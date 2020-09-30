Peab : expands the Vomb Plant for Sydvatten

Peab has been commissioned to build a new production line for treating raw water at the Vomb Plant in Skåne. The customer is Sydvatten AB and the contract is worth SEK 150 million.

The project includes building a new process building with a production line for clean and fresh drinking water. This is done through artificial filtration that follows the same principle as the natural process where rainwater slowly passes through different layers of sand and gravel in the earth to eventually become ground water. The new line raises production capacity at the Vomb Plant and supplements the other three production lines ensuring the supply of high quality drinking water to municipalities and their future needs. The project also includes the accompanying groundwork and outer water and sewage pipes.

'We look forward to working together with Sydvatten to complete a vital stage in the planned expansion of the water treatment plant. As community builders we are naturally proud to be part of and contribute to a safe and reliable supply of drinking water to Skåne residents,' says Göran Wiking, Region Manager at Peab.

'Sydvatten works for a more sustainable water usage from several perspectives. This is an important expansion in terms of both capacity and redundancy for the municipalities that own the company,' says Fredrik Olsson, Project Manager at Sydvatten.

The Vomb Plant currently produces around 1,000 liters of water per second and delivers fresh drinking water to Burlöv, Malmö, Staffanstorp, Svedala, Vellinge and parts of Lund and Eslöv.

The project is a turnkey contract. Construction will start in October 2020 and is expected to be completed at the end of 2022.

The project will be order registered in the third quarter of 2020.

Photo: The Vomb Plant

Photographer: Ulrika Vendelbo

