Group development

The first half of 2024 was charac­ter­ized­ by contin­ued­ varied­ activ­i­ty­ on Peab's differ­ent­ markets­. Civil engi­neer­ing,­ paving and other build­ing con­- struction­ devel­oped­ well while the Nordic housing­ market­ contin­ued­ to be weak. Group net sales contract­ed­ by seven percent­ during­ the first half-​ year and amounted­ to SEK 26,373 million­. Oper­at­ing­ profit­ was SEK 513 million­ (934) and the oper­at­ing­ margin­ was 1.9 percent­ (3.3). The compa­­- rable­ peri­od­ includ­ed­ SEK 400 million­ re­sulting­ from a judgement­ in the Mall of Scandi­navia­ arbi­tra­tion­. The net debt/eq­uity­ ratio improved­ to 0.6 (0.8) at the end of June.

The level of orders­ received­ amounted­ to SEK 34,323 million­ (23,547) dur­- ing the first half-​year. This is the second­ quarter­ in row with a high level of orders­ received,­ despite­ the weak demand­ on the housing­ market­. During­ the quarter­ we received­ sever­al­ major orders­ in business­ area Civil Engi­­- neering,­ among them construc­tion­ of New Bodø Airport­ worth NOK 3.3 billion­. We were also entrust­ed­ with other civil engi­neer­ing­ projects such as expand­ing­ E20 between­ Götene and Maries­tad­ as well as construc­tion­ of roads and railroads­ in Boden. This means we extend­ our order backlog­ which amounted­ to a record high SEK 50,578 billion­ (43,638). Anoth­er­ civil engi­neer­ing­ project worth mention­ing­ is the section­ of E6 at Stenung­sund­ hit by a landslide­. Repara­tion­ of this stretch of road was complet­ed­ and the highway­ opened for traffic­ much earli­er­ than scheduled,­ a fact I'm very proud of.

As previ­ous­ly­ stated­ oper­a­tions­ in Construc­tion­ and Civil Engi­neer­ing­ in­- creasing­ly­ partic­i­pate­ in dia­logues­ early on with customers­ prior to planned projects and we are therefore­ expe­ri­enc­ing­ a greater number­ of prelim­i­nary­ agreements,­ so-​called phase 1 contracts­. Through the prelim­i­­- nary agreements­ Peab is contract­ed­ to arrive­ at, togeth­er­ with the cus­- tomer, an opti­mal­ product­ with the right quali­ty­ and also deal with risks and uncer­tain­ties­. During­ the second­ quarter­ of the year sever­al­ projects went from phase 1 to phase 2, which means that they shifted­ into produc­­- tion and Peab has thereby­ received­ orders­ for that. The project in Bodø is one such exam­ple­. At the same time new projects contin­ue­ to flow into phase 1 but some also fall away. Current­ly­ the poten­tial­ worth of the final construc­tion­ contracts­ from these prelim­i­nary­ agreements­ is around SEK 15 billion­ over the next two years (SEK 19 billion­ Decem­ber­ 31, 2023).

Business area development

Net sales have contract­ed­ in business­ area Construc­tion­ due to the weak housing­ market­ but to a certain­ extent­ the contin­ued­ good demand­ in other building­ construc­tion­ has compen­sat­ed­ for this, primar­i­ly­ from the public­ sector­. The oper­at­ing­ margin­ has been stable­ during­ the peri­od­ and amounted­ to 1.8 percent­ (2.0). The robust­ level of orders­ received­ in busi­- ness area Civil Engi­neer­ing­ gener­ates­ a high level of produc­tion­ and the oper­at­ing­ margin­ has improved­ during­ the peri­od­ to 3.1 percent­ (2.9). In total, the oper­at­ing­ margin­ for the construc­tion­ contract­ business­es­ dur­- ing the first half-​year amounted­ to 2.3 percent­ (2.3).

The paving season­ is now in full force in business­ area Indus­try­. Paving op­- era­tions­ are devel­op­ing­ well with a signif­i­cant­ number­ of contracts­ throughout­ the Nordic region,­ partic­u­lar­ly­ in Finland­. Oper­a­tions­ in prefab­ construc­tion­ ele­ments­ and rental oper­a­tions­ have been affect­ed­ by the weak housing­ market­ and activ­i­ty­ in them was lower compared­ to the first half-year​ 2023. The oper­at­ing­ margin­ for the business­ area increased­ and amounted­ to 7.4 percent­ (6.2) in the quarter­.

In business­ area Project Devel­op­ment­ the level of sales of our own devel­­- oped homes contin­ues­ to be low but on the bright side we are selling­ them at an even pace and have noted greater inter­est­ among buyers,­ above all in Sweden's­ major cities. Demand­ for newly produced­ homes that will not be ready for occu­pa­tion­ for quite some time contin­ues­ to be low and no new housing­ projects were started­ during­ the second­ quarter­ (185). In order for demand­ to recov­er­ inter­est­ rates have to come down and prices on the second­hand­ market­ go up.

Target outcome

We are report­ing­ the outcome­ for four of our nine exter­nal­ targets­ this quarter:­ oper­at­ing­ margin,­ net debt/equi­ty­ ratio, attrac­tive­ employ­er­ (eNPS) and seri­ous­ acci­dents­.