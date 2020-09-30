Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Peabody Energy Corporation    BTU

PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION

(BTU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BTU Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Peabody Energy Corporation Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Peabody Energy Corporation ("Peabody" or "the Company") (NYSE: BTU) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Peabody securities between April 3, 2017 and October 28, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/btu.         

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

The Complaint alleges that  throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements that: (1) the Company had failed to implement adequate safety controls at the North Goonyella mine to prevent the risk of a spontaneous combustion event; (2) the Company failed to follow its own safety procedures; and (3) as a result, the North Goonyella mine was at a heightened risk of shutdown. Further, according to the lawsuit, following the September 28, 2018 fire and throughout the remainder of the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose, and would continue to omit, the following adverse facts pertaining to the feasibility of Peabody's plan to restart the North Goonyella mine: (1) the Company's low-cost plan to restart operations at the mine posed unreasonable safety and environmental risks; (2) the Australian body responsible for ensuring acceptable health and safety standards, the Queensland Mines Inspectorate ("QMI"), would likely mandate a safer, cost-prohibitive approach; and (3) as a result, there would be major delays in reopening the North Goonyella mine and restarting coal production. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/btu or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Peabody you have until November 27, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484
info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/btu-shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-peabody-energy-corporation-investors-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-november-27-2020-301141605.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION
10:01aBTU SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Peabody Ener..
PR
09:04aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/29Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Peabody Energy Corp..
BU
09/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/29Materials Down Amid Economic Recovery Doubts -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09/29SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
09/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/29GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group