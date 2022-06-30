Peab : 2022/06/30 07/15/2022 | 07:14am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Alternative performance measures and financial definitions Alternative performance measures are used to describe the development of operations and to enhance comparability between periods. These are not defined under IFRS but correspond to the methods applied by executive management and Board of Directors to measure the company's financial performance. Alternative performance measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS but rather as a complement. The difference between segment reporting and reporting according to IFRS is described in more detail in note 1, and note 4 in the Annual Report 2021. The difference primarily consists of differences in accounting principles for our own housing development projects where revenue and profit are recognized over time in segment reporting and at one point in time, when homebuyers take over their homes, in reporting according to IFRS. In segment reporting leasing fees for the lessee are recognized linearly over the leasing period for leases that are classified by the counterparty (the lessor) as operational leases. IFRS 16 Leases is applied in Group reporting according to IFRS, which entails that lessees recognize depreciation and interest attributable to leasing assets and liabilities. As a result the difference between segment reporting and reporting according to IFRS even affects the items on the balance sheet, including net debt. Nonetheless, in the key ratios below the method of calculation is the same for both segment reporting and reporting according to IFRS. Definition and motivation of use Calculation at quarterly report January-June 2022 Available liquidity Reporting according to IFRS MSEK Liquid funds and short-term investments along with unutilized credit facilities, excluding unutilized project financing. Shows the Group's available liquidity. Liquid funds 1,319 Unutilized credit facilities 6,369 Available liquidity 7,688 Equity per share Reporting according to IFRS Equity attributable to shareholders in parent company divided by the number of outstanding shares at Equity, MSEK 12,736 the end of the period. Shows equity per share. Less equity attributable to non-controlling interests, MSEK -1 Equity attributable to shareholders in parent company, MSEK 12,735 Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period 293,262,746 Equity per share, SEK 43.43 Segment reporting Equity, MSEK 13,868 Less equity attributable to non-controlling interests, MSEK -1 Equity attributable to shareholders in parent company, MSEK 13,867 Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period 293,262,746 Equity per share, SEK 47.29 Cash flow per share Reporting according to IFRS Cash flow per share calculated as the total of the cash flow from current operations and cash flow from Cash flow from current operations, MSEK -2,831 investment operations divided by the average number of outstanding shares during the period. Shows cash Cash flow from investment operations, MSEK -344 flow per share. Total cash flow before financing, MSEK -3,175 Average number of outstanding shares 294,676,068 Cash flow per share, SEK -10.77 Segment reporting Cash flow from current operations, MSEK -1,519 Cash flow from investment operations, MSEK -344 Total cash flow before financing, MSEK -1,863 Average number of outstanding shares 294,676,068 Cash flow per share, SEK -6.32 Definition and motivation of use Calculation at quarterly report January-June 2022 Net investments Change in the period of the reported value of current assets (CB-OB) plus depreciation and write-downs. Shows the size of net investments made. Net debt Reporting according to IFRS MSEK Interest-bearing liabilities including provisions for pensions less liquid funds and interest-bearing assets. Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities 5,930 Shows financial position. Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities, project financing 474 Interest-bearing current liabilities 2,943 Interest-bearing current liabilities, project financing 9,149 - Interest-bearinglong-term receivables -1,230 - Interest-bearing current receivables -78 - Liquid funds -1,319 Net debt 15,869 Segment reporting MSEK Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities 4,543 Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities, project financing - Interest-bearing current liabilities 2,620 Interest-bearing current liabilities, project financing 1,797 - Interest-bearinglong-term receivables -1,230 - Interest-bearing current receivables -78 - Liquid funds -1,319 Net debt 6,333 Reconciliation between IFRS and segment reporting Net debt according to IFRS 15,869 Additional IFRS 16 Leases -1,618 Project financing, sold part of housing projects -7,918 Net debt according to segment reporting 6,333 Operative cash flow Cash flow before financing according to segment reporting. The cash flow does not include received internal Group interest, paid interest and paid tax that is not allocated to the business areas but only reported for the Group. Investments via leasing charge cash flow from investment operations in the business areas. Operative cash flow is only calculated for the business areas. Shows the cash flow generated per business area. Orders received The sum of orders received during the period. Measures how new orders replace produced work. In our own developed housing projects tenant-owned housing associations/residential limited companies are considered external customers. Order backlog The value at the end of the period of the remaining income in ongoing production plus orders received yet to be produced. Order backlog is based on segment reporting. Shows how much will be produced in the future. Definition and motivation of use Calculation at quarterly report January-June 2022 Earnings per share Reporting according to IFRS Profit for the period attributable to shareholders in parent company divided by the average number of Profit for the period, MSEK 562 outstanding shares during the period. Shows profit per share. Adjustment of profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests, MSEK 0 Profit for the period attributable to shareholders in parent company, MSEK 562 Average number of outstanding shares 294,676,068 Earnings per share, SEK 1.91 Segment reporting Profit for the period, MSEK 707 Adjustment of profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests, MSEK 0 Profit for the period attributable to shareholders in parent company, MSEK 707 Average number of outstanding shares 294,676,068 Earnings per share, SEK 2.40 Return on equity Reporting according to IFRS Profit of the rolling 12 month period attributable to shareholders in the parent company divided by the Profit for the period, MSEK 2,463 average (last four quarters) equity attributable to shareholders in the parent company. The measurement Average equity, MSEK is used to create efficient business and a rational capital structure and shows how the Group has multiplied Q2 2022 12,735 shareholder's equity. Q1 2022 13,791 Q4 2021 13,681 Q3 2021 12,499 52,706 / 4 13,177 Return on equity, % 18.7 Segment reporting Profit for the period, MSEK 2,628 Average equity, MSEK Q2 2022 13,867 Q1 2022 14,811 Q4 2021 14,655 Q3 2021 13,555 56,888 / 4 14,222 Return on equity, % 18.5 Definition and motivation of use Calculation at quarterly report January-June 2022 Return on capital employed Reporting according to IFRS Pre-tax profit for the rolling 12 month period with the addition of financial expenses in percent of the average Pre-tax profit, MSEK 3,023 (last four quarters) capital employed. The measurement is used to measure capital efficiency and to Financial expenses, MSEK 161 allocate capital for new investments and shows the Group's earning capacity independent of financing. Total profit, MSEK 3,184 Average capital employed, MSEK Q2 2022 31,232 Q1 2022 29,765 Q4 2021 28,698 Q3 2021 26,840 116,535 / 4 29,134 Return on capital employed, % 10.9 Segment reporting Pre-tax profit, MSEK 3,224 Financial expenses, MSEK 113 Total profit, MSEK 3,337 Average capital employed, MSEK Q2 2022 22,828 Q1 2022 22,117 Q4 2021 21,561 Q3 2021 20,691 87,197 / 4 21,799 Return on capital employed, % 15.3 Interest coverage ratio Reporting according to IFRS Pre-tax profit items plus interest expenses in relation to interest expenses. The measurement shows how Pre-tax profit, MSEK 726 well interest expenses can be covered. Interest expenses, MSEK 151 Total, MSEK 877 Interest coverage ratio, multiple 5.8 Segment reporting Pre-tax profit, MSEK 889 Interest expenses, MSEK 70 Total, MSEK 959 Interest coverage ratio, multiple 13.8 Operating margin Reporting according to IFRS Operating profit as a percentage of net sales. Shows the profitability in the business. Operating profit, MSEK 755 Net sales, MSEK 28,595 Operating margin, % 2.6 Segment reporting Operating profit, MSEK 895 Net sales, MSEK 29,402 Operating margin, % 3.0 Net debt/equity ratio Reporting according to IFRS Interest-bearing net debt in relation to equity. Shows financial position. Net debt, MSEK 15,869 Equity, MSEK 12,736 Net debt/equity ratio, multiple 1.2 Segment reporting Net debt, MSEK 6,333 Equity, MSEK 13,868 Net debt/equity ratio, multiple 0.5 Definition and motivation of use Calculation at quarterly report January-June 2022 Equity/assets ratio Reporting according to IFRS Equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the period. Shows financial position. Equity, MSEK 12,736 Total assets, MSEK 49,953 Equity/assets ratio, % 25.5 Segment reporting Equity, MSEK 13,868 Total assets, MSEK 42,260 Equity/assets ratio, % 32.8 Capital employed for the Group Reporting according to IFRS MSEK Total assets at the end of the period less non-interest-bearing operating liabilities and provisions. The Total assets 49,953 measurement is used to measure capital utilization and its effectiveness. - Deferred tax liabilities -282 - Other long-term liabilities -1,558 - Other current liabilities -16,881 Capital employed 31,232 Segment reporting MSEK Total assets 42,260 - Deferred tax liabilities -290 - Other long-term liabilities -1,558 - Other current liabilities -17,584 Capital employed 22,828 Reconciliation between IFRS and segment reporting MSEK Capital employed according to IFRS 31,232 IFRS 16, additional leases -1 591 Housing projects, sold part -6,813 Capital employed according to segment reporting 22,828 Capital employed for the business areas Total assets in the business areas at the end of the period reduced by deferred tax recoverables and internal receivables from the internal bank Peab Finans with deductions for non-interest-bearing liabilities, provisions and deferred tax liabilities. The measurement is used to measure capital utilization and its effectiveness for the business areas, and is only presented as a net amount per business area. All amounts, if not otherwise specified, have been rounded to the nearest SEK million. The numbers in the quarterly report are based on the Group's consolidation system which is in SEK thousands. By rounding numbers presented key ratios may differ slightly from calcuated according to the definition. Attachments Original Link

