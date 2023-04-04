Peab : Appendix with sustainability data and GRI Index 2022
Appendix with sustainability data and GRI Index
2022
About the Sustainability Report
This sustainability appendix (GRI appendix) complements Peab's Sus‐ tainability Report 2022 which is integrated into the Annual Report. The Sustainability Report follows the financial year and comprises the peri‐ od January 1 to December 31. This is Peab's twelfth Sustainability Re‐ port and it is prepared with reference to the GRI Standards 2021. Be‐ cause GRI's Universal standards were updated in 2021 certain aspects of this report have been clarified, primarily related to the governance of Peab's sustainability efforts, the approach to and work with our suppli‐ ers.
The Sustainability Report is published annually and this year's Sustainability Re‐ port was published on April 3, 2023.
The Sustainability Report has not been reviewed by an external third party. How‐ ever, in 2021 we engaged a third party to do a pre-assurance of our sustainability processes and reporting procedures with the intention of having an independent external party conducta limited assurance of Peab's sustainability reporting as of the financial year 2024, according to the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). We also engaged a third party to do a gap analysis between GRI's updated Universal standards and Peab's GRI reporting in 2021.
The Sustainability Report includes the statutory sustainability report according to the Annual Report Act chapter 6 paragraph 11.
Scope and changes in the report
The report comprises the Group's operations in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark and all the companies over which Peab has operational control. This implies that the Sustainability Report comprises the same companies as the An‐ nual Report with the exception of the companies acquired during the year. The acquired companies are the civil engineering company Arne Olav Lund A/S (AOL) based in Larvik in Norway (90.4 percent of the shares) and Asfaltti-System Oy, a company in Kouvola in Finland (100 percent of the shares) that manufactures components and provides maintenance to the asphalt and concrete industries. The effect of these companies is, nonetheless, marginal in relationship to Peab's entire business and its effect on social, environmental and economic aspects. No material changes in the organization or value chain have occurred during the year.
Based on the materiality analysis, the report focuses on the issues that reflect the areas where our operations has the most significant impact from a sustainable perspective. We revised our material sustainability aspects when we adopted the new business plan for 2021-2023 . Peab's reporting is based on four strategic tar‐ get areas that comprise a total of nine targets. Six of them relate to sustainability and are included in the total of 8 (8) material sustainability aspects Peab has identified in our operations. Read more here. Compared to 2021, no changes have been made concerning our environmental aspects.
Peab works continuously to improve processes and data quality for reporting. In cases where boundaries and/or accounting principles have changed in one of the specific disclosures for one of the reported years, it will be noted in the text or table directly connected to the given information.
Working sustainably is a strategic matter for Peab that should be com‐ pletely integrated into our operations. Each and every employee should, in their role work to promote sustainability based on our core values, business concept, mission, strategic targets and Code of Con‐ duct. For Peab, sustainability entails running a business that both takes a long-term responsibility for our impact throughout the value chain and works for the good of society.
We operate over a broad spectrum of community building which naturally has both positive and negative effects on the world around us. The frequency of in‐ juries in the construction and civil engineering industry is high and our employ‐ ees are exposed to risks on construction sites that can lead to accidents. Tradi‐ tionally, the industry is also traditionally male dominated, which entails a lack of gender equality and diversity. Furthermore, our decentralized and complex value chains create risks for ethical violations and corruption. Although the risk is tem‐ pered by the fact that our operations and nearly all our employees are in the Nordic region. We have a responsibility to ensure that our suppliers apply good ethics and care about the environment and human rights. Our operations impact the environment and climate in various ways. For example, materials we use, such as concrete and steel, generate greenhouse gas emissions and at the same time, we also need to phase out other components that are hazardous to the en‐ vironment and to health. As we use the earth's finite resources, we have to in‐ crease our efforts related to circularity and resource efficiency, as well as caring about the impact we have on nature and fostering biodiversity. We put similar de‐ mands on our suppliers and their suppliers as we do on ourselves, and we have a continuous dialogue with our customers to help them in achieving their environ‐ mental and climate targets. Collaboration is a prerequisite for positive change.
Our business contributes to several positive aspects. Besides building local com‐ munities including for example homes, schools, retirement homes and hospitals, bridges, roads and railroads, we provide our employees with secure jobs and meaningful careers with development opportunities. We particularly work for the development and education of young people and contribute to local develop‐ ment in general. As a major local actor and employer in the Nordic region, we need to understand through cooperation and dialogue the challenges society is facing and in particular the needs in our local communities. By comprehending this we can reduce the negative impact of our operations and increase its benefit. We want to take responsibility, regardless of whether it is by contributing to a more climate-adapted use of material, fair competition or safe and inclusive workplaces. As one of the largest Nordic community builders, we have decided to be the Best workplace and Leader in social responsibility in our industry. It is a commitment that comes with obligations.
We identify our material sustainability aspects within the framework of our four strategic targets, and in particular the two mentioned above: Best workplace and Leader in social responsibility. The targets also comprise our external and inter‐ nal targets.
Our sustainability priorities:
Work environment and safety culture
Equality, diversity and equal treatment
Climate impact
Resource consumption
Environmentally and health hazardous products
Quality ensured supplier chain
Ethics and anti-corruption
Education and development for the young
Sustainable aspects
1. Climate impact
2. Resource consumption
3.
Environmentally and health hazardous products
4. Ethics and anti-corruption
5. Work environment and safety culture
6.
Equality, diversity and equal treatment
7.
Quality ensured supplier chain
8. Education and development for the young
Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI)
CSI stands for Customer Satisfaction Index and measures how satisfied Peab's cus‐ tomers are.
TARGET: >75
OUTCOME 2022: 80
Operating margin
The target is measured according to seg‐ ment reporting.
TARGET: >6%
OUTCOME 2022: 4.3%
Carbon dioxide intensity
Climate target for our own production
The target refers to lower emissions of greenhouse gases Scope 1+2 (ton CO2e/MSEK).
TARGET 2030: -60%
OUTCOME 2022: -43%
Serious accidents
The target is measured as zero fatal acci‐ dents and a contracting trend, rolling 12 months. Serious accidents are defined ac‐ cording to classification 4.
TARGET: <28
OUTCOME 2022: 49
Net debt/equity ratio
Net debt in relation to equity. The target is measured according to segment reporting.
TARGET: 0.3-0.7
OUTCOME 2022: 0.5
Carbon dioxide intensity
Climate target for input goods and purchased services
The target refers to lower emissions of greenhouse gases Scope 3 (ton CO2e/MSEK).
TARGET 2030: -50%
OUTCOME 2022: -2%
eNPS
eNPS stands for employee Net Promoter Score and measures employee engagement.
TARGET: >22
OUTCOME 2022: 29
Dividends
The target is to surpass 50 percent of profit for the year. Measured according to segment reporting.
TARGET: >50%
OUTCOME 2022: 56%1)
Equal opportunity
The target is measured as: percentage of re‐ cruited women in production among skilled workers (SW, production and processing)
and white-collar workers (WCW, production
management and production support) > percentage of women who have graduated with, for us, relevant degrees on the educa‐ tion markets.
TARGET: >5% (SW) >30.0% (WCW)
OUTCOME 2022: 7.9% (SW) 45.3% (WCW)
Key principles for governing Peab's sustainability efforts
Peab governs our sustainability work and the impact of our material as‐ pects by identifying, assessing and managing risks and opportunities, working with continual improvements and identified key activities and projects as well as measuring progress through overarching targets for the Group along with specific business area and subsidiary targets with‐ in our sustainable priorities. In addition, governance takes place through regulations and management systems, and as far as possible at the local level. In order to further strengthen our local engagement, we clarified the integrated responsibility for our sustainability efforts in our four business areas in 2021.
The Board of Directors has given Peab's executive management the responsibility for governing and monitoring the integration of sustainability into its operations including the work with the impact of our material aspects. Peab's four business area managers, who all report to the CEO, are responsible together with the COO, CSO and CCO for ensuring that sustainability is an integrated part of operations. They have a Sustainability Council with expertise in sustainability as well as a large number of specialists to aid them, in both central support functions and in the business areas. The executive management reviews the sustainability work at each executive management meeting where they review particular sustainability- related events as well as immerse into a specific sustainability theme at each meeting. Governance is based on the four strategic targets and the external and internal targets subsumed under them. Some of the targets are reviewed by both executive management and the Board quarterly, while others are reviewed once or twice a year. Examples of quarterly targets are the work environment and safe‐ ty while Peab's climate target is an example of a target that is reviewed annually. Reviewing targets and their outcome gives the executive management the oppor‐ tunity to apply measures when needed that are monitored afterwards.
The regulations and management systems Peab apply for governance purposes comply with comply with international conventions and national laws. Our fun‐ damental, internal steering document, Peab's Code of Conduct, is based on the UN Global Compact principles that include the precautionary principle, interna‐ tionally recognised human rights and the ILO Core Conventions. The Code of Conduct is reviewed and updated annually. Peab signed Global Compact 2012. In accordance with the decision by Peab's President and CEO the company will con‐ tinue to comply with the Global Compact. In addition, through the Code of Con‐ duct, Peab respects the rights presented in OECD's Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and UN's Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGP) that include the principles and rights in the eight core conventions in ILO's decla‐ ration on fundamental principles and rights at work and the international regula‐ tions for human rights. We have also included these in our Suppliers Code of Con‐ duct, which we have as of 2023.
Communicating our Code of Conduct and Suppliers Code of Conduct is vital to ensure that all employees, suppliers and business partners understand and com‐ ply with Peab's standards for human rights, diversity and inclusion as well as the environment, that our employees comply with all other policies, guidelines and regulations. The codes are available on Peab's intranet and external websites, and are included in contracts. We have decided that our employees must annual‐ ly confirm that they comply with our Code of Conduct. In order to strengthen awareness concerning competition laws and anti-corruption we will hold tailor- made courses for employees that are particularly exposed. It is available in sever‐ al languages to ensure that all employees understand what is expected of them.
Peab's Board of Directors has ultimate responsibility for ensuring that the Code of Conduct is followed and communicated but executive management and supervi‐ sors on all levels have a responsibility to ensure that the requirements in the Code of Conduct including the associated guidelines and regulations are applied.
Governing documents
Summary of the governing documents
Code of Conduct
The Code of Conduct is the most important governing document for our employees and it stipulates how we operate in an ethical and
sustainable manner. Further study, explanation or guidance are recommended for some sections of the code. Peab should conduct a
responsible and ethical business throughout our value chain, in particular where the risk for violations is greatest. The Code of Conduct is
communicated annually to all employees.
Suppliers Code of Conduct *
The Suppliers Code of Conduct is intended to ensure that Peab's suppliers contribute to respect for human rights and the environment in
*As of 2023.
their own operations. Suppliers should have processes in place to manage actual and potential violations of human rights and the
environment. Peab expects suppliers to follow the code and communicate its requirements to their suppliers.
Environmental Policy
The Environmental Policy refers to our environmental efforts as an obvious part of responsible community building and an integrated part
of Peab's daily operations. We work from a long-term perspective to prevent negative environmental footprint, reduce climate impact,
resource consumption and negative impact on people and the environment. Through development efforts, improved working methods, and
our business offerings, Peab strives to represent responsible business practices and to impact others outside the company to improve their
environmental performance.
Quality Policy
The Quality Policy states that our deliveries to customers should maintain high quality and provide good references for future business
opportunities. We work preventatively and long-term with quality as an integrated part of our daily operations.
Information Security Policy
The Information Security Policy helps to create a safety culture at Peab, increase awareness about information security and create
prerequisites for efficient management of information and risks.
Work Environment Policy
The Work Environment Policy provides a practical description of the company's rule of conduct, focus areas and targets regarding the work