Peach Property : Half year Report 2021

2Peach Property Group AG 2021 semi-annual report

Key Figures

Peach Property Group AG is a real estate investor with an investment focus on residential real estate in Germany. Our tenants are at the center of our activities. With innovative solutions for modern living needs, we offer clear added value.

Our portfolio comprises high yielding investment properties, typically in German Tier II cities in the commuter belt of metropolitan areas. In addition we are developing selected projects to be sold as condominiums. Our services span the entire value chain, from location evaluation and acquisition to active asset management and the rental or sale of our properties.

We have our registered ofice in Zurich; our German headquarters are based in Cologne. The shares of Peach Property Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Peach Property Group (consolidated) Jun 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Operating income in CHF thousands 177 139 213 584 49 362 EPRA Like-for-like rental income in % 4.4 4.7 n.a. Operating result in CHF thousands 151 651 178 563 33 330 Result before tax in CHF thousands 131 435 153 354 17 050 Result after tax in CHF thousands 110 096 127 282 14 892 NAV IFRS in CHF thousands 1 052 850 754 862 399 539 Equity ratio IFRS in % 37.4 33.9 31.8 NAV NTA in CHF thousands 1 072 352 772 378 n.a. Real estate portfolio at market values (incl. right-of-use assets) 1 in CHF thousands 2 678 600 2 112 450 1 176 794 Number of FTEs 160 119 99 Number of shares (nominal value of CHF 1.00 each) 13 593 678 12 494 751 6 873 128 Share capital in CHF thousands 13 593 12 495 6 873 Diluted earnings per share in CHF 7.96 14.30 1.75 Diluted FFO II per share in CHF 0.41 0.60 0.88 EPRA NTA per share in CHF 63.60 57.29 n.a. Börsenkapitalisierung 4

1 NAV market value based on the independent appraisal of Wüest Partner, incl. assets held for sale.