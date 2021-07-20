Log in
    BTU   US7045511000

PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION

(BTU)
Peabody : to announce results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

07/20/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
ST. LOUIS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, July 29, 2021, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.  A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The call, replay and other investor data will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com.

Participants may also access the call using the following phone numbers:

U.S. and Canada      (888) 312-3049
Australia                    1800 849 976
United Kingdom       0808 238 9907

For all other international participants, please contact Peabody Investor Relations at (314) 342-7900 prior to the call to receive your dial-in number. 

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is a leading coal producer, providing essential products to fuel baseload electricity for emerging and developed countries and create the steel needed to build foundational infrastructure.  Our commitment to sustainability underpins our activities today and helps to shape our strategy for the future.  For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

Contact:
Alice Tharenos
314.342.7900

 

