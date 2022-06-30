Log in
    PEAB B   SE0000106205

PEAB AB (PUBL)

(PEAB B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:40 2022-07-15 am EDT
62.05 SEK   -1.04%
PEAB : 2022/06/30
PU
PEAB : Presentation, January - June 2022
PU
PEAB HALF-YEAR REPORT :  Stable first half-year
AQ
Peab : 2022/06/30

07/15/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Alternative performance measures and financial definitions

Alternative performance measures are used to describe the development of operations and to enhance comparability between periods. These are not defined under IFRS but correspond to the methods applied by executive management and Board of Directors to measure the company's financial performance. Alternative performance measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS but rather as a complement.

The difference between segment reporting and reporting according to IFRS is described in more detail in note 1, and note 4 in the Annual Report 2021. The difference primarily consists of differences in accounting principles for our own housing development projects where revenue and profit are recognized over time in segment reporting and at one point in time, when homebuyers take over their homes, in reporting according to IFRS. In segment reporting leasing fees for the lessee are recognized linearly over the leasing period for leases that are classified by the counterparty (the lessor) as operational leases. IFRS 16 Leases is applied in Group reporting according to IFRS, which entails that lessees recognize depreciation and interest attributable to leasing assets and liabilities. As a result the difference between segment reporting and reporting according to IFRS even affects the items on the balance sheet, including net debt. Nonetheless, in the key ratios below the method of calculation is the same for both segment reporting and reporting according to IFRS.

Definition and motivation of use

Calculation at quarterly report January-June 2022

Available liquidity

Reporting according to IFRS

MSEK

Liquid funds and short-term investments along with unutilized credit facilities, excluding unutilized project

financing. Shows the Group's available liquidity.

Liquid funds

1,319

Unutilized credit facilities

6,369

Available liquidity

7,688

Equity per share

Reporting according to IFRS

Equity attributable to shareholders in parent company divided by the number of outstanding shares at

Equity, MSEK

12,736

the end of the period. Shows equity per share.

Less equity attributable to non-controlling

interests, MSEK

-1

Equity attributable to shareholders

in parent company, MSEK

12,735

Number of outstanding shares at the end of

the period

293,262,746

Equity per share, SEK

43.43

Segment reporting

Equity, MSEK

13,868

Less equity attributable to non-controlling

interests, MSEK

-1

Equity attributable to shareholders

in parent company, MSEK

13,867

Number of outstanding shares at the end of

the period

293,262,746

Equity per share, SEK

47.29

Cash flow per share

Reporting according to IFRS

Cash flow per share calculated as the total of the cash flow from current operations and cash flow from

Cash flow from current operations, MSEK

-2,831

investment operations divided by the average number of outstanding shares during the period. Shows cash

Cash flow from investment operations, MSEK

-344

flow per share.

Total cash flow before financing, MSEK

-3,175

Average number of outstanding shares

294,676,068

Cash flow per share, SEK

-10.77

Segment reporting

Cash flow from current operations, MSEK

-1,519

Cash flow from investment operations, MSEK

-344

Total cash flow before financing, MSEK

-1,863

Average number of outstanding shares

294,676,068

Cash flow per share, SEK

-6.32

Definition and motivation of use

Calculation at quarterly report January-June 2022

Net investments

Change in the period of the reported value of current assets (CB-OB) plus depreciation and write-downs.

Shows the size of net investments made.

Net debt

Reporting according to IFRS

MSEK

Interest-bearing liabilities including provisions for pensions less liquid funds and interest-bearing assets.

Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities

5,930

Shows financial position.

Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities, project financing

474

Interest-bearing current liabilities

2,943

Interest-bearing current liabilities, project financing

9,149

- Interest-bearinglong-term receivables

-1,230

- Interest-bearing current receivables

-78

- Liquid funds

-1,319

Net debt

15,869

Segment reporting

MSEK

Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities

4,543

Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities, project financing

-

Interest-bearing current liabilities

2,620

Interest-bearing current liabilities, project financing

1,797

- Interest-bearinglong-term receivables

-1,230

- Interest-bearing current receivables

-78

- Liquid funds

-1,319

Net debt

6,333

Reconciliation between IFRS and segment reporting

Net debt according to IFRS

15,869

Additional IFRS 16 Leases

-1,618

Project financing, sold part of housing projects

-7,918

Net debt according to segment reporting

6,333

Operative cash flow

Cash flow before financing according to segment reporting. The cash flow does not include received internal

Group interest, paid interest and paid tax that is not allocated to the business areas but only reported for the

Group. Investments via leasing charge cash flow from investment operations in the business areas.

Operative cash flow is only calculated for the business areas. Shows the cash flow generated per business

area.

Orders received

The sum of orders received during the period. Measures how new orders replace produced work.

In our own developed housing projects tenant-owned housing associations/residential limited companies

are considered external customers.

Order backlog

The value at the end of the period of the remaining income in ongoing production plus orders received yet to

be produced. Order backlog is based on segment reporting. Shows how much will be produced in the future.

Definition and motivation of use

Calculation at quarterly report January-June 2022

Earnings per share

Reporting according to IFRS

Profit for the period attributable to shareholders in parent company divided by the average number of

Profit for the period, MSEK

562

outstanding shares during the period. Shows profit per share.

Adjustment of profit for the period attributable to

non-controlling interests, MSEK

0

Profit for the period attributable to

shareholders in parent company, MSEK

562

Average number of outstanding shares

294,676,068

Earnings per share, SEK

1.91

Segment reporting

Profit for the period, MSEK

707

Adjustment of profit for the period attributable to

non-controlling interests, MSEK

0

Profit for the period attributable to

shareholders in parent company, MSEK

707

Average number of outstanding shares

294,676,068

Earnings per share, SEK

2.40

Return on equity

Reporting according to IFRS

Profit of the rolling 12 month period attributable to shareholders in the parent company divided by the

Profit for the period, MSEK

2,463

average (last four quarters) equity attributable to shareholders in the parent company. The measurement

Average equity, MSEK

is used to create efficient business and a rational capital structure and shows how the Group has multiplied

Q2 2022

12,735

shareholder's equity.

Q1 2022

13,791

Q4 2021

13,681

Q3 2021

12,499

52,706

/

4

13,177

Return on equity, %

18.7

Segment reporting

Profit for the period, MSEK

2,628

Average equity, MSEK

Q2 2022

13,867

Q1 2022

14,811

Q4 2021

14,655

Q3 2021

13,555

56,888

/

4

14,222

Return on equity, %

18.5

Definition and motivation of use

Calculation at quarterly report January-June 2022

Return on capital employed

Reporting according to IFRS

Pre-tax profit for the rolling 12 month period with the addition of financial expenses in percent of the average

Pre-tax profit, MSEK

3,023

(last four quarters) capital employed. The measurement is used to measure capital efficiency and to

Financial expenses, MSEK

161

allocate capital for new investments and shows the Group's earning capacity independent of financing.

Total profit, MSEK

3,184

Average capital employed, MSEK

Q2 2022

31,232

Q1 2022

29,765

Q4 2021

28,698

Q3 2021

26,840

116,535

/

4

29,134

Return on capital employed, %

10.9

Segment reporting

Pre-tax profit, MSEK

3,224

Financial expenses, MSEK

113

Total profit, MSEK

3,337

Average capital employed, MSEK

Q2 2022

22,828

Q1 2022

22,117

Q4 2021

21,561

Q3 2021

20,691

87,197

/

4

21,799

Return on capital employed, %

15.3

Interest coverage ratio

Reporting according to IFRS

Pre-tax profit items plus interest expenses in relation to interest expenses. The measurement shows how

Pre-tax profit, MSEK

726

well interest expenses can be covered.

Interest expenses, MSEK

151

Total, MSEK

877

Interest coverage ratio, multiple

5.8

Segment reporting

Pre-tax profit, MSEK

889

Interest expenses, MSEK

70

Total, MSEK

959

Interest coverage ratio, multiple

13.8

Operating margin

Reporting according to IFRS

Operating profit as a percentage of net sales. Shows the profitability in the business.

Operating profit, MSEK

755

Net sales, MSEK

28,595

Operating margin, %

2.6

Segment reporting

Operating profit, MSEK

895

Net sales, MSEK

29,402

Operating margin, %

3.0

Net debt/equity ratio

Reporting according to IFRS

Interest-bearing net debt in relation to equity. Shows financial position.

Net debt, MSEK

15,869

Equity, MSEK

12,736

Net debt/equity ratio, multiple

1.2

Segment reporting

Net debt, MSEK

6,333

Equity, MSEK

13,868

Net debt/equity ratio, multiple

0.5

Definition and motivation of use

Calculation at quarterly report January-June 2022

Equity/assets ratio

Reporting according to IFRS

Equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the period. Shows financial position.

Equity, MSEK

12,736

Total assets, MSEK

49,953

Equity/assets ratio, %

25.5

Segment reporting

Equity, MSEK

13,868

Total assets, MSEK

42,260

Equity/assets ratio, %

32.8

Capital employed for the Group

Reporting according to IFRS

MSEK

Total assets at the end of the period less non-interest-bearing operating liabilities and provisions. The

Total assets

49,953

measurement is used to measure capital utilization and its effectiveness.

- Deferred tax liabilities

-282

- Other long-term liabilities

-1,558

- Other current liabilities

-16,881

Capital employed

31,232

Segment reporting

MSEK

Total assets

42,260

- Deferred tax liabilities

-290

- Other long-term liabilities

-1,558

- Other current liabilities

-17,584

Capital employed

22,828

Reconciliation between IFRS and segment reporting

MSEK

Capital employed according to IFRS

31,232

IFRS 16, additional leases

-1 591

Housing projects, sold part

-6,813

Capital employed according to segment reporting

22,828

Capital employed for the business areas

Total assets in the business areas at the end of the period reduced by deferred tax recoverables and internal

receivables from the internal bank Peab Finans with deductions for non-interest-bearing liabilities, provisions

and deferred tax liabilities. The measurement is used to measure capital utilization and its effectiveness for

the business areas, and is only presented as a net amount per business area.

All amounts, if not otherwise specified, have been rounded to the nearest SEK million. The numbers in the quarterly report are based on the Group's consolidation system which is in SEK thousands. By rounding numbers presented key ratios may differ slightly from calcuated according to the definition.

Disclaimer

Peab AB published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 11:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
