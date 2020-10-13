Peach Property : Issue of a EUR 300 million corporate bond

> Launch of a corporate bond issue of up to EUR 300 million as a central building block for the financing of the most recent portfolio acquisitions and further growth

> Determination of the interest rate by bookbuilding process

> CHF200 million equity increase is being finalized in parallel

> Market value of the portfolio grows through acquisitions until the end of the year to CHF 2 billion

Peach Property Group AG, an investor specialising in portfolio management in Germany with a focus on residential real estate, plans the issue of an unsecured corporate bond with a volume of EUR 300 million. The corporate bond has a planned term of five years and is to be placed exclusively with institutional investors in Europe as well as qualified investors in the United States. The interest rate will be determined by bookbuilding process.

The additional financial resources, which are to be generated by the placement of the bond, are part of the financing structure for the newly acquired real estate portfolios including altogether 10 290 apartments in Germany. The Peach Group finances further parts by mortgages and a capital increase of CHF 200 million. The latter is currently being implemented by means of a mandatory convertible bond in which Ares Real Estate Group participates with CHF 150 million. A further CHF 50 million is being placed to institutional and private investors.

Contacts:

Media, investors and analysts

Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Marcel Kucher, Chief Financial Officer

+41 44 485 50 00 | investors@peachproperty.com

Media Germany

edicto GmbH, Axel Mühlhaus

+49 (0)69 90 55 05 52 | amuehlhaus@edicto.de

About Peach Property Group AG

Peach Property Group is a property investor and developer focused on investments in Germany. The Group stands for long time experience, competence and quality. Innovative solutions for modern housing needs, strong partnerships and a wide value chain complete the profile of the Group. The portfolio consists of an increasing number of high yield investment properties, typically in B-cities in close reach to metropolitan areas. In addition, the Group develops properties for its own portfolio or for the sale as condominium. Developments for sale focus on A-locations and encompass attractive architecture and high level furnishing for an international clientele. The business activities of the Group cover the entire value chain, from property acquisition and site selection to active asset management and finally to the sale or lease of properties.

Peach Property Group AG is headquartered in Zurich and has its German Group headquarters in Cologne. Peach Property Group AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (PEAN, ISIN CH0118530366). Its Board of Directors consists of Reto Garzetti (Chairman), Peter Bodmer, Dr. Christian De Prati, Kurt Hardt and Klaus Schmitz.

For more information, see https://peachproperty.com

