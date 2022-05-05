Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Peabody Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTU   US7045511000

PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION

(BTU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/05 03:36:37 pm EDT
21.99 USD   -3.00%
02:50pPEABODY ENERGY : R3 Renewables announces development services agreement with an affiliate of Treaty Oak Clean Energy, LLC
PU
06:43aPEABODY ENERGY CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/03PEABODY ENERGY CORP : Mine Safety - Reporting of Shutdowns and Patterns of Violations (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Peabody Energy : R3 Renewables announces development services agreement with an affiliate of Treaty Oak Clean Energy, LLC

05/05/2022 | 02:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

R3 Renewables announces development services agreement with an affiliate of Treaty Oak Clean Energy, LLC

ST. LOUIS, May 5, 2022/PRNewswire / -- R3 Renewables LLC ("R3"), a developer of grid-scale solar and energy storage projects, is pleased to announce it has executed a development services agreement with affiliates of Treaty Oak Clean Energy, LLC ("Treaty Oak") for Treaty Oak to support R3's development efforts on its initial portfolio of projects on reclaimed mining land in Indianaand Illinois.

"We are thrilled to have Treaty Oak join our effort. Treaty Oak's capabilities allow R3 to advance these projects much more quickly," said John Jones, R3's CEO. "We believe Treaty Oak's experience in developing and building large, complex power projects positions us to successfully execute a number of transformative renewable energy projects meeting the region's growing demand for large scale solar and energy storage sources."

Chris Elrod, Senior Partner at Treaty Oak added, "We are pleased to be able to support R3 on its project portfolio, which is situated in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator ("MISO") footprint. The MISO market is well-positioned for significant solar and energy storage growth given the underlying market fundamentals. Treaty Oak's execution focused approach to the development lifecycle, from greenfield siting to construction, combined with our deep experience in deregulated electricity markets will enable R3 to rapidly advance the development of these best-in-class projects."

About R3 Renewables

R3 Renewables is a joint venture launched by Peabody Energy (peabodyenergy.com), Riverstone Credit Partners, L.P. and Summit Partners Credit Advisors, L.P. earlier this year. State-of-the-art solar and energy storage technology allows R3 to repurpose the land previously used for coal mines to deliver clean and reliable power. R3 is committed to helping local communities thrive by creating jobs, adding to the tax base, and revitalizing the land for a bright energy future. More information on Treaty Oak is available at www.r3renewables.com.

About Treaty Oak

Treaty Oak and its management team have extensive experience in power and energy markets, spanning a collective 50+ years, including the successful development of nearly 1.6GWac of utility-scale solar projects near urban load in Texasand negotiation of long-term offtakes for 7GW+ of power projects in the US, including nearly 3GW of renewable projects. More information on Treaty Oak is available at www.treatyoakcleanenergy.com

CONTACT:
John Jones, CEO R3 Renewables
(832) 544-3428
info@r3renewables.com

SOURCE R3 Renewables LLC

Disclaimer

Peabody Energy Corporation published this content on 05 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2022 18:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION
02:50pPEABODY ENERGY : R3 Renewables announces development services agreement with an affiliate ..
PU
06:43aPEABODY ENERGY CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
05/03PEABODY ENERGY CORP : Mine Safety - Reporting of Shutdowns and Patterns of Violations (for..
AQ
05/02B. Riley Raises Peabody Energy's PT to $34 from $32 on Detailed Discounted Cash Flow Mo..
MT
04/28SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Add to Prior Thursday Advance
MT
04/28SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rising Thursday
MT
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Peabody Energy Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/28SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Gain Premarket Thursday
MT
04/28Peabody Energy Q1 Loss Widens, Revenue Rise; Shares Tumble in Premarket
MT
04/28PEABODY ENERGY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 930 M - -
Net income 2022 1 318 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 134 M 3 134 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Peabody Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,67 $
Average target price 29,50 $
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James C. Grech President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. Spurbeck Chief Financial & Accounting Officer & EVP
Robert A. Malone Non-Executive Chairman
Darren R. Yeates Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott T. Jarboe Secretary, Chief Administrative & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION125.12%3 134
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED37.04%87 589
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED41.07%25 248
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED42.26%21 360
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED46.00%16 455
COAL INDIA LIMITED28.28%15 145