­ product­ with the right quali­ty­ and also deal with risks and uncer­tain­ties­. As of 2024, we present the poten­tial­ value of the final construc­tion­ contracts­ gen­erat­ed­ by these prelim­i­nary­ agreements­.

At the start of 2024 the poten­tial­ value was approx­i­mate­ly­ SEK 19 billion­. During­ the first half of the year sever­al­ projects went from phase 1 to phase 2, which meant that the projects became­ construc­tion­ contracts­ and are includ­ed­ in Peab's orders­ received­. At the same time new projects contin­ue­ to flow into phase 1 but there are others­ that fall away. The value of the construc­tion­ contracts­ gen­- erat­ed­ from these prelim­i­nary­ agreements­ at the end of June was around SEK 15 billion,­ and these orders­ will poten­tial­ly­ be received­ over the next two years.

Orders received

Apr-Jun

Apr-JunJan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jul-JunJan-Dec

MSEK

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023/2024

2023

Construction

4,756

6,563

11,410

11,367

22,822

22,779

Civil Engineering

7,985

3,891

16,173

8,333

22,930

15,090

Industry

4,495

3,159

7,427

5,848

12,765

11,186

Project Development

13

60

640

203

573

136

Eliminations

-815

-1,168

-1,327

-2,204

-3,206

-4,083

Group

16,434

12,505

34,323

23,547

55,884

45,108

Order backlog

Jun 30

Jun 30

Dec 31

MSEK

2024

2023

2023

Construction

23,870

25,848

24,469

Civil Engineering

22,296

15,075

13,905

Industry

6,798

6,077

3,954

Project Development

1,213

3,080

1,620

Eliminations

-3,599

-6,442

-4,888

Group

50,578

43,638

39,060

Project size of order backlog, June 30, 2024

Order backlog allocated over time

MSEK

MSEK

24,000

24,000

20,000

20,000

16,000

16,000

12,000

12,000

8,000

8,000

4,000

4,000

0

0

< 200 MSEK, 42% (50)

201 - 500 MSEK, 29% (29)

501 - 1,000 MSEK, 9% (13)

>1,000 MSEK, 20% (8)

Current financial year

Coming financial year

Thereafter

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2024

Styrman Bridge

Malmö

8

We received a number of major construction projects and contracts in the second quarter, including:

Construction of a new drinking water reservoir in Lund Municipality in western Skåne. The customer is Sydvatten and the contract is worth SEK 136 million.

Construction of new main water and wastewater pipelines in Nittedal. The customer is Nittedal Municipality and the contract is worth NOK 296 million.

Construction of a new transformer station in Kanstadbotn in Lødingen Municipality. The customer is Statnett and the contract is worth NOK 127 million.

Rebuilding and extension of the Lucerna wastewater treatment plant in Västervik. The customer is Västervik Miljö och Energi AB and the contract is worth SEK 248 million.

Development of New Bodø Airport as the project shifts from the development to implementation phase. The customer is Avinor and the contract is worth NOK 3,300 million.

Construction of an industrial building in Malmö. The customer is Wihlborgs Fastigheter and the contract is worth SEK 166 million.

Rebuilding the town hall in Strängnäs. The customer is Strängnäs Fastighets AB and the contract is worth SEK 240 million.

Rebuilding E20 at Mariestad with a central barrier. The customer is the Swedish Transport Administration and the contract is worth SEK 848 million.

Renovation of Finland's oldest swimming pool facility in Helsinki. The customer is the City of Helsinki and the contract is worth EUR 12 million.

Construction of roads and a railroad to Boden Industrial Park in Boden. The customer is Polar Structure AB and Boden Municipality and the contract is worth SEK 812 million.

Construction of the Arctic Center of Energy (ACE) in Skellefteå. The customer is Skellefteå Municipality and the contract is worth SEK 390 million.

Construction connected to the ongoing infrastructure project in Nittedal where a completely new wastewater pipeline is under construction and the main pipeline is being upgraded. The customer is Nittedal Municipality and the contract is worth NOK 106 million.

Construction of three apartment buildings, a parking garage and courtyards in Espoo. The customer is Espoon Asunnot Oy and the contract is worth EUR 19 million.

Construction of a K-6 school in Burlöv. The customer is Burlöv Municipality and the contract is worth SEK 374 million.

Construction of a new technical building in Hagfors. The customer is Hagfors Municipality and the contract is worth SEK 199 million.

Construction of the new jail in Borås. The customer is Specialfastigheter and the contract is worth SEK 499 million.

The following own housing developments were production-started in the second quarter:

No own housing­ devel­op­ments­ were started­ in the second­ quarter­.

We received a number of federal, regional and municipal paving contracts in the second quarter, including:

One-year federal contract in North Ostrobothnia worth EUR 15.5 million.

One-year federal contract in Kainuu worth EUR 9.8 million.

One-year federal contract in Kainuu and North Karelia worth EUR 8.9 million.

One-year federal contract in North Ostrobothnia worth EUR 8.9 million.

One-year federal contract in North Ostrobothnia worth EUR 7.3 million.

One-year regional contract in Gudbrandsdalen/Valdres worth NOK 65 million.

One-year regional contract in Innlandet County worth NOK 53 million.

One-year regional contract in Mjøsa Lake region worth NOK 50 million.

One-year regional contract in Tromsø worth NOK 44 million.

Two-year municipal contract in Ronneby worth SEK 40 million.

One-year federal contract in Hjallerup worth DKK 21 million.

9

Overview business areas

The Peab Group is present­ed­ in four differ­ent­ business­ areas: Construc­tion,­ Civil Engi­neer­ing,­ Indus­try­ and Project Devel­op­ment­. The business­ areas are also op­- erat­ing­ segments­.

In addi­tion­ to the business­ areas central­ compa­nies,­ certain­ subsidiaries­ and other holdings­ are present­ed­ as Group functions­. The central­ compa­nies­ primar­i­­- ly consist­ of the parent­ compa­ny­ Peab AB and Peab Finans­ AB.

Net sales and operating profit per business area

For more infor­ma­tion­ regard­ing­ the differ­ences­ between­ segment­ re­porting­ and report­ing­ accord­ing­ to IFRS, see note 1 and note 3.

Net sales

Operating profit

Apr-JunApr-JunJan-JunJan-Jun

Jul-Jun

Jan-Dec

Apr-JunApr-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jul-Jun

Jan-Dec

MSEK

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023/2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023/2024

2023

Construction

6,358

7,540

12,146

14,962

24,964

27,780

123

141

224

303

-38

41

Civil Engineering

4,278

3,891

7,836

7,219

15,781

15,164

165

152

242

211

532

501

Industry

6,033

5,347

8,444

8,126

20,280

19,962

449

333

-30

-102

1,034

962

Project Development

720

1,569

1,775

3,410

4,087

5,722

-33

114

213

241

276

304

- of which Property

21

65

44

74

504

534

21

29

282

23

366

107

Development

- of which Housing

699

1,504

1,731

3,336

3,583

5,188

-54

85

-69

218

-90

197

Development

Group functions

345

390

674

767

1,394

1,487

-79

-34

-137

-107

-329

-299

Eliminations

-2,502

-2,981

-4,502

-6,038

-9,758

-11,294

-6

-16

1

-12

-43

-56

Group, segment

15,232

15,756

26,373

28,446

56,748

58,821

619

690

513

534

1,432

1,453

reporting excl. MoS

Construction - effect

Mall of Scandinavia

400

400

400

(MoS)

Group, segment

15,232

15,756

26,373

28,446

56,748

58,821

619

1,090

513

934

1,432

1,853

reporting

Adjustment housing to

1,696

342

2,005

630

4,154

2,779

190

98

275

251

720

696

IFRS

IFRS 16' additional

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

9

14

19

32

37

leases

Group, IFRS

16,928

16,098

28,378

29,076

60,902

61,600

814

1,197

802

1,204

2,184

2,586

Of which construction

contract businesses

according to segment

10,636

11,431

19,982

22,181

40,745

42,944

288

293

466

514

494

542

reporting excl. MoS

(Construction and Civil

Engineering)

Operating margin

Apr-Jun

Apr-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jul-Jun

Jan-Dec

Percent

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023/2024

2023

Construction

1.9

1.9

1.8

2.0

-0.2

0.1

Civil Engineering

3.9

3.9

3.1

2.9

3.4

3.3

Industry

7.4

6.2

-0.4

-1.3

5.1

4.8

Project Development

-4.6

7.3

12.0

7.1

6.8

5.3

- of which Property Development

100.0

44.6

640.9

31.1

72.6

20.0

- of which Housing Development

-7.7

5.7

-4.0

6.5

-2.5

3.8

Group functions

Eliminations

Group, segment reporting excl. MoS

4.1

4.4

1.9

1.9

2.5

2.5

Group, segment reporting

4.1

6.9

1.9

3.3

2.5

3.2

Adjustment housing to IFRS

IFRS 16' additional leases

Group, IFRS

4.8

7.4

2.8

4.1

3.6

4.2

Of which construction contract businesses according to segment

2.7

2.6

2.3

2.3

1.2

1.3

reporting excl. MoS (Construction and Civil Engineering)

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Peab AB published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 09:53:03 UTC.