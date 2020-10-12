Peach Property : Extraordinary General Meeting passes resolutions setting the cour...

> New authorized capital with a nominal amount of CHF 3.3 million for capital increase as the basis for a mandatory convertible bond with a target volume of CHF 200 million.

> Klaus Schmitz, Managing Director of Ares Real Estate Group, elected as additional member of the Board of Directors

> Amendment to the Articles of Association: Registration restrictions for non-Swiss investors are abolished

The shareholders of Peach Property Group AG, an investor specialising in holding investment properties and focusing on residential real estate today accepted all of the agenda items at today's extraordinary general meeting with a very clear majority in each case of between 80 and 98 percent. A total of 37.5 percent of the listed share capital and 68 percent of the registered voting rights were represented.

Most prominently, the shareholders have decided to create new authorized capital in the nominal amount of CHF 3.3 million for the planned capital increase. The new shares will serve as the basis for the planned issue of a mandatory convertible bond with a target volume of CHF 200 million. The company plans to use the proceeds from the mandatory convertible bond to continue its dynamic growth course and to fully finance the recently announced purchases of 10,290 apartments in Germany.

In addition, the general meeting elected Klaus Schmitz to the Board of Directors of Peach Property Group AG. The Board of Directors will thus be expanded from four to five members. Mr. Schmitz is Managing Director of the Ares Real Estate Group, which subscribed to CHF 150 million of the new mandatory convertible bond and therefore will be the new anchor shareholder with an interest of around 30 percent in Peach Property Group.

The Extraordinary General Meeting also approved the partial amendments of the Articles of Association of Peach Property Group AG. Among others, these amendments remove the registration restrictions for non-Swiss investors (persons abroad within the meaning of the BewG). This means that foreign investors will also be able to become shareholders of Peach Property Group in future.

Full details of the voting results can be found on the company's website, http:peachproperty.com

