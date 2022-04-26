Peach Property : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2022 and proposal of a capital increase from freely disposable equity capital

Ad hoc announcement pursuant Art. 53 LR

Peach Property Group AG, a real estate investor with an investment focus on residential rental properties in Germany, publishes on April 27, 2022, the invitation to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 20, 2022.

Among other items, the Board of Directors proposes an ordinary capital increase from statutory capital contributions by increasing the nominal value of the shares from the current CHF 1.00 to CHF 30.00. The voting share and capital share of each shareholder will not change due to the proposed capital increase. No new shares will be created. This capital increase, from which no additional funds are generated, will increase the flexibility for future distributions to the shareholders.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes to the shareholders - as in previous years - an increase of the conditional capital as well as the creation of authorized capital which will create agility to move quickly and flexibly on new acquisition opportunities in the market. As in the past, Peach Property Group will continue to focus on off-market transactions that create value and growth for the shareholders.

Details of these three partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation as well as the other agenda items are available at https://shab.ch and on the website of Peach Property Group at the following link: https://www.peachproperty.com/en/investoren/corporate-governance/

Contact:

Media, investors, and analysts

Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Chief Executive Officer, Thorsten Arsan, Chief Financial Officer, and Stefan Feller, Head of Investor Relations

+41 44 485 50 18 | investors@peachproperty.com

Media Germany

Edelman GmbH, Ruediger O. Assion

+49 (0) 221 8282 8111 | mobile: +49 (0) 162 4909624 | ruediger.assion@edelmansmithfield.com

