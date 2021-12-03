Log in
    BTU   US7045511000

PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION

(BTU)
PEABODY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Peabody Energy Corporation on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/03/2021 | 09:02pm EST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Peabody on September 28, 2020. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Peabody have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that from April 3, 2017 through September 28, 2018, defendants failed to disclose, and would continue to omit, the following adverse facts pertaining to the safety practices at the Company’s North Goonyella mine, which were known to or recklessly disregarded by defendants: (i) the Company had failed to implement adequate safety controls at the North Goonyella mine to prevent the risk of a spontaneous combustion event; (ii) the Company failed to follow its own safety procedures; and (iii) as a result, the North Goonyella mine was at a heightened risk of shutdown.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Peabody, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 132 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,75 M - -
Net Debt 2021 525 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -36,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 278 M 1 278 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 74,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James C. Grech President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. Spurbeck Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert A. Malone Non-Executive Chairman
Darren R. Yeates Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Michael W. Sutherlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION293.36%1 275
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED26.03%60 901
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED42.40%19 233
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED130.32%14 724
COAL INDIA LIMITED17.61%13 106
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED91.85%11 121