Peab : 2022/06/30

Alternative performance measures and financial definitions
Alternative performance measures are used to describe the development of operations and to enhance comparability between periods. These are not defined under IFRS but correspond to the methods applied by executive management and Board of Directors to measure the company's financial performance. Alternative performance measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS but rather as a complement.
The difference between segment reporting and reporting according to IFRS is described in more detail in note 1, and note 4 in the Annual Report 2021. The difference primarily consists of differences in accounting principles for our own housing development projects where revenue and profit are recognized over time in segment reporting and at one point in time, when homebuyers take over their homes, in reporting according to IFRS. In segment reporting leasing fees for the lessee are recognized linearly over the leasing period for leases that are classified by the counterparty (the lessor) as operational leases. IFRS 16 Leases is applied in Group reporting according to IFRS, which entails that lessees recognize depreciation and interest attributable to leasing assets and liabilities. As a result the difference between segment reporting and reporting according to IFRS even affects the items on the balance sheet, including net debt. Nonetheless, in the key ratios below the method of calculation is the same for both segment reporting and reporting according to IFRS.
Definition and motivation of use
Calculation at quarterly report January-June 2022
Available liquidity
Reporting according to IFRS
MSEK
Liquid funds and short-term investments along with unutilized credit facilities, excluding unutilized project
financing. Shows the Group's available liquidity.
Liquid funds
1,319
Unutilized credit facilities
6,369
Available liquidity
7,688
Equity per share
Reporting according to IFRS
Equity attributable to shareholders in parent company divided by the number of outstanding shares at
Equity, MSEK
12,736
the end of the period. Shows equity per share.
Less equity attributable to non-controlling
interests, MSEK
-1
Equity attributable to shareholders
in parent company, MSEK
12,735
Number of outstanding shares at the end of
the period
293,262,746
Equity per share, SEK
43.43
Segment reporting
Equity, MSEK
13,868
Less equity attributable to non-controlling
interests, MSEK
-1
Equity attributable to shareholders
in parent company, MSEK
13,867
Number of outstanding shares at the end of
the period
293,262,746
Equity per share, SEK
47.29
Cash flow per share
Reporting according to IFRS
Cash flow per share calculated as the total of the cash flow from current operations and cash flow from
Cash flow from current operations, MSEK
-2,831
investment operations divided by the average number of outstanding shares during the period. Shows cash
Cash flow from investment operations, MSEK
-344
flow per share.
Total cash flow before financing, MSEK
-3,175
Average number of outstanding shares
294,676,068
Cash flow per share, SEK
-10.77
Segment reporting
Cash flow from current operations, MSEK
-1,519
Cash flow from investment operations, MSEK
-344
Total cash flow before financing, MSEK
-1,863
Average number of outstanding shares
294,676,068
Cash flow per share, SEK
-6.32
Definition and motivation of use
Calculation at quarterly report January-June 2022
Net investments
Change in the period of the reported value of current assets (CB-OB) plus depreciation and write-downs.
Shows the size of net investments made.
Net debt
Reporting according to IFRS
MSEK
Interest-bearing liabilities including provisions for pensions less liquid funds and interest-bearing assets.
Interest-bearing current liabilities, project financing
1,797
- Interest-bearinglong-term receivables
-1,230
- Interest-bearing current receivables
-78
- Liquid funds
-1,319
Net debt
6,333
Reconciliation between IFRS and segment reporting
Net debt according to IFRS
15,869
Additional IFRS 16 Leases
-1,618
Project financing, sold part of housing projects
-7,918
Net debt according to segment reporting
6,333
Operative cash flow
Cash flow before financing according to segment reporting. The cash flow does not include received internal
Group interest, paid interest and paid tax that is not allocated to the business areas but only reported for the
Group. Investments via leasing charge cash flow from investment operations in the business areas.
Operative cash flow is only calculated for the business areas. Shows the cash flow generated per business
area.
Orders received
The sum of orders received during the period. Measures how new orders replace produced work.
In our own developed housing projects tenant-owned housing associations/residential limited companies
are considered external customers.
Order backlog
The value at the end of the period of the remaining income in ongoing production plus orders received yet to
be produced. Order backlog is based on segment reporting. Shows how much will be produced in the future.
Definition and motivation of use
Calculation at quarterly report January-June 2022
Earnings per share
Reporting according to IFRS
Profit for the period attributable to shareholders in parent company divided by the average number of
Profit for the period, MSEK
562
outstanding shares during the period. Shows profit per share.
Adjustment of profit for the period attributable to
non-controlling interests, MSEK
0
Profit for the period attributable to
shareholders in parent company, MSEK
562
Average number of outstanding shares
294,676,068
Earnings per share, SEK
1.91
Segment reporting
Profit for the period, MSEK
707
Adjustment of profit for the period attributable to
non-controlling interests, MSEK
0
Profit for the period attributable to
shareholders in parent company, MSEK
707
Average number of outstanding shares
294,676,068
Earnings per share, SEK
2.40
Return on equity
Reporting according to IFRS
Profit of the rolling 12 month period attributable to shareholders in the parent company divided by the
Profit for the period, MSEK
2,463
average (last four quarters) equity attributable to shareholders in the parent company. The measurement
Average equity, MSEK
is used to create efficient business and a rational capital structure and shows how the Group has multiplied
Q2 2022
12,735
shareholder's equity.
Q1 2022
13,791
Q4 2021
13,681
Q3 2021
12,499
52,706
/
4
13,177
Return on equity, %
18.7
Segment reporting
Profit for the period, MSEK
2,628
Average equity, MSEK
Q2 2022
13,867
Q1 2022
14,811
Q4 2021
14,655
Q3 2021
13,555
56,888
/
4
14,222
Return on equity, %
18.5
Definition and motivation of use
Calculation at quarterly report January-June 2022
Return on capital employed
Reporting according to IFRS
Pre-tax profit for the rolling 12 month period with the addition of financial expenses in percent of the average
Pre-tax profit, MSEK
3,023
(last four quarters) capital employed. The measurement is used to measure capital efficiency and to
Financial expenses, MSEK
161
allocate capital for new investments and shows the Group's earning capacity independent of financing.
Total profit, MSEK
3,184
Average capital employed, MSEK
Q2 2022
31,232
Q1 2022
29,765
Q4 2021
28,698
Q3 2021
26,840
116,535
/
4
29,134
Return on capital employed, %
10.9
Segment reporting
Pre-tax profit, MSEK
3,224
Financial expenses, MSEK
113
Total profit, MSEK
3,337
Average capital employed, MSEK
Q2 2022
22,828
Q1 2022
22,117
Q4 2021
21,561
Q3 2021
20,691
87,197
/
4
21,799
Return on capital employed, %
15.3
Interest coverage ratio
Reporting according to IFRS
Pre-tax profit items plus interest expenses in relation to interest expenses. The measurement shows how
Pre-tax profit, MSEK
726
well interest expenses can be covered.
Interest expenses, MSEK
151
Total, MSEK
877
Interest coverage ratio, multiple
5.8
Segment reporting
Pre-tax profit, MSEK
889
Interest expenses, MSEK
70
Total, MSEK
959
Interest coverage ratio, multiple
13.8
Operating margin
Reporting according to IFRS
Operating profit as a percentage of net sales. Shows the profitability in the business.
Operating profit, MSEK
755
Net sales, MSEK
28,595
Operating margin, %
2.6
Segment reporting
Operating profit, MSEK
895
Net sales, MSEK
29,402
Operating margin, %
3.0
Net debt/equity ratio
Reporting according to IFRS
Interest-bearing net debt in relation to equity. Shows financial position.
Net debt, MSEK
15,869
Equity, MSEK
12,736
Net debt/equity ratio, multiple
1.2
Segment reporting
Net debt, MSEK
6,333
Equity, MSEK
13,868
Net debt/equity ratio, multiple
0.5
Definition and motivation of use
Calculation at quarterly report January-June 2022
Equity/assets ratio
Reporting according to IFRS
Equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the period. Shows financial position.
Equity, MSEK
12,736
Total assets, MSEK
49,953
Equity/assets ratio, %
25.5
Segment reporting
Equity, MSEK
13,868
Total assets, MSEK
42,260
Equity/assets ratio, %
32.8
Capital employed for the Group
Reporting according to IFRS
MSEK
Total assets at the end of the period less non-interest-bearing operating liabilities and provisions. The
Total assets
49,953
measurement is used to measure capital utilization and its effectiveness.
- Deferred tax liabilities
-282
- Other long-term liabilities
-1,558
- Other current liabilities
-16,881
Capital employed
31,232
Segment reporting
MSEK
Total assets
42,260
- Deferred tax liabilities
-290
- Other long-term liabilities
-1,558
- Other current liabilities
-17,584
Capital employed
22,828
Reconciliation between IFRS and segment reporting
MSEK
Capital employed according to IFRS
31,232
IFRS 16, additional leases
-1 591
Housing projects, sold part
-6,813
Capital employed according to segment reporting
22,828
Capital employed for the business areas
Total assets in the business areas at the end of the period reduced by deferred tax recoverables and internal
receivables from the internal bank Peab Finans with deductions for non-interest-bearing liabilities, provisions
and deferred tax liabilities. The measurement is used to measure capital utilization and its effectiveness for
the business areas, and is only presented as a net amount per business area.
All amounts, if not otherwise specified, have been rounded to the nearest SEK million. The numbers in the quarterly report are based on the Group's consolidation system which is in SEK thousands. By rounding numbers presented key ratios may differ slightly from calcuated according to the definition.