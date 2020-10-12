Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Peach Property Group AG    PEAN   CH0118530366

PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG

(PEAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peach Property : Extraordinary General Meeting passes resolutions setting the cour...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

> New authorized capital with a nominal amount of CHF 3.3 million for capital increase as the basis for a mandatory convertible bond with a target volume of CHF 200 million.
> Klaus Schmitz, Managing Director of Ares Real Estate Group, elected as additional member of the Board of Directors
> Amendment to the Articles of Association: Registration restrictions for non-Swiss investors are abolished

The shareholders of Peach Property Group AG, an investor specialising in holding investment properties and focusing on residential real estate today accepted all of the agenda items at today's extraordinary general meeting with a very clear majority in each case of between 80 and 98 percent. A total of 37.5 percent of the listed share capital and 68 percent of the registered voting rights were represented.

Most prominently, the shareholders have decided to create new authorized capital in the nominal amount of CHF 3.3 million for the planned capital increase. The new shares will serve as the basis for the planned issue of a mandatory convertible bond with a target volume of CHF 200 million. The company plans to use the proceeds from the mandatory convertible bond to continue its dynamic growth course and to fully finance the recently announced purchases of 10,290 apartments in Germany.

In addition, the general meeting elected Klaus Schmitz to the Board of Directors of Peach Property Group AG. The Board of Directors will thus be expanded from four to five members. Mr. Schmitz is Managing Director of the Ares Real Estate Group, which subscribed to CHF 150 million of the new mandatory convertible bond and therefore will be the new anchor shareholder with an interest of around 30 percent in Peach Property Group.

The Extraordinary General Meeting also approved the partial amendments of the Articles of Association of Peach Property Group AG. Among others, these amendments remove the registration restrictions for non-Swiss investors (persons abroad within the meaning of the BewG). This means that foreign investors will also be able to become shareholders of Peach Property Group in future.

Full details of the voting results can be found on the company's website, http:peachproperty.com
.

Contacts

Media, investors and analysts
Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Marcel Kucher, Chief Financial Officer
+41 44 485 50 00 | investors@peachproperty.com

Media Germany
edicto GmbH, Axel Mühlhaus
+49 69 90 55 05 52 | amuehlhaus@edicto.de

About Peach Property Group AG

The Peach Property Group is a property investor and developer focused on investments in Germany. The Group stands for long time experience, competence and quality. Innovative solutions for modern housing needs, strong partnerships and a wide value chain complete the profile of the Group. The portfolio consists of high-yield investment properties, typically in B cities in close reach to metropolitan areas. In addition, the Group develops properties for its own portfolio or for the sale as condominium. In the latter area, the Group focuses on A locations and properties with an attractive architecture and high level furnishing for an international clientele. The business activities of the Group cover the entire value chain, from site evaluation via acquisition to active asset management and the sale or letting of the properties.

Peach Property Group AG is headquartered in Zurich and has its German Group headquarters in Cologne. Peach Property Group AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (PEAN, ISIN CH0118530366). Its Board of Directors consists of Reto Garzetti (President), Peter Bodmer, Dr. Christian De Prati, Kurt Hardt and Klaus Schmitz.

For more information, see https://peachproperty.com

Disclaimer

Peach Property Group AG published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 18:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG
02:35pPEACH PROPERTY : Extraordinary General Meeting passes resolutions setting the co..
PU
09/21PEACH PROPERTY : Capital increase of CHF 200 million with Ares Management as new..
PU
09/18PEACH PROPERTY : HY 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
09/18PEACH PROPERTY : Higher rental income, reduced vacancies and a further margin im..
PU
09/18PEACH PROPERTY : Acquisition of 4,800 residential units in Germany; portfolio gr..
PU
2018PEACH PROPERTY : Acquisitions in North Rhine-Westphalia boost portfolio to just ..
PU
2018PEACH PROPERTY : direct line to tenants in Heidenheim – "Peach Point&qu...
PU
2018PEACH PROPERTY : Repayment of 2015 hybrid bond
PU
2018PEACH PROPERTY : Significant profit increase and portfolio growth in first half ..
PU
2018PEACH PROPERTY : First Peach Point opened as a flagship store for tenants in Obe..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 129 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2020 44,0 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,96x
Yield 2020 1,95%
Capitalization 294 M 323 M 323 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,28x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Peach Property Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 50,00 CHF
Last Close Price 42,70 CHF
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wolfensberger Chief Executive Officer
Reto A. Garzetti Chairman
Marcel Kucher Chief Financial Officer
Peter E. Bodmer Director
Christian de Prati Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG8.10%322
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.10%36 833
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED20.27%33 999
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-4.25%33 216
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.55%28 709
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-33.28%28 130
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group