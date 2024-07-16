Q2
January - June
2024
MARKET OUTLOOK
Housing investments remain at a low level
Started-up housing investments, new and renovations
202420252026
Sweden
↑
Norway
2024
2025
2026
→(
)
↑
2024
2025
2026
Finland
Source: Navet
MARKET OUTLOOK
Varying investment levels in other building construction
Started-up other building construction investments, new and renovations
202420252026
Sweden
→
Norway
2024
2025
2026
(→)
(↑)
202420252026
Finland
→
Source: Navet
MARKET OUTLOOK
Stable market for civil engineering investments
Civil engineering investments
Sweden
2024
2025
2026
→
(-)
2024
2025
2026
Norway
→
(-)
202420252026
Finland
(-)
Source: Navet
MARKET OUTLOOK
Unchanged investment levels in the Nordic market
Total construction and civil engineering investments, new and renovations
Sweden
Norway
Finland
2024
2025
2026
2024
2025
2026
→
2024
2025
2026
→
Source: Navet
Business area Construction
Business area Construction
MSEK
Apr-Jun
Apr-Jun
Jul 2023-
Jan-Dec
2024
2023
Jun 2024
2023
Net sales
6,358
7,540
24,964
27,780
Operating profit excl.
123
141
-38
41
Mall of Scandinavia
Operating margin excl.
1.9
1.9
-0.2
0.1
Mall of Scandinavia, %
Operating profit
123
541
-38
441
Operating margin, %
1.9
7.2
-0.2
1.6
BUSINESS AREA CONSTRUCTION
Stable level of orders received
Orders received, MSEK
9,000
8,490
8,000
7,000
6,926
6,563
6,654
6,321
5,835
6,000
5,577
5,000
4,804
4,756
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0,000
Q222
Q322
Q422
Q123
Q223
Q323
Q423
Q124
Q224
Order backlog
23.9
BSEK (25.8)
BUSINESS AREA CONSTRUCTION
New contracts mainly from public customers
New competence
Rebuilding of
New jail
Renovation of
center
town hall
swimming pool facility
(499 MSEK)
(390 MSEK)
(240 MSEK)
(12 MEUR)
Skellefteå
Strängnäs
Borås
Helsinki
BUSINESS AREA CONSTRUCTION
Allocation per product area
Net sales, rolling 12 months
Order backlog per June 30, 2024
10%
Housing
11%
Housing
8%
14%
32%
Construction maintenance
Sports facilities
Industrial
Offices
10%
27%
Construction maintenance
Sports facilities
Industrial
Offices
Logistics
Service and retail
12%2%
Logistics
Service and retail
4%
7%
4%
4% 6%
11%
Schools and education
Health and social care
Other building construction
1%10%
6%
4%
17%
Schools and education
Health and social care
Other building construction
