    PEAN   CH0118530366

PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG

(PEAN)
  Report
04/26 11:31:02 am EDT
49.90 CHF   -1.19%
Peach Property : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2022 and proposal of a capital increase from freely disposable equity capital

04/26/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
News
26.04.2022
Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2022 and proposal of a capital increase from freely disposable equity capital

Ad hoc announcement pursuant Art. 53 LR

Peach Property Group AG, a real estate investor with an investment focus on residential rental properties in Germany, publishes on April 27, 2022, the invitation to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 20, 2022.

Among other items, the Board of Directors proposes an ordinary capital increase from statutory capital contributions by increasing the nominal value of the shares from the current CHF 1.00 to CHF 30.00. The voting share and capital share of each shareholder will not change due to the proposed capital increase. No new shares will be created. This capital increase, from which no additional funds are generated, will increase the flexibility for future distributions to the shareholders.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes to the shareholders - as in previous years - an increase of the conditional capital as well as the creation of authorized capital which will create agility to move quickly and flexibly on new acquisition opportunities in the market. As in the past, Peach Property Group will continue to focus on off-market transactions that create value and growth for the shareholders.

Details of these three partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation as well as the other agenda items are available at https://shab.ch and on the website of Peach Property Group at the following link: https://www.peachproperty.com/en/investoren/corporate-governance/

Contact:

Media, investors, and analysts

Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Chief Executive Officer, Thorsten Arsan, Chief Financial Officer, and Stefan Feller, Head of Investor Relations
+41 44 485 50 18 | investors@peachproperty.com

Media Germany

Edelman GmbH, Ruediger O. Assion
+49 (0) 221 8282 8111 | mobile: +49 (0) 162 4909624 | ruediger.assion@edelmansmithfield.com

About Peach Property Group AG

The Peach Property Group is a real estate investor with an investment focus on residential rental properties in Germany. The Group stands for many years of experience, competence and quality. Innovative solutions for state-of-the-art living needs, strong partnerships and a broad value chain round off the profile. The portfolio consists of high-yield portfolio properties, typically in B-cities in the catchment area of conurbations. In addition, the Group develops real estate for its own portfolio or for condominium marketing. In the latter area, the Group concentrates on A locations and properties with attractive architecture and upscale furnishings for an international clientele. Its activities span the entire value chain from evaluating locations through to acquisitions and also active asset management and property sales or lettings.

Peach Property Group AG has its registered office in Zurich and the Group is headquartered in Cologne. Peach Property Group AG is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (PEAN, ISIN CH0118530366). Its Board of Directors consists of Reto Garzetti (President), Peter Bodmer, Dr. Christian De Prati, Kurt Hardt and Klaus Schmitz.

More information at https://www.peachproperty.com/en/

Disclaimer

Peach Property Group AG published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 17:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
