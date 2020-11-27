Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Peab AB (publ)    PEAB B   SE0000106205

PEAB AB (PUBL)

(PEAB B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Peab : decontaminates soil for future development in Norra Djurgård City

11/27/2020 | 02:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Peab has been commissioned to decontaminate and stabilize contaminated soil in Norra Djurgård City in Stockholm. The customer is Stockholm City and the contract is worth SEK 140 million.

Boberg Street will become the main street in the new residential area in Hjorthagen which will be built in stages and is part of Norra Djurgård City. The project includes decontaminating a total of around 220,000 m2 polluted earth, of which 55,000 m2 clay will be stabilized. The volumes are equal to around five soccer fields dug a meter deep. The decontaminated material will be used as filling and become the foundation for future streets and housing in Norra Djurgård City in Stockholm.

The project is divided into two stages. The first stage has been designing and planning, and producing the best technical solutions for the project. Now the project is moving into the second stage, which is the actual implementation.

'As a community builder we are proud to be a part of developing Norra Djurgård City. We have done the preparation work of designing and planning the streets in the area and now we look forward to working together with Stockholm City in the next stage,' says Carl Johan Söderberg, Region Manager at Peab.

Boberg Street is part of Norra Djurgård City in Stockholm, which is one of Europe's largest city development areas. All in all 12,000 new homes and 35,000 new workplaces have been planned.

'We entered into a partnering contract with Peab a year and a half ago. The reason was the complex contamination in the area. During the process Peab has been constructive and driving in different trials and evaluated possible decontamination methods in collaboration with our project organization. We are pleased with the cooperation we have had in stage one and that it will now bear fruit and generate the results we hope for in the next stage,' says Fredrik Bergman, Project Manager for Norra Djurgård City.

The project is a traditional contract in partnering and is expected to be completed in October 2022.

The project will be order registered in the fourth quarter 2020.

Illustration: Adept & Mandaworks

For further information, please contact:

Carl Johan Söderberg, Region Manager Peab, +46 734 10 69 31

Juha Hartomaa, Head of Investor Relations Peab, +46 725 33 31 45

[Link]

[Link]

Disclaimer

Peab AB published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 07:08:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PEAB AB (PUBL)
02:09aPEAB : decontaminates soil for future development in Norra Djurgård City
PU
02:01aPEAB : decontaminates soil for future development in Norra Djurgård City
AQ
11/26PEAB : Distribution and listing of Annehem Fastigheter
AQ
11/26PEAB : builds Stridsberg Bridge in Trollhätten
AQ
11/25PEAB : Nomination Committee proposes a new auditor
PU
11/25PEAB AB : 's Nomination Committee proposes a new auditor
AQ
11/13PEAB : Report from Peab's Extra General Meeting
AQ
11/12PEAB : Report from Peab's Extra General Meeting
PU
11/12PEAB : Report from Peab's Extra General Meeting
AQ
11/06PEAB : refurbishes the port in Köping
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 59 832 M 7 030 M 7 030 M
Net income 2020 2 462 M 289 M 289 M
Net Debt 2020 6 510 M 765 M 765 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 4,21%
Capitalization 28 421 M 3 333 M 3 339 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart PEAB AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Peab AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEAB AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 100,00 SEK
Last Close Price 96,70 SEK
Spread / Highest target 3,41%
Spread / Average Target 3,41%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Göransson President & Chief Executive Officer
Göran Grosskopf Chairman
Roger Linner Chief Operating Officer
Niklas Tom Winkvist Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Axel Granlund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEAB AB (PUBL)3.15%3 333
VINCI SA-11.11%59 064
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.91%34 272
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-13.82%21 234
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.64%20 607
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.57%19 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ