    PEAN   CH0118530366

PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG

(PEAN)
Peach Property : Group supports local authorities in housing refugees from U...

03/04/2022 | 02:26am EST
* Coordination office established for cooperation with local authorities for the accommodation of refugees from Ukraine
* Contact established with the responsible authorities at the Dortmund, Duisburg, Essen, Bottrop, Bremen, Neubrandenburg, Gelsenkirchen, Schöningen, Herne, Krefeld/Neukirchen and Marl locations
* Prerequisites created for uncomplicated accommodation of persons who had to flee from Ukraine

Peach Property Group AG, a real estate investor with an investment focus on residential rental properties in Germany, will support local authorities in providing accommodations for Ukrainian refugees. To this purpose, the company quickly and easily makes residential units available for rent by the municipalities to accommodate refugees from Ukraine.

"The current developments in Ukraine and the suffering caused by Russia's war of aggression deeply concern us," said Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Chief Executive Officer of Peach Property Group AG, explaining the company's commitment. "As the owner of a large residential portfolio in Germany, we want to make a contribution in the current crisis so that the displaced people can quickly be provided with safe accommodation."

Coordination office established for liaising with local authorities

Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger added: "We provided authorities with overviews of flats that are immediately available and suitable for accommodating refugees. We can draw on our experience in dealing with similar situations from previous years. Our teams at the Peach Points are well prepared for the important tasks involved in accommodating refugees."

To this end, the company has already set up a coordination office and contacted the responsible authorities at the locations in Dortmund, Duisburg, Essen, Bottrop, Bremen, Neubrandenburg, Gelsenkirchen, Schöningen, Herne, Krefeld/Neukirchen and Marl.

In addition, reliable and experienced contact persons are available to the municipalities at all 15 Peach Points for discussions on the accommodation of refugees. The company can draw on its experience from the refugee crisis in 2015 and quickly reactivate processes that have already been tried and tested. The Peach Points also provide on-site support with official administrative paperwork and are available with personal contacts at any time without having to make an appointment.

Contact:

Media, investors, and analysts

Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Chief Executive Officer,

Thorsten Arsan, Chief Financial Officer, and Stefan Feller, Head of Investor Relations
+41 44 485 50 18 | investors@peachproperty.com

Media Germany

Edelman GmbH, Ruediger O. Assion
+49 (0) 221 8282 8111 | mobile: +49 (0) 162 4909624 | ruediger.assion@edelmansmithfield.com

About Peach Property Group AG

The Peach Property Group is a real estate investor with an investment focus on residential rental properties in Germany. The Group stands for many years of experience, competence, and quality. Innovative solutions for state-of-the-art living needs, strong partnerships, and a broad value chain round off the profile. The portfolio consists of high-yield portfolio properties, typically in B-cities in the catchment area of conurbations. In addition, the Group develops real estate for its own portfolio or for condominium marketing. In the latter area, the Group concentrates on A locations and properties with attractive architecture and upscale furnishings for an international clientele. Its activities span the entire value chain from evaluating locations through to acquisitions and also active asset management and property sales or lettings.

Peach Property Group AG has its registered office in Zurich and the Group is headquartered in Cologne. Peach Property Group AG is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (PEAN, ISIN CH0118530366). Its Board of Directors consists of Reto Garzetti (President), Peter Bodmer, Dr. Christian De Prati, Kurt Hardt and Klaus Schmitz.

More information at https://peachproperty.com/en

Peach Property Group AG published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
