  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Peab AB (publ)
  News
  7. Summary
    PEAB B   SE0000106205

PEAB AB (PUBL)

(PEAB B)
  Report
04 April 2023
52.48 SEK   +0.05%
Peab : Appendix with sustainability data and GRI Index 2022
PU
04/03Summons to attend the Annual General Meeting in Peab AB
AQ
04/03Peab : Corporate governance reports 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Peab : Appendix with sustainability data and GRI Index 2022

04/04/2023 | 10:58am EDT
Appendix with sustainability data and GRI Index

2022

About the Sustainability Report

This sustain­abil­i­ty­ appen­dix­ (GRI appen­dix)­ comple­ments­ Peab's Sus­ tainabil­i­ty­ Report­ 2022 which is inte­grat­ed­ into the Annu­al­ Report­. The Sustain­abil­i­ty­ Report­ follows­ the finan­cial­ year and compris­es­ the peri­­ od Janu­ary­ 1 to Decem­ber­ 31. This is Peab's twelfth Sustain­abil­i­ty­ Re­ port and it is prepared­ with refer­ence­ to the GRI Standards­ 2021. Be­ cause GRI's Univer­sal­ standards­ were updat­ed­ in 2021 certain­ aspects­ of this report­ have been clari­fied,­ primar­i­ly­ relat­ed­ to the gover­nance­ of Peab's sustain­abil­i­ty­ efforts,­ the approach­ to and work with our suppli­­ ers.

The Sustain­abil­i­ty­ Report­ is published­ annu­al­ly­ and this year's Sustain­abil­i­ty­ Re­ port was published­ on April 3, 2023.

The Sustain­abil­i­ty­ Report­ has not been reviewed­ by an exter­nal­ third party. How­ ever,­ in 2021 we engaged­ a third party to do a pre-​as­sur­ance of our sustain­abil­i­ty­ processes­ and report­ing­ proce­dures­ with the inten­tion­ of having­ an inde­pen­dent­ exter­nal­ party conduct­­a limit­ed­ assur­ance­ of Peab's sustain­abil­i­ty­ report­ing­ as of the finan­cial­ year 2024, accord­ing­ to the EU Corpo­rate­ Sustain­abil­i­ty­ Report­ing­ Direc­tive­ (CSRD). We also engaged­ a third party to do a gap analysis­ between­ GRI's updat­ed­ Univer­sal­ standards­ and Peab's GRI report­ing­ in 2021.

The Sustain­abil­i­ty­ Report­ includes­ the statuto­ry­ sustain­abil­i­ty­ report­ accord­ing­ to the Annu­al­ Report­ Act chapter­ 6 paragraph­ 11.

Scope and changes in the report

The report­ compris­es­ the Group's oper­a­tions­ in Sweden,­ Norway,­ Finland­ and Denmark­ and all the compa­nies­ over which Peab has oper­a­tion­al­ control­. This implies­ that the Sustain­abil­i­ty­ Report­ compris­es­ the same compa­nies­ as the An­ nual­ Report­ with the excep­tion­ of the compa­nies­ acquired­ during­ the year. The acquired­ compa­nies­ are the civil engi­neer­ing­ compa­ny­ Arne Olav Lund A/S (AOL) based in Larvik in Norway­ (90.4 percent­ of the shares) and Asfaltti-​System­ Oy, a compa­ny­ in Kouvola­ in Finland­ (100 percent­ of the shares) that manu­fac­tures­ compo­nents­ and provides­ mainte­nance­ to the asphalt­ and concrete­ indus­tries­. The effect­ of these compa­nies­ is, nonetheless,­ margin­al­ in rela­tion­ship­ to Peab's entire­ business­ and its effect­ on social,­ envi­ron­men­tal­ and econom­ic­ aspects­. No mate­r­i­al­ changes in the orga­ni­za­tion­ or value chain have occurred­ during­ the year.

Based on the mate­ri­al­i­ty­ analysis,­ the report­ focus­es­ on the issues­ that reflect­ the areas where our oper­a­tions­ has the most signif­i­cant­ impact­ from a sustain­able­ perspec­tive­. We revised­ our mate­r­i­al­ sustain­abil­i­ty­ aspects­ when we adopted­ the new business­ plan for 2021-2023​ . Peab's report­ing­ is based on four strategic­ tar­ get areas that comprise­ a total of nine targets­. Six of them relate­ to sustain­abil­i­ty­ and are includ­ed­ in the total of 8 (8) mate­r­i­al­ sustain­abil­i­ty­ aspects­ Peab has identi­fied­ in our oper­a­tions­. Read more here. Compared­ to 2021, no changes have been made concern­ing­ our envi­ron­men­tal­ aspects­.

Peab works contin­u­ous­ly­ to improve­ processes­ and data quali­ty­ for report­ing­. In cases where boundaries­ and/or account­ing­ princi­ples­ have changed in one of the specif­ic­ disclo­sures­ for one of the report­ed­ years, it will be noted in the text or table direct­ly­ connect­ed­ to the given infor­ma­tion­.

More infor­ma­tion­ about Peab can be found at www.peab.com.

For infor­ma­tion­ about Peab's sustain­abil­i­ty­ work please contact:­

Juha Hartomaa,­ IR, juha.hartomaa@peab­.se.

1

Peab's sustainability efforts

Working­ sustain­ably­ is a strategic­ matter­ for Peab that should be com­ pletely­ inte­grat­ed­ into our oper­a­tions­. Each and every employ­ee­ should, in their role work to promote­ sustain­abil­i­ty­ based on our core values,­ business­ concept,­ mission,­ strategic­ targets­ and Code of Con­ duct. For Peab, sustain­abil­i­ty­ entails­ running­ a business­ that both takes a long-​term respon­si­bil­i­ty­ for our impact­ throughout­ the value chain and works for the good of soci­ety­.

We oper­ate­ over a broad spectrum­ of commu­ni­ty­ building­ which natu­ral­ly­ has both posi­tive­ and nega­tive­ effects­ on the world around us. The frequen­cy­ of in­ juries in the construc­tion­ and civil engi­neer­ing­ indus­try­ is high and our employ­­ ees are exposed­ to risks on construc­tion­ sites that can lead to acci­dents­. Tradi­­ tional­ly,­ the indus­try­ is also tradi­tion­al­ly­ male domi­nat­ed,­ which entails­ a lack of gender­ equali­ty­ and diver­si­ty­. Further­more,­ our decen­tral­ized­ and complex­ value chains create­ risks for ethi­cal­ vio­la­tions­ and corrup­tion­. Although­ the risk is tem­ pered by the fact that our oper­a­tions­ and nearly­ all our employ­ees­ are in the Nordic region­. We have a respon­si­bil­i­ty­ to ensure­ that our suppli­ers­ apply good ethics and care about the envi­ron­ment­ and human rights. Our oper­a­tions­ impact­ the envi­ron­ment­ and climate­ in vari­ous­ ways. For exam­ple,­ mate­ri­als­ we use, such as concrete­ and steel, gener­ate­ greenhouse­ gas emissions­ and at the same time, we also need to phase out other compo­nents­ that are hazardous­ to the en­ viron­ment­ and to health. As we use the earth's finite­ resources,­ we have to in­ crease our efforts­ relat­ed­ to circu­lar­i­ty­ and resource­ effi­cien­cy,­ as well as caring­ about the impact­ we have on nature­ and foster­ing­ biodi­ver­si­ty­. We put simi­lar­ de­ mands on our suppli­ers­ and their suppli­ers­ as we do on ourselves,­ and we have a contin­u­ous­ dia­logue­ with our customers­ to help them in achieving­ their envi­ron­­ mental­ and climate­ targets­. Collab­o­ra­tion­ is a prereq­ui­site­ for posi­tive­ change.

Our business­ contributes­ to sever­al­ posi­tive­ aspects­. Besides­ building­ local com­ muni­ties­ includ­ing­ for exam­ple­ homes, schools, retire­ment­ homes and hospi­tals,­ bridges, roads and railroads,­ we provide­ our employ­ees­ with secure­ jobs and meaning­ful­ careers­ with devel­op­ment­ oppor­tu­ni­ties­. We partic­u­lar­ly­ work for the devel­op­ment­ and edu­ca­tion­ of young people­ and contribute­ to local devel­op­­ ment in gener­al­. As a major local actor and employ­er­ in the Nordic region,­ we need to under­stand­ through coop­er­a­tion­ and dia­logue­ the challenges­ soci­ety­ is facing­ and in partic­u­lar­ the needs in our local commu­ni­ties­. By compre­hend­ing­ this we can reduce­ the nega­tive­ impact­ of our oper­a­tions­ and increase­ its bene­fit­. We want to take respon­si­bil­i­ty,­ regard­less­ of whether it is by contribut­ing­ to a more climate-​adapted use of mate­r­i­al,­ fair compe­ti­tion­ or safe and inclu­sive­ workplaces­. As one of the largest Nordic commu­ni­ty­ builders, we have decid­ed­ to be the Best workplace­ and Leader in social­ respon­si­bil­i­ty­ in our indus­try­. It is a commit­ment­ that comes with obliga­tions­.

We identi­fy­ our mate­r­i­al­ sustain­abil­i­ty­ aspects­ within­ the framework­ of our four strategic­ targets,­ and in partic­u­lar­ the two mentioned­ above: Best workplace­ and Leader in social­ respon­si­bil­i­ty­. The targets­ also comprise­ our exter­nal­ and inter­­ nal targets­.

Our sustain­abil­i­ty­ prior­i­ties:­

Work environment and safety culture

Equality, diversity and equal treatment

Climate impact

Resource consumption

Environmentally and health hazardous products

Quality ensured supplier chain

Ethics and anti-corruption​

Education and development for the young

Importance to stakeholders

Sustainable aspects

1. Climate­ impact­

2. Resource­ consump­tion­

3.

Envi­ron­men­tal­ly­ and health hazardous­ products­

4. Ethics and anti-corruption​

5. Work envi­ron­ment­ and safety­ culture­

6.

Equali­ty,­ diver­si­ty­ and equal treatment­

7.

Quali­ty­ ensured­ suppli­er­ chain

8. Edu­ca­tion­ and devel­op­ment­ for the young

Peab's external impact &

ESG

External impact on Peab

E=envi­ron­ment,­ S=social,­ G=gover­nance­

2

Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI)

CSI stands for Customer­ Satis­fac­tion­ Index and measures­ how satis­fied­ Peab's cus­ tomers are.

TARGET: >75

OUTCOME 2022: 80

Operating margin

The target­ is measured­ accord­ing­ to seg­ ment report­ing­.

TARGET: >6%

OUTCOME 2022: 4.3%

Carbon dioxide intensity

Climate target for our own production

The target­ refers to lower emissions­ of greenhouse­ gases Scope 1+2 (ton CO2e/MSEK).

TARGET 2030: -60%

OUTCOME 2022: -43%

  1. Based on the number­ of outstand­ing­ shares.

Serious accidents

The target­ is measured­ as zero fatal acci­­ dents and a contract­ing­ trend, rolling 12 months. Seri­ous­ acci­dents­ are defined­ ac­ cording­ to classi­fi­ca­tion­ 4.

TARGET: <28

OUTCOME 2022: 49

Net debt/equity ratio

Net debt in rela­tion­ to equi­ty­. The target­ is measured­ accord­ing­ to segment­ report­ing­.

TARGET: 0.3-0.7

OUTCOME 2022: 0.5

Carbon dioxide intensity

Climate target for input goods and purchased services

The target­ refers to lower emissions­ of greenhouse­ gases Scope 3 (ton CO2e/MSEK).

TARGET 2030: -50%

OUTCOME 2022: -2%

eNPS

eNPS stands for employ­ee­ Net Promot­er­ Score and measures­ employ­ee­ engage­ment­.

TARGET: >22

OUTCOME 2022: 29

Dividends

The target­ is to surpass­ 50 percent­ of profit­ for the year. Measured­ accord­ing­ to segment­ report­ing­.

TARGET: >50%

OUTCOME 2022: 56%1)

Equal opportunity

The target­ is measured­ as: percent­age­ of re­ cruited­ women in produc­tion­ among skilled workers­ (SW, produc­tion­ and process­ing)­

and white-collar​ workers­ (WCW, produc­tion­

manage­ment­ and produc­tion­ support)­ > percent­age­ of women who have gradu­at­ed­ with, for us, rele­vant­ degrees­ on the edu­ca­­ tion markets­.

TARGET: >5% (SW) >30.0% (WCW)

OUTCOME 2022: 7.9% (SW) 45.3% (WCW)

3

Key principles for governing Peab's sustainability efforts

Peab governs­ our sustain­abil­i­ty­ work and the impact­ of our mate­r­i­al­ as­ pects by identi­fy­ing,­ assess­ing­ and manag­ing­ risks and oppor­tu­ni­ties,­ working­ with contin­u­al­ improve­ments­ and identi­fied­ key activ­i­ties­ and projects as well as measur­ing­ progress through overar­ch­ing­ targets­ for the Group along with specif­ic­ business­ area and subsidiary­ targets­ with­ in our sustain­able­ prior­i­ties­. In addi­tion,­ gover­nance­ takes place through regu­la­tions­ and manage­ment­ systems,­ and as far as possi­ble­ at the local level. In order to further­ strengthen­ our local engage­ment,­ we clari­fied­ the inte­grat­ed­ respon­si­bil­i­ty­ for our sustain­abil­i­ty­ efforts­ in our four business­ areas in 2021.

The Board of Direc­tors­ has given Peab's exec­u­tive­ manage­ment­ the respon­si­bil­i­ty­ for govern­ing­ and moni­tor­ing­ the inte­gra­tion­ of sustain­abil­i­ty­ into its oper­a­tions­ includ­ing­ the work with the impact­ of our mate­r­i­al­ aspects­. Peab's four business­ area managers,­ who all report­ to the CEO, are respon­si­ble­ togeth­er­ with the COO, CSO and CCO for ensur­ing­ that sustain­abil­i­ty­ is an inte­grat­ed­ part of oper­a­tions­. They have a Sustain­abil­i­ty­ Council­ with exper­tise­ in sustain­abil­i­ty­ as well as a large number­ of special­ists­ to aid them, in both central­ support­ functions­ and in the business­ areas. The exec­u­tive­ manage­ment­ reviews­ the sustain­abil­i­ty­ work at each exec­u­tive­ manage­ment­ meeting­ where they review­ partic­u­lar­ sustainability-​ related events as well as immerse­ into a specif­ic­ sustain­abil­i­ty­ theme at each meeting­. Gover­nance­ is based on the four strategic­ targets­ and the exter­nal­ and inter­nal­ targets­ subsumed­ under them. Some of the targets­ are reviewed­ by both exec­u­tive­ manage­ment­ and the Board quarter­ly,­ while others­ are reviewed­ once or twice a year. Exam­ples­ of quarter­ly­ targets­ are the work envi­ron­ment­ and safe­ ty while Peab's climate­ target­ is an exam­ple­ of a target­ that is reviewed­ annu­al­ly­. Review­ing­ targets­ and their outcome­ gives the exec­u­tive­ manage­ment­ the oppor­­ tuni­ty­ to apply measures­ when needed­ that are moni­tored­ after­wards­.

The regu­la­tions­ and manage­ment­ systems­ Peab apply for gover­nance­ purpos­es­ comply­ with comply­ with inter­na­tion­al­ conven­tions­ and nation­al­ laws. Our fun­ damen­tal,­ inter­nal­ steering­ docu­ment,­ Peab's Code of Conduct,­ is based on the UN Global­ Compact­ princi­ples­ that include­ the precau­tion­ary­ princi­ple,­ inter­na­­ tional­ly­ recognised­ human rights and the ILO Core Conven­tions­. The Code of Conduct­ is reviewed­ and updat­ed­ annu­al­ly­. Peab signed Global­ Compact­ 2012. In accor­dance­ with the deci­sion­ by Peab's Presi­dent­ and CEO the compa­ny­ will con­ tinue­ to comply­ with the Global­ Compact­. In addi­tion,­ through the Code of Con­ duct, Peab respects­ the rights present­ed­ in OECD's Guidelines­ for Multina­tion­al­ Enter­pris­es­ and UN's Guiding­ Princi­ples­ on Business­ and Human Rights (UNGP) that include­ the princi­ples­ and rights in the eight core conven­tions­ in ILO's dec­la­­ ration­ on funda­men­tal­ princi­ples­ and rights at work and the inter­na­tion­al­ regu­la­­ tions for human rights. We have also includ­ed­ these in our Suppli­ers­ Code of Con­ duct, which we have as of 2023.

Commu­ni­cat­ing­ our Code of Conduct­ and Suppli­ers­ Code of Conduct­ is vital to ensure­ that all employ­ees,­ suppli­ers­ and business­ partners­ under­stand­ and com­ ply with Peab's standards­ for human rights, diver­si­ty­ and inclu­sion­ as well as the envi­ron­ment,­ that our employ­ees­ comply­ with all other policies,­ guidelines­ and regu­la­tions­. The codes are available­ on Peab's intranet­ and exter­nal­ websites,­ and are includ­ed­ in contracts­. We have decid­ed­ that our employ­ees­ must annu­al­­ ly confirm­ that they comply­ with our Code of Conduct­. In order to strengthen­ awareness­ concern­ing­ compe­ti­tion­ laws and anti-​corruption we will hold tailor-​ made courses­ for employ­ees­ that are partic­u­lar­ly­ exposed­. It is available­ in sever­­ al languages­ to ensure­ that all employ­ees­ under­stand­ what is expect­ed­ of them.

Peab's Board of Direc­tors­ has ulti­mate­ respon­si­bil­i­ty­ for ensur­ing­ that the Code of Conduct­ is followed­ and commu­ni­cat­ed­ but exec­u­tive­ manage­ment­ and super­vi­­ sors on all levels­ have a respon­si­bil­i­ty­ to ensure­ that the require­ments­ in the Code of Conduct­ includ­ing­ the asso­ci­at­ed­ guidelines­ and regu­la­tions­ are applied­.

Governing documents

Summary of the governing documents

Code of Conduct

The Code of Conduct is the most important governing document for our employees and it stipulates how we operate in an ethical and

sustainable manner. Further study, explanation or guidance are recommended for some sections of the code. Peab should conduct a

responsible and ethical business throughout our value chain, in particular where the risk for violations is greatest. The Code of Conduct is

communicated annually to all employees.

Suppliers Code of Conduct *

The Suppliers Code of Conduct is intended to ensure that Peab's suppliers contribute to respect for human rights and the environment in

*As of 2023.

their own operations. Suppliers should have processes in place to manage actual and potential violations of human rights and the

environment. Peab expects suppliers to follow the code and communicate its requirements to their suppliers.

Environmental Policy

The Environmental Policy refers to our environmental efforts as an obvious part of responsible community building and an integrated part

of Peab's daily operations. We work from a long-term perspective to prevent negative environmental footprint, reduce climate impact,

resource consumption and negative impact on people and the environment. Through development efforts, improved working methods, and

our business offerings, Peab strives to represent responsible business practices and to impact others outside the company to improve their

environmental performance.

Quality Policy

The Quality Policy states that our deliveries to customers should maintain high quality and provide good references for future business

opportunities. We work preventatively and long-term with quality as an integrated part of our daily operations.

Information Security Policy

The Information Security Policy helps to create a safety culture at Peab, increase awareness about information security and create

prerequisites for efficient management of information and risks.

Work Environment Policy

The Work Environment Policy provides a practical description of the company's rule of conduct, focus areas and targets regarding the work

environment.

4

Disclaimer

Peab AB published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 14:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
