Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Peab AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEAB B   SE0000106205

PEAB AB (PUBL)

(PEAB B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 07/09 11:29:37 am
111.3 SEK   +0.91%
02:06aPEAB  : builds Hindås' waterworks
PU
02:01aPEAB  : builds Hindås' waterworks
AQ
07/07PEAB  : rebuilds school in Sørreisa
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Peab : builds Hindås' waterworks

07/12/2021 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Peab has been commissioned to build Hindås' new waterworks in Härryda outside of Gothenburg. The customer is the municipal company Härryda Vatten och Avfall AB and the contract is worth SEK 154 million.

Hindås' waterworks is part of the Härryda municipality's investment in the expansion of the municipal water and wastewater system. When the waterworks is finished it will be connected to the other sections of the water supply project: a raw water pump station with intake and transfer pipelines, a high water reservoir and new transfer pipelines that will transport water and wastewater between Landvetter and Hindås. The new waterworks will deliver 60 liters drinking water per second.

'We look forward to working together with Härryda Vatten och Avfall AB to complete an important step in the planned expansion of the municipal water and wastewater system. As a community builder we're naturally proud to be part of contributing to a safe and secure supply of drinking water to the people living in Härryda,' says Berth Larsson, Region Manager Peab.

The project is a turnkey contract. Construction is expected to start in the winter of 2021 and be completed at the end of 2023.

'We're very happy and proud to begin construction on the new waterworks. Our project organization looks forward to a good partnership with Peab, an experienced builder. Together we will reinforce the water supply for the municipality's inhabitants, businesses and coming generations,' says Jessica Sténhoff, MD of Härryda Vatten och Avfall AB.

The project will be order registered in the third quarter 2021.


For further information, please contact:

Berth Larsson, Region Manager Peab, +46 733 37 48 94

Juha Hartomaa, Head of Investor Relations Peab, +46 725 33 31 45

[Link]

[Link]

Disclaimer

Peab AB published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 06:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PEAB AB (PUBL)
02:06aPEAB  : builds Hindås' waterworks
PU
02:01aPEAB  : builds Hindås' waterworks
AQ
07/07PEAB  : rebuilds school in Sørreisa
AQ
07/07PEAB  : Inks Deal to Divest Apartment Complex in Sweden for $83 Million
MT
07/06PEAB  : signs contract to sell a rental apartment complex in Växjö for SEK 716 m..
AQ
07/06Peab AB Signs Contract to Sell Rental Apartment Complex in Växjö for SEK 716 ..
CI
07/06PEAB  : builds part of the new subway in Stockholm
AQ
07/06Peab Builds Part of the New Subway in Stockholm
CI
06/29PEAB  : builds new cold storage unit in Örebro
AQ
06/29Peab Builds New Cold Storage Unit in Örebro
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 56 668 M 6 606 M 6 606 M
Net income 2021 2 068 M 241 M 241 M
Net Debt 2021 6 438 M 750 M 750 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 4,13%
Capitalization 32 834 M 3 824 M 3 827 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart PEAB AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Peab AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEAB AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 111,30 SEK
Average target price 115,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 3,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Göransson President & Chief Executive Officer
Niklas Tom Winkvist Chief Financial Officer
Anders Erik Runevad Chairman
Roger Linner Chief Operating Officer
Henrik Viberg Jönsson Head-Finance & Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEAB AB (PUBL)24.15%3 708
VINCI12.76%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.44%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED16.44%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.65%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-1.14%18 939