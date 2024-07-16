Q2

January - June

2024

MARKET OUTLOOK

Housing investments remain at a low level

Started-up housing investments, new and renovations

202420252026

Sweden

Norway

2024

2025

2026

(

)

2024

2025

2026

Finland

Source: Navet

MARKET OUTLOOK

Varying investment levels in other building construction

Started-up other building construction investments, new and renovations

202420252026

Sweden

Norway

2024

2025

2026

(→)

(↑)

202420252026

Finland

Source: Navet

MARKET OUTLOOK

Stable market for civil engineering investments

Civil engineering investments

Sweden

2024

2025

2026

(-)

2024

2025

2026

Norway

(-)

202420252026

Finland

(-)

Source: Navet

MARKET OUTLOOK

Unchanged investment levels in the Nordic market

Total construction and civil engineering investments, new and renovations

Sweden

Norway

Finland

2024

2025

2026

2024

2025

2026

2024

2025

2026

Source: Navet

Business area Construction

Business area Construction

MSEK

Apr-Jun

Apr-Jun

Jul 2023-

Jan-Dec

2024

2023

Jun 2024

2023

Net sales

6,358

7,540

24,964

27,780

Operating profit excl.

123

141

-38

41

Mall of Scandinavia

Operating margin excl.

1.9

1.9

-0.2

0.1

Mall of Scandinavia, %

Operating profit

123

541

-38

441

Operating margin, %

1.9

7.2

-0.2

1.6

BUSINESS AREA CONSTRUCTION

Stable level of orders received

Orders received, MSEK

9,000

8,490

8,000

7,000

6,926

6,563

6,654

6,321

5,835

6,000

5,577

5,000

4,804

4,756

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0,000

Q222

Q322

Q422

Q123

Q223

Q323

Q423

Q124

Q224

Order backlog

23.9

BSEK (25.8)

BUSINESS AREA CONSTRUCTION

New contracts mainly from public customers

New competence

Rebuilding of

New jail

Renovation of

center

town hall

swimming pool facility

(499 MSEK)

(390 MSEK)

(240 MSEK)

(12 MEUR)

Skellefteå

Strängnäs

Borås

Helsinki

BUSINESS AREA CONSTRUCTION

Allocation per product area

Net sales, rolling 12 months

Order backlog per June 30, 2024

10%

Housing

11%

Housing

8%

14%

32%

Construction maintenance

Sports facilities

Industrial

Offices

10%

27%

Construction maintenance

Sports facilities

Industrial

Offices

Logistics

Service and retail

12%2%

Logistics

Service and retail

4%

7%

4%

4% 6%

11%

Schools and education

Health and social care

Other building construction

1%10%

6%

4%

17%

Schools and education

Health and social care

Other building construction

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Peab AB published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 09:55:03 UTC.