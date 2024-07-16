Peab AB is a Sweden-based company active in the civil engineering and construction industry. The Companyâs operations are structured into four business areas. The Construction business area is focused on the construction of housings for external customers and the Companyâs own housing developments. The Property Development business area is focused on acquisition, development and divestiture of commercial property and rental property in the Nordic region. The Civil Engineering business area handles commissions, such as building infrastructure projects and civil engineering. It also provides management and maintenance of roads and municipal facilities. Its customers include national road and rail administrations, municipalities and local business. The Industry business area is focused on the Nordic construction and civil engineering markets. Its customers are primarily Nordic construction and civil engineering companies. It operates, among others, through Solberg Maskin AS.