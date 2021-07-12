Peab : builds Hindås' waterworks

Peab has been commissioned to build Hindås' new waterworks in Härryda outside of Gothenburg. The customer is the municipal company Härryda Vatten och Avfall AB and the contract is worth SEK 154 million.

Hindås' waterworks is part of the Härryda municipality's investment in the expansion of the municipal water and wastewater system. When the waterworks is finished it will be connected to the other sections of the water supply project: a raw water pump station with intake and transfer pipelines, a high water reservoir and new transfer pipelines that will transport water and wastewater between Landvetter and Hindås. The new waterworks will deliver 60 liters drinking water per second.

'We look forward to working together with Härryda Vatten och Avfall AB to complete an important step in the planned expansion of the municipal water and wastewater system. As a community builder we're naturally proud to be part of contributing to a safe and secure supply of drinking water to the people living in Härryda,' says Berth Larsson, Region Manager Peab.

The project is a turnkey contract. Construction is expected to start in the winter of 2021 and be completed at the end of 2023.

'We're very happy and proud to begin construction on the new waterworks. Our project organization looks forward to a good partnership with Peab, an experienced builder. Together we will reinforce the water supply for the municipality's inhabitants, businesses and coming generations,' says Jessica Sténhoff, MD of Härryda Vatten och Avfall AB.

The project will be order registered in the third quarter 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Berth Larsson, Region Manager Peab, +46 733 37 48 94

Juha Hartomaa, Head of Investor Relations Peab, +46 725 33 31 45

[Link]

[Link]