Half-year report
JANUARY - JUNE 2024
Student Housing
Visby
Continued strong level of orders received during the quarter
In this report amounts and comments are based on segment reporting if not otherwise specified. The Group has different accounting principles in segment reporting compared to reporting according to IFRS for our own housing development projects and for IFRS 16 (previously operational leasing contracts). For more information on our accounting principles and the differences between segment reporting and reporting according to IFRS, see note 1 and 3. For information on alternative performance measures, see the section Alternative performance measures and definitions.
Summary according to segment reporting
April - June 2024
- Net sales SEK 15,232 million (15,756)
- Operating profit SEK 619 million (1,090)
- Operating margin 4.1 percent (6.9)
- Pre-taxprofit SEK 522 million (1,406)
- Earnings per share SEK 1.48 (3.86)
- Orders received SEK 16,434 million (12,505)
- Cash flow before financing SEK -95 million (-2,321)
January - June 2024
- Net sales SEK 26,373 million (28,446)
- Operating profit SEK 513 million (934)
- Operating margin 1.9 percent (3.3)
- Pre-taxprofit SEK 340 million (1,210)
- Earnings per share SEK 1.03 (3.32)
- Orders received SEK 34,323 million (23,547)
- Order backlog SEK 50,578 million (43,638)
- Cash flow before financing SEK -313 million (-3,229)
- Net debt SEK 9,585 million (11,717)
- Net debt/equity ratio 0.6 (0.8)
Group
Apr-Jun
Apr-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jul-Jun
Jan-Dec
MSEK
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023/2024
2023
Segment reporting
Net sales
15,232
15,756
26,373
28,446
56,748
58,821
Operating profit
619
1,090
513
934
1,432
1,853
Operating margin, %
4.1
6.9
1.9
3.3
2.5
3.2
Pre-tax profit
522
1,406
340
1,210
1,025
1,895
Profit for the period
427
1,110
298
956
756
1,414
Earnings per share, SEK
1.48
3.86
1.03
3.32
2.63
4.92
Return on equity, % 1)
5.0
15.5
5.0
15.5
5.0
9.5
Return on capital employed, % 1)
5.9
12.7
5.9
12.7
5.9
8.7
Net debt
9,585
11,717
9,585
11,717
9,585
8,676
Net debt/equity ratio, multiple
0.6
0.8
0.6
0.8
0.6
0.6
Equity/assets ratio, %
32.0
31.5
32.0
31.5
32.0
34.0
Cash flow before financing
-95
-2,321
-313
-3,229
1,599
-1,317
Average number of employees
13,073
13,805
12,551
13,538
13,318
13,808
Reporting according to IFRS
Net sales, IFRS
16,928
16,098
28,378
29,076
60,902
61,600
Operating profit, IFRS
814
1,197
802
1,204
2,184
2,586
Pre-tax profit, IFRS
706
1,503
607
1,458
1,735
2,586
Profit for the period, IFRS
596
1,188
540
1,153
1,375
1,988
Earnings per share, IFRS, SEK
2.08
4.13
1.88
4.01
4.79
6.92
Net debt, IFRS
13,154
19,743
13,154
19,743
13,154
14,537
Equity/assets ratio, IFRS, %
29.1
25.9
29.1
25.9
29.1
29.4
Cash flow before financing, IFRS
2,271
-1,373
2,252
-1,552
6,459
2,655
- Calculated on rolling 12 months
Net sales
Operating profit
MSEK
MSEK
18,000
1,400
15,000
1,200
1,000
12,000
800
9,000
600
400
6,000
200
3,000
0
-200
0
-22
-22
-22
-23
-23
-23
-23
-24
-24
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
-22
-22
-22
-23
-23
-23
-23
-24
-24
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Effect of Mall of Scandinavia
Orders received
MSEK
20,000
18,000
16,000
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
0
-22
-22
-22
-23
-23
-23
-23
-24
-24
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2
Comments from the CEO
Our broad business model enables us to take advantage of the demand currently in civil engineering, paving and other building construction. Our op- erations in civil engineering and paving continue to grow profitably. The level of orders received continued to be high in the second quarter as well and order backlog surpassed SEK 50 billion for the first time in Peab's history.
Group development
The first half of 2024 was characterized by continued varied activity on Peab's different markets. Civil engineering, paving and other building con- struction developed well while the Nordic housing market continued to be weak. Group net sales contracted by seven percent during the first half- year and amounted to SEK 26,373 million. Operating profit was SEK 513 million (934) and the operating margin was 1.9 percent (3.3). The compa- rable period included SEK 400 million resulting from a judgement in the Mall of Scandinavia arbitration. The net debt/equity ratio improved to 0.6 (0.8) at the end of June.
The level of orders received amounted to SEK 34,323 million (23,547) dur- ing the first half-year. This is the second quarter in row with a high level of orders received, despite the weak demand on the housing market. During the quarter we received several major orders in business area Civil Engi- neering, among them construction of New Bodø Airport worth NOK 3.3 billion. We were also entrusted with other civil engineering projects such as expanding E20 between Götene and Mariestad as well as construction of roads and railroads in Boden. This means we extend our order backlog which amounted to a record high SEK 50,578 billion (43,638). Another civil engineering project worth mentioning is the section of E6 at Stenungsund hit by a landslide. Reparation of this stretch of road was completed and the highway opened for traffic much earlier than scheduled, a fact I'm very proud of.
As previously stated operations in Construction and Civil Engineering in- creasingly participate in dialogues early on with customers prior to planned projects and we are therefore experiencing a greater number of preliminary agreements, so-called phase 1 contracts. Through the prelimi- nary agreements Peab is contracted to arrive at, together with the cus- tomer, an optimal product with the right quality and also deal with risks and uncertainties. During the second quarter of the year several projects went from phase 1 to phase 2, which means that they shifted into produc- tion and Peab has thereby received orders for that. The project in Bodø is one such example. At the same time new projects continue to flow into phase 1 but some also fall away. Currently the potential worth of the final construction contracts from these preliminary agreements is around SEK 15 billion over the next two years (SEK 19 billion December 31, 2023).
Business area development
Net sales have contracted in business area Construction due to the weak housing market but to a certain extent the continued good demand in other building construction has compensated for this, primarily from the public sector. The operating margin has been stable during the period and amounted to 1.8 percent (2.0). The robust level of orders received in busi- ness area Civil Engineering generates a high level of production and the operating margin has improved during the period to 3.1 percent (2.9). In total, the operating margin for the construction contract businesses dur- ing the first half-year amounted to 2.3 percent (2.3).
The paving season is now in full force in business area Industry. Paving op- erations are developing well with a significant number of contracts throughout the Nordic region, particularly in Finland. Operations in prefab construction elements and rental operations have been affected by the weak housing market and activity in them was lower compared to the first half-year 2023. The operating margin for the business area increased and amounted to 7.4 percent (6.2) in the quarter.
In business area Project Development the level of sales of our own devel- oped homes continues to be low but on the bright side we are selling them at an even pace and have noted greater interest among buyers, above all in Sweden's major cities. Demand for newly produced homes that will not be ready for occupation for quite some time continues to be low and no new housing projects were started during the second quarter (185). In order for demand to recover interest rates have to come down and prices on the secondhand market go up.
Target outcome
We are reporting the outcome for four of our nine external targets this quarter: operating margin, net debt/equity ratio, attractive employer (eNPS) and serious accidents.
The operating margin was 2.5 percent on a rolling twelve month basis, compared to the target of six percent, and has been impacted by the weak housing market. The net debt/equity ratio was 0.6 at the end of the quar- ter, which is inside the target interval 0.3-0.7.
In the spring survey the eNPS score increased by a point to 27 from the latest survey which was in the autumn of 2023. This is well over the Nordic benchmark in the segment industry and manufacturing. We are particu- larly pleased to note that participation was 90 percent. This shows how very engaged our employees are.
Our target for serious accidents is a contracting trend and calculated on a rolling twelve month basis the number of serious accidents was 44 per June 30, 2024 (48 per December 31, 2023). We can never accept workplace accidents and therefore continue our work for safe workplaces with un- abated intensity.
Sustainability
An important step forward in our sustainability work is that Peab became the first civil engineering company to use piles produced with SSAB Zero, a material based on recycled scrap steel and produced with fossil free electricity and biogas. This reduces carbon emissions by around 80 per- cent compared to piles with traditionally produced steel. The piles are part of a new dock Peab is building at the Port of Skellefteå that will con- tribute to developing the port by enabling it to handle more and larger transportation.
At the end of the quarter we successfully issued green bonds for a total of SEK 1,500 million where SEK 900 million mature in three years and SEK 600 million mature in 4.5 years. The funds will finance green investments that contribute to Peab's efforts to achieve our climate goals.
Market and prospects for the future
Prospects for the Nordic construction markets are on the whole the same as they were in our submarkets the previous quarter. The civil engineering markets are expected to remain stable on a high level. The housing mar- kets are expected to continue to be weak until the effect of lower interest rates is felt. Peab has a well-dimensioned development rights portfolio in attractive locations in the Nordic region and in anticipation of market re- covery we are further developing and preparing projects for the future.
Looking back on the first half of 2024 it's apparent once again that Peab's four business areas and local roots close to customers serve us well. We can see how this business model creates stability in our operations, which is particularly evident in the excellent level of orders received in the first half-year . In other words, we are well-equipped to face any market situa- tion.
Jesper Göransson
President and CEO
3
Net sales and profit
April - June 2024
Group net sales decreased by three percent during the second quarter 2024 and amounted to SEK 15,232 million (15,756).
Net sales in business area Construction decreased by 16 percent compared to the same quarter last year. The decrease is due to less activity in new housing pro- duction which has not been fully compensated for by other types of projects, and has been experienced in all the countries we operate in. Activity in business area Civil Engineering continued to be on a high level during the period and net sales increased by ten percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year. Net sales in business area Industry increased by 13 percent due to increased net sales in paving. Net sales in business area Project Development decreased by 54 per- cent due to the weak demand for housing throughout the Nordic region and this has affected net sales in Housing Development.
Operating profit for the second quarter 2024 amounted to SEK 619 million (1,090) and the operating margin was 4.1 percent (6.9). The comparable period includes a positive effect of SEK 400 million from the outcome of the arbitration decision in the case between Peab and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield regarding the contract Mall of Scandinavia in Solna (MoS). Excluding the effect of MoS, operating profit for the comparable period was SEK 690 million and the operating margin was 4.4 percent. For more information about the arbitration, see the section Risks and uncertainty factors and Annual and Sustainability Report 2023.
In business area Construction the operating margin was unchanged at 1.9 per- cent (1.9 excl. MoS) and in business area Civil Engineering the operating margin was unchanged at 3.9 percent compared to the second quarter 2023. In total the operating margin for construction contract operations amounted to 2.7 percent (2.6 excl. MoS). In business area Industry, operating profit improved to SEK 449 million (333) and the operating margin was 7.4 percent (6.2). The operating profit in paving improved compared to the second quarter of 2023, while both prefab operations and rental operations were affected by the weak housing market and reported lower operating profit. Operating profit in business area Project Devel- opment was SEK -33 million (114). The negative operating profit is related to Housing Development where no production started on our own housing develop- ments during the quarter and where there are only a few ongoing housing projects. In Property Development capital gains had a positive effect of SEK 17 million (7). Our partly owned companies generated less profit contribution in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023.
Depreciation and write-downs for the second quarter were SEK -354 million (-349).
Elimination and reversal of internal profit in our own projects affected operating profit during the qurater by net SEK -6 million (-16).
Net financial items amounted to SEK -97 million (316) of which net interest was SEK -109 million (-103 excl. MoS). The comparative quarter included a positive ef- fect of SEK 390 million as a result of the arbitration in MoS.
Pre-tax profit was SEK 522 million (1,406). Profit for the period was SEK 427 mil- lion (1,110).
Operating profit and operating margin, per quarter
MSEK
%
1,600
12.5
1,400
10.0
1,200
1,000
7.5
800
600
5.0
400
2.5
200
0
0.0
-200
-400
-2.5
-22
-22
-22
-23
-23*
-23
-23
-24
-24
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Effect of Mall of Scandinavia (MoS)
Operating profit
Operating margin
* Operating margin excluding effect of MoS was 4.4%. For more information on arbitration in Mall of Scandinavia, see the Annual and Sustainability Report 2023
Silververket
Sala
4
January - June 2024
Group net sales for the first half-year 2024 decreased by seven percent and amounted to SEK 26,373 million (28,446). The decrease is due to the weak de- mand on the housing market. Even after adjustments for divested units and ex- change rate effects, net sales decreased by seven percent. Net sales for the latest rolling 12 month period amounted to SEK 56,748 million compared to SEK 58,821 million for the full year 2023. The portion of public sector customers continued to increase and accounted for 53 percent (46) and private customers for 47 percent (54) of net sales calculated on a rolling 12 month basis.
Net sales in business area Construction decreased by 19 percent compared to the same period last year. The decrease is due to less activity in new housing produc- tion which has not been fully compensated for by other types of projects, and has been experienced in all the countries we operate in. Activity in business area Civil Engineering continued to be on a high level during the period and net sales in- creased by nine percent. Net sales in business area Industry increased by four percent primarily due to higher net sales in paving. Both prefab operations and rental operations have been affected by the weak housing market and reported a lower level of activity compared to the first half of last year. Net sales in business area Project Development decreased by 48 percent due to the weak demand for housing throughout the Nordic region and this has affected net sales in Housing Development.
Operating profit for the first half-year 2024 amounted to SEK 513 million (934) and the operating margin was 1.9 percent (3.3). The comparable period includes a positive effect of SEK 400 million from the outcome of the arbitration decision in the case between Peab and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield regarding the contract Mall of Scandinavia in Solna (MoS). Excluding the effect of MoS, operating profit for the comparable period amounted to SEK 534 million and the operating mar- gin was 1.9 percent. In the latest rolling 12 month period the operating margin amounted to 2.5 percent compared to 3.2 percent for the entire year of 2023 (2.5 percent excl. MoS).
In business area Construction the operating margin decreased to 1.8 percent (2.0 excl. MoS) while the operating margin in business area Civil Engineering in- creased to 3.1 percent (2.9). In total the operating margin for construction con- tract operations amounted to 2.3 percent (2.3 excl. MoS). In business area Indus- try, which has a significant seasonal pattern primarily in paving operations where the first quarter is characterized by a substantial deficit, operating profit amount- ed to SEK -30 million (-102) and the operating margin was -0.4 percent (-1.3).Op- erating profit in paving improved during the period, while both prefab operations and rental operations reported lower operating profit as a result of the weaker housing market. Operating profit in business area Project Development was lower and amounted to SEK 213 million (241). Operating profit included positive effects from capital gains in Property Development of SEK 275 million (8), of which the sale of the shares in the partly owned company Tornet Bostadsproduk- tion contributed by SEK 220 million. Operating profit in Housing Development was negative and the operating margin was -4.0 percent (6.5). The negative oper- ating profit is due to few production starts of our own housing developments dur- ing the period and fewer housing projects in ongoing production.
Depreciation and write-downs for the first half-year were SEK -704 million (-692).
Elimination and reversal of internal profit in our own projects affected operating profit during the period by net SEK 1 million (-12).
Net financial items amounted to SEK -173 million (276) of which net interest was SEK -211 million (-171 excl. MoS). The comparative period included a positive ef- fect of SEK 390 million as a result of the arbitration in Mall of Scandinavia.
Pre-tax profit was SEK 340 million (1,210). Profit for the period was SEK 298 mil- lion (956).
Operating profit and operating margin, rolling 12 months
MSEK
%
4,000
8.0
3,000
6.0
2,000
4.0
1,000
2.0
0
0.0
-22
-22
-22
-23
-23*
-23*
-23*
-24*
-24
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Effect of Mall of Scandinavia (MoS)
Operating profit
Operating margin
- Operating margin rolling 12 months excluding effect of MoS was 3.8% as of June 30, 2023, 3.6% as of September 30, 2023, 2.5% as of December 31, 2023 and 2.6% as of March 31, 2024.
Seasonal variations
Group operations, particularly in Industry and Civil Engineering, are normally af- fected by fluctuations that come with the cold weather during the winter half of the year. The first quarter is usually weaker than the rest of the year.
Rimnersvallen
Uddevalla
5
Financial position and cash flow
Financial position
Total assets according to segment reporting per June 30, 2024 were SEK 46,840 million (46,886). Equity amounted to SEK 14,992 million (14,770), which means the equity/assets ratio was 32.0 percent (31.5).
Interest-bearing net debt amounted to SEK 9,585 million (11,717) per June 30, 2024. The decrease in net debt is due to less tied up working capital and lower in- vestments in business area Industry. Net debt includes project financing of the unsold part of our own housing developments while they are in production. The
unsold part was SEK 2,272 million (2,868). Interest-bearing receivables amounted to SEK 2,652 million (1,552). The increase is primarily due to a capital claim of SEK 1,067 million on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield according to the arbitration de- cision announced on June 30, 2023. For details regarding the arbitration decision, see the section Risks and uncertainty factors and Annual and Sustainability Re- port 2023. The average interest rate in the loan portfolio, including derivatives, was 5.7 percent (5.0) on June 30, 2024.
Group liquid funds according to IFRS, including unutilized credit facilities but ex- cluding project financing, were SEK 6,605 million at the end of the period com- pared to SEK 6,410 million on December 31, 2023.
As a consequence of Peab consolidating Swedish tenant-owner associations per January 1, 2020 according to IFRS, surety for tenant-owner associations under production is not reported. When homebuyers take possession of their apart- ments and the tenant-owner association is no longer consolidated in Peab's ac- counts, Peab then reports the part of surety that covers unsold homes. Peab has a guarantee obligation to acquire unsold homes six months after completion. Group contingent liabilities, excluding joint and several liabilities in trading and limited partnerships, amounted to SEK 2,534 million at the end of the period compared to SEK 2,428 million on December 31, 2023. Surety for credit lines in tenant-owner associations regarding the unsold part after deconsolidation made up SEK 518 million of contingent liabilities compared to SEK 328 million on De- cember 31, 2023.
Investments and divestments
During the quarter tangible and intangible fixed assets were net invested for SEK 108 million (623). During January-June 2024 tangible and intangible fixed assets were net invested for SEK 444 million (1,013). The investments mainly refer to in- vestments in machines in business area Industry. The comparable period also in- cludes investments in construction of production facilities for prefab operations in business area Industry.
Net debt
Jun 30
Jun 30
Dec 31
MSEK
2024
2023
2023
Bank loans
5,668
7,474
5,380
Commercial papers
474
202
523
Bonds
4,406
3,277
3,047
Financial leasing liabilities
781
769
837
Project financing, unsold part of housing projects
2,272
2,868
2,685
Other interest-bearing liabilities
126
46
85
Interest-bearing receivables
-2,652
-1,552
-2,638
Liquid funds
-1,490
-1,367
-1,243
Net debt, segment reporting
9,585
11,717
8,676
Additional leasing liabilities according to IFRS 16
1,516
1,482
1,420
Project financing, sold part of housing projects
2,053
6,544
4,441
Net debt, IFRS
13,154
19,743
14,537
Net debt and net debt/equity ratio
MSEK
Multiple
12,500
1.0
10,000
0.8
7,500
0.6
5,000
0.4
2,500
0.2
0
0.0
-22
-22
-22
-23
-23
-23
-23
-24
-24
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Net investments in project and development properties, which are recognized as
Net debt
Net debt/equity ratio
inventory items, totaled SEK 45 million (789) during the quarter. Net investments
in project and development properties were SEK 931 million (1,483) during
January-June
2024. The investments mainly refer to the acquisition of building
rights in Nacka through the acquisition of Sickalön Bygg Invest AB in the first quarter.
Housing project
Oulu, Finland
6
Cash flow
April - June 2024
Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 62 million (-1,886) in the sec- ond quarter. Cash flow from changes in working capital was SEK -732 million (-2,452). The negative cash flow was primarily generated in business area Indus- try where the paving season started in the second quarter, which entails building up working capital.
Cash flow from investment activities was SEK -157 million (-435). The investments consisted of machines and vehicles in business area Industry.
Cash flow before financing amounted to SEK -95 million (-2,321).
Cash flow from financing operations amounted to SEK 556 million (1,974). During the quarter dividends of SEK -431 million (-1,150) were paid to shareholders.
January - June 2024
Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK -812 million (-2,587) during the period. Cash flow from changes in working capital was SEK -1,120 million (-3,005). The negative cash flow mainly refers to the acquisition of development rights in business area Project Development and building up working capital in business area Industry where the paving season started in the second quarter.
Cash flow from investment activities was SEK 499 million (-642). Cash flow has been positively affected by the sale of the shares in the partly owned company Tornet Bostadsproduktion in business area Project Development. Cash flow has been charged by investments in machines and vehicles in business area Industry.
Cash flow before financing amounted to SEK -313 million (-3,229).
Cash flow from financing operations amounted to SEK 553 million (3,085). During the second quarter dividends of SEK -431 million (-1,150) were paid to sharehold- ers. Loans taken out amounted to SEK 982 million (4,235).
Cash flow before financing
MSEK
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
-500
-1,000
-1,500
-2,000
-2,500
Q2-22
Q3-22
Q4-22
Q1-23
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
Tingstad Tunnel
Gothenburg
7
Order situation
April - June 2024
The level of orders received was high during the second quarter 2024 and amounted to SEK 16,434 million (12,505). The level of orders received increased in business areas Civil Engineering and Industry. Business area Civil Engineering includes a construction contract for New Bodø Airport in Norway now that the project has shifted from the development phase to the implementation phase. The customer is Avinor and the contract is worth NOK 3.3 billion. The number of paving contracts has grown in orders received in business area Industry, particu- larly in Finland.
January - June 2024
The level of orders received increased during the first half-year 2024 and amount- ed to SEK 34,323 million (23,547). The level of orders received increased in all business areas but particularly in business areas Civil Engineering and Industry. Business area Civil Engineering includes a construction contract for New Bodø Airport in Norway for NOK 3.3 billion, Västlänken's Haga-Rosenlund stage in Gothenburg worth about SEK 1.5 billion, a new dock in Skellefteå for about SEK
1.1 billion and operation and maintenance contracts worth about SEK 1.1 billion. A new swimming pool block in Partille worth about SEK 1.3 billion is included in business area Construction. The number of paving contracts has grown in orders received in business area Industry, particularly in Finland. The level of orders re- ceived from the public sector continued to be good during the period.
Order backlog yet to be produced at the end of the period increased and amount- ed to SEK 50,578 million compared to SEK 43,638 million at the end of the same period last year. Order backlog has primarily grown for production that will be carried out next year and thereafter. Of the total order backlog, 60 percent (56) is expected to be produced after 2024 (2023). Swedish operations accounted for 75 percent (79) of the order backlog.
Preliminary agreements
Operations in Construction and Civil Engineering increasingly participate in dia- logues early on with customers in preparation for planned projects and we are therefore experiencing a greater number of preliminary agreements, so-called phase 1 contracts. Through the preliminary agreements Peab is contracted to ar- rive at, together with the customer, an optimal product with the right quality and also deal with risks and uncertainties. As of 2024, we present the potential value of the final construction contracts generated by these preliminary agreements.
At the start of 2024 the potential value was approximately SEK 19 billion. During the first half of the year several projects went from phase 1 to phase 2, which meant that the projects became construction contracts and are included in Peab's orders received. At the same time new projects continue to flow into phase 1 but there are others that fall away. The value of the construction contracts gen- erated from these preliminary agreements at the end of June was around SEK 15 billion, and these orders will potentially be received over the next two years.
Orders received
Apr-Jun
Apr-JunJan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jul-JunJan-Dec
MSEK
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023/2024
2023
Construction
4,756
6,563
11,410
11,367
22,822
22,779
Civil Engineering
7,985
3,891
16,173
8,333
22,930
15,090
Industry
4,495
3,159
7,427
5,848
12,765
11,186
Project Development
13
60
640
203
573
136
Eliminations
-815
-1,168
-1,327
-2,204
-3,206
-4,083
Group
16,434
12,505
34,323
23,547
55,884
45,108
Order backlog
Jun 30
Jun 30
Dec 31
MSEK
2024
2023
2023
Construction
23,870
25,848
24,469
Civil Engineering
22,296
15,075
13,905
Industry
6,798
6,077
3,954
Project Development
1,213
3,080
1,620
Eliminations
-3,599
-6,442
-4,888
Group
50,578
43,638
39,060
Project size of order backlog, June 30, 2024
Order backlog allocated over time
MSEK
MSEK
24,000
24,000
20,000
20,000
16,000
16,000
12,000
12,000
8,000
8,000
4,000
4,000
0
0
< 200 MSEK, 42% (50)
201 - 500 MSEK, 29% (29)
501 - 1,000 MSEK, 9% (13)
>1,000 MSEK, 20% (8)
Current financial year
Coming financial year
Thereafter
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2024
Styrman Bridge
Malmö
8
We received a number of major construction projects and contracts in the second quarter, including:
Construction of a new drinking water reservoir in Lund Municipality in western Skåne. The customer is Sydvatten and the contract is worth SEK 136 million.
Construction of new main water and wastewater pipelines in Nittedal. The customer is Nittedal Municipality and the contract is worth NOK 296 million.
Construction of a new transformer station in Kanstadbotn in Lødingen Municipality. The customer is Statnett and the contract is worth NOK 127 million.
Rebuilding and extension of the Lucerna wastewater treatment plant in Västervik. The customer is Västervik Miljö och Energi AB and the contract is worth SEK 248 million.
Development of New Bodø Airport as the project shifts from the development to implementation phase. The customer is Avinor and the contract is worth NOK 3,300 million.
Construction of an industrial building in Malmö. The customer is Wihlborgs Fastigheter and the contract is worth SEK 166 million.
Rebuilding the town hall in Strängnäs. The customer is Strängnäs Fastighets AB and the contract is worth SEK 240 million.
Rebuilding E20 at Mariestad with a central barrier. The customer is the Swedish Transport Administration and the contract is worth SEK 848 million.
Renovation of Finland's oldest swimming pool facility in Helsinki. The customer is the City of Helsinki and the contract is worth EUR 12 million.
Construction of roads and a railroad to Boden Industrial Park in Boden. The customer is Polar Structure AB and Boden Municipality and the contract is worth SEK 812 million.
Construction of the Arctic Center of Energy (ACE) in Skellefteå. The customer is Skellefteå Municipality and the contract is worth SEK 390 million.
Construction connected to the ongoing infrastructure project in Nittedal where a completely new wastewater pipeline is under construction and the main pipeline is being upgraded. The customer is Nittedal Municipality and the contract is worth NOK 106 million.
Construction of three apartment buildings, a parking garage and courtyards in Espoo. The customer is Espoon Asunnot Oy and the contract is worth EUR 19 million.
Construction of a K-6 school in Burlöv. The customer is Burlöv Municipality and the contract is worth SEK 374 million.
Construction of a new technical building in Hagfors. The customer is Hagfors Municipality and the contract is worth SEK 199 million.
Construction of the new jail in Borås. The customer is Specialfastigheter and the contract is worth SEK 499 million.
The following own housing developments were production-started in the second quarter:
No own housing developments were started in the second quarter.
We received a number of federal, regional and municipal paving contracts in the second quarter, including:
One-year federal contract in North Ostrobothnia worth EUR 15.5 million.
One-year federal contract in Kainuu worth EUR 9.8 million.
One-year federal contract in Kainuu and North Karelia worth EUR 8.9 million.
One-year federal contract in North Ostrobothnia worth EUR 8.9 million.
One-year federal contract in North Ostrobothnia worth EUR 7.3 million.
One-year regional contract in Gudbrandsdalen/Valdres worth NOK 65 million.
One-year regional contract in Innlandet County worth NOK 53 million.
One-year regional contract in Mjøsa Lake region worth NOK 50 million.
One-year regional contract in Tromsø worth NOK 44 million.
Two-year municipal contract in Ronneby worth SEK 40 million.
One-year federal contract in Hjallerup worth DKK 21 million.
9
Overview business areas
The Peab Group is presented in four different business areas: Construction, Civil Engineering, Industry and Project Development. The business areas are also op- erating segments.
In addition to the business areas central companies, certain subsidiaries and other holdings are presented as Group functions. The central companies primari- ly consist of the parent company Peab AB and Peab Finans AB.
Net sales and operating profit per business area
For more information regarding the differences between segment reporting and reporting according to IFRS, see note 1 and note 3.
Net sales
Operating profit
Apr-JunApr-JunJan-JunJan-Jun
Jul-Jun
Jan-Dec
Apr-JunApr-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jul-Jun
Jan-Dec
MSEK
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023/2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023/2024
2023
Construction
6,358
7,540
12,146
14,962
24,964
27,780
123
141
224
303
-38
41
Civil Engineering
4,278
3,891
7,836
7,219
15,781
15,164
165
152
242
211
532
501
Industry
6,033
5,347
8,444
8,126
20,280
19,962
449
333
-30
-102
1,034
962
Project Development
720
1,569
1,775
3,410
4,087
5,722
-33
114
213
241
276
304
- of which Property
21
65
44
74
504
534
21
29
282
23
366
107
Development
- of which Housing
699
1,504
1,731
3,336
3,583
5,188
-54
85
-69
218
-90
197
Development
Group functions
345
390
674
767
1,394
1,487
-79
-34
-137
-107
-329
-299
Eliminations
-2,502
-2,981
-4,502
-6,038
-9,758
-11,294
-6
-16
1
-12
-43
-56
Group, segment
15,232
15,756
26,373
28,446
56,748
58,821
619
690
513
534
1,432
1,453
reporting excl. MoS
Construction - effect
Mall of Scandinavia
400
400
400
(MoS)
Group, segment
15,232
15,756
26,373
28,446
56,748
58,821
619
1,090
513
934
1,432
1,853
reporting
Adjustment housing to
1,696
342
2,005
630
4,154
2,779
190
98
275
251
720
696
IFRS
IFRS 16' additional
-
-
-
-
-
-
5
9
14
19
32
37
leases
Group, IFRS
16,928
16,098
28,378
29,076
60,902
61,600
814
1,197
802
1,204
2,184
2,586
Of which construction
contract businesses
according to segment
10,636
11,431
19,982
22,181
40,745
42,944
288
293
466
514
494
542
reporting excl. MoS
(Construction and Civil
Engineering)
Operating margin
Apr-Jun
Apr-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jul-Jun
Jan-Dec
Percent
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023/2024
2023
Construction
1.9
1.9
1.8
2.0
-0.2
0.1
Civil Engineering
3.9
3.9
3.1
2.9
3.4
3.3
Industry
7.4
6.2
-0.4
-1.3
5.1
4.8
Project Development
-4.6
7.3
12.0
7.1
6.8
5.3
- of which Property Development
100.0
44.6
640.9
31.1
72.6
20.0
- of which Housing Development
-7.7
5.7
-4.0
6.5
-2.5
3.8
Group functions
Eliminations
Group, segment reporting excl. MoS
4.1
4.4
1.9
1.9
2.5
2.5
Group, segment reporting
4.1
6.9
1.9
3.3
2.5
3.2
Adjustment housing to IFRS
IFRS 16' additional leases
Group, IFRS
4.8
7.4
2.8
4.1
3.6
4.2
Of which construction contract businesses according to segment
2.7
2.6
2.3
2.3
1.2
1.3
reporting excl. MoS (Construction and Civil Engineering)
10
