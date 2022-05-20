Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Peach Property Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEAN   CH0118530366

PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG

(PEAN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/20 11:30:40 am EDT
46.60 CHF   +2.08%
Peach Property Group AG: General Meeting approves all agenda items; dividend increase by 10 percent; the Group confirms guidance for 2022

05/20/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
20.05.2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant Art. 53 LR

  • Dividend increase by 10 percent to CHF 0.33 per share
  • Ordinary capital increase from statutory capital contributions by increasing the nominal value of shares to CHF 30.00; new total nominal share capital of approx. CHF 506 million
  • Increase of existing conditional capital to a new total of CHF 252 million, approval of authorized capital with a maximum of CHF 252 million
  • Board of Directors re-elected for a further tenure of one year
  • Guidance 2022 confirmed: net rental income CHF 113 million to CHF 117 million, FFO I CHF 18 million to CHF 21 million

Zurich, May 20, 2022 - The shareholders of Peach Property Group AG, a real estate investor with an investment focus on residential rental properties in Germany, approved all of the agenda items at today's Ordinary General Meeting with a clear majority. A total of around 56 percent of the share capital and 87 percent of the registered voting rights were represented at this year's General Meeting, which was again held fully virtually.

The General Meeting resolved among others, a dividend payment of CHF 0.33 per share with more than 97 percent of votes cast. Payment date is May 27, 2022. The dividend, increased by 10 percent compared with the previous year, will be paid entirely out of statutory capital contributions, and will be exempt from withholding tax.

In addition, the shareholders approved the ordinary capital increase from statutory capital contributions by increasing the nominal value of shares from CHF 1.00 to CHF 30.00 with around 98 percent of the votes cast. The new total nominal share capital is CHF 506 471 190, divided into 16 882 373 registered shares with a par value of CHF 30.00 each. This does not change shareholders' voting rights and capital share. Furthermore, no new shares will be created, and no additional funds inflow will occur. By taking this step, Peach Property Group aims for greater flexibility with regards to future dividend payments to shareholders. As in the previous year, the shareholders resolved with 72 percent of the votes cast, to increase the existing conditional capital by approximately CHF 250 million to a new total of CHF 252 million, and to approve an authorized capital with a maximum of CHF 252 million. Peach Property Group can thus continue to act swiftly and flexibly on acquisition opportunities, and further pursue its value-creating growth strategy.

Moreover, the General Meeting confirmed the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the management with between around 92 percent and over 95 percent of the votes cast and re-elected the Chairman of the Board of Directors Reto Garzetti alongside with other Board Members Peter Bodmer, Dr Christian De Prati, Kurt Hardt and Klaus Schmitz for a further tenure of one year.

Despite the current volatile market environment, Peach Property Group confirms the guidance for the 2022 financial year based on the positive business development in the current financial year. The Group expects a currency-adjusted net rental income of between CHF 113 million and CHF 117 million and expects to achieve a FFO I of between CHF 18 million and CHF 21 million. In the 2022 financial year, Peach Property Group further successfully reduced the overall average interest costs to 2.5 percent through a package of refinancing measures.

Most recently, Peach Property Group announced the conclusion of its first revolving credit facility (RCF) of EUR 100 million, thereby further strengthening the Group's financial flexibility to continue its opportunity-driven growth and investment strategy. The new financing option underlines that Peach Property Group has sufficient access to capital, even amid the current challenging financial market environment.

Currently Peach shares (PEAN) are trading at a discount of approx. 35% to the net tangible assets value (NTA) according to EPRA reporting standards, which was CHF 68.56 as of the end of 2021.

The detailed voting results and minutes of the General Meeting will be available on the Peach Property Group website: https://www.peachproperty.com/en/investor-relations-en/#corporategovernance

Contact:

Media, investors, and analysts

Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Chief Executive Officer, Thorsten Arsan, Chief Financial Officer, and Stefan Feller, Head of Investor Relations
+41 44 485 50 18 | investors@peachproperty.com

Media Germany

Edelman GmbH, Ruediger O. Assion
+49 (0) 221 8282 8111 | mobile: +49 (0) 162 4909624 | ruediger.assion@edelmansmithfield.com

About Peach Property Group AG

The Peach Property Group is a real estate investor with an investment focus on residential rental properties in Germany. The Group stands for many years of experience, competence and quality. Innovative solutions for state-of-the-art living needs, strong partnerships and a broad value chain round off the profile. The portfolio consists of high-yield portfolio properties, typically in B-cities in the catchment area of conurbations. In addition, the Group develops real estate for its own portfolio or for condominium marketing. In the latter area, the Group concentrates on A locations and properties with attractive architecture and upscale furnishings for an international clientele. Its activities span the entire value chain from evaluating locations through to acquisitions and also active asset management and property sales or lettings.

Peach Property Group AG has its registered office in Zurich and the Group is headquartered in Cologne. Peach Property Group AG is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (PEAN, ISIN CH0118530366). Its Board of Directors consists of Reto Garzetti (President), Peter Bodmer, Dr. Christian De Prati, Kurt Hardt and Klaus Schmitz.

More information at https://peachproperty.com/en/

Disclaimer

Peach Property Group AG published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 18:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
