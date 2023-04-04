Peab : Appendix with sustainability data and GRI Index 2022

The Sustain­abil­i­ty­ Report­ has not been reviewed­ by an exter­nal­ third party. How­‐ ever,­ in 2021 we engaged­ a third party to do a pre-​as­sur­ance of our sustain­abil­i­ty­ processes­ and report­ing­ proce­dures­ with the inten­tion­ of having­ an inde­pen­dent­ exter­nal­ party conduct­­a limit­ed­ assur­ance­ of Peab's sustain­abil­i­ty­ report­ing­ as of the finan­cial­ year 2024, accord­ing­ to the EU Corpo­rate­ Sustain­abil­i­ty­ Report­ing­ Direc­tive­ (CSRD). We also engaged­ a third party to do a gap analysis­ between­ GRI's updat­ed­ Univer­sal­ standards­ and Peab's GRI report­ing­ in 2021.

This sustain­abil­i­ty­ appen­dix­ (GRI appen­dix)­ comple­ments­ Peab's Sus­‐ tainabil­i­ty­ Report­ 2022 which is inte­grat­ed­ into the Annu­al­ Report­. The Sustain­abil­i­ty­ Report­ follows­ the finan­cial­ year and compris­es­ the peri­­‐ od Janu­ary­ 1 to Decem­ber­ 31. This is Peab's twelfth Sustain­abil­i­ty­ Re­‐ port and it is prepared­ with refer­ence­ to the GRI Standards­ 2021. Be­‐ cause GRI's Univer­sal­ standards­ were updat­ed­ in 2021 certain­ aspects­ of this report­ have been clari­fied,­ primar­i­ly­ relat­ed­ to the gover­nance­ of Peab's sustain­abil­i­ty­ efforts,­ the approach­ to and work with our suppli­­‐ ers.

Scope and changes in the report

The report­ compris­es­ the Group's oper­a­tions­ in Sweden,­ Norway,­ Finland­ and Denmark­ and all the compa­nies­ over which Peab has oper­a­tion­al­ control­. This implies­ that the Sustain­abil­i­ty­ Report­ compris­es­ the same compa­nies­ as the An­‐ nual­ Report­ with the excep­tion­ of the compa­nies­ acquired­ during­ the year. The acquired­ compa­nies­ are the civil engi­neer­ing­ compa­ny­ Arne Olav Lund A/S (AOL) based in Larvik in Norway­ (90.4 percent­ of the shares) and Asfaltti-​System­ Oy, a compa­ny­ in Kouvola­ in Finland­ (100 percent­ of the shares) that manu­fac­tures­ compo­nents­ and provides­ mainte­nance­ to the asphalt­ and concrete­ indus­tries­. The effect­ of these compa­nies­ is, nonetheless,­ margin­al­ in rela­tion­ship­ to Peab's entire­ business­ and its effect­ on social,­ envi­ron­men­tal­ and econom­ic­ aspects­. No mate­r­i­al­ changes in the orga­ni­za­tion­ or value chain have occurred­ during­ the year.

Based on the mate­ri­al­i­ty­ analysis,­ the report­ focus­es­ on the issues­ that reflect­ the areas where our oper­a­tions­ has the most signif­i­cant­ impact­ from a sustain­able­ perspec­tive­. We revised­ our mate­r­i­al­ sustain­abil­i­ty­ aspects­ when we adopted­ the new business­ plan for 2021-2023​ . Peab's report­ing­ is based on four strategic­ tar­‐ get areas that comprise­ a total of nine targets­. Six of them relate­ to sustain­abil­i­ty­ and are includ­ed­ in the total of 8 (8) mate­r­i­al­ sustain­abil­i­ty­ aspects­ Peab has identi­fied­ in our oper­a­tions­. Read more here. Compared­ to 2021, no changes have been made concern­ing­ our envi­ron­men­tal­ aspects­.

Peab works contin­u­ous­ly­ to improve­ processes­ and data quali­ty­ for report­ing­. In cases where boundaries­ and/or account­ing­ princi­ples­ have changed in one of the specif­ic­ disclo­sures­ for one of the report­ed­ years, it will be noted in the text or table direct­ly­ connect­ed­ to the given infor­ma­tion­.

