Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Peach Property Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEAN   CH0118530366

PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG

(PEAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peach Property : Rating upgrade by FitchRatings based on improved financial profile

10/13/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

=> Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) upgraded from "BB-" to "BB"
=> Upgrade of Unsecured Debt Rating from "BB" to "BB+"
=> Expectation of further increase in EBITDA

FitchRatings has upgraded the long-term issuer default rating (IDR) of Peach Property Group AG, a real estate company focusing on investing and managing residential rental properties in Germany, to "BB" with a stable outlook. The unsecured debt rating was raised to "BB+", one notch below investment grade.

The upgrade reflects expected improvements in Peach Property Group's financial profile in terms of EBITDA und interest cover, combined with the improvements already achieved in its business and financial profile. FitchRatings forecasts that Peach Property Group's EBITDA will continue to improve significantly based on further increases in rental income from acquisitions made and the scalability of its operating platform. In addition, FitchRatings cites the increased diversification already achieved, larger scale and improved profitability together with a larger unencumbered asset base and thus better access to further growth capital as reasons.

Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, CEO of Peach Property Group AG, said: "We see the upgrade of our rating also by FitchRatings as a well-founded expression of the capital market's confidence in our solidity, the scalability of our digital management platform and our further growth capacity."

"The upgrade of our company by the two leading rating agencies Fitch and S&P this week reduces the financing costs of future growth steps correspondingly and increases our room for maneuver", added Thorsten Arsan, Chief Financial Officer of Peach Property Group AG.

Contact:

Media, investors and analysts
Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Chief Executive Officer and
Thorsten Arsan, Chief Financial Officer
+41 44 485 50 00 | investors@peachproperty.com

Media Germany
Edelman GmbH, Ruediger O. Assion
+49 (0) 221 8282 8111 | mobile: +49 (0) 162 4909624 | ruediger.assion@edelman.com

About Peach Property Group AG
The Peach Property Group is a real estate investor and developer with an investment focus in Germany. The group stands for many years of experience, competence and quality. Innovative solutions for state-of-the-art living needs, strong partnerships and a broad value chain round off the profile. The portfolio consists of high-yield portfolio properties, typically in B-cities in the catchment area of conurbations. In addition, the Group develops real estate for its own portfolio or for condominium marketing. In the latter area, the Group concentrates on A locations and properties with attractive architecture and upscale furnishings for an international clientele. Its activities span the entire value chain from evaluating locations through to acquisitions and also active asset management and property sales or lettings.

Peach Property Group AG has its registered office in Zurich and the Group is headquartered in Cologne. Peach Property Group AG is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (PEAN, ISIN CH0118530366). Its Board of Directors consists of Reto Garzetti (President), Peter Bodmer, Dr. Christian De Prati, Kurt Hardt and Klaus Schmitz.

More information at https://peachproperty.com

Disclaimer

Peach Property Group AG published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 17:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG
01:12pPEACH PROPERTY : Rating upgrade by FitchRatings based on improved financial profile
PU
01:07aPEACH PROPERTY : Fitch Affirms Peach Property's Stable Outlook On Improved Profitability
MT
10/12PEACH PROPERTY : S&P Affirms Peach Property's Stable Outlook On Expanding Asset Portfolio
MT
10/11PEACH PROPERTY : Rating upgrade by S&P Global Ratings due to portfolio growth and lower le..
PU
09/08PEACH PROPERTY : M.M. Walburg Lifts Price Target on Peach Property, Maintains Buy Recommen..
MT
08/31PEACH PROPERTY : Half year Report 2021
PU
08/31PEACH PROPERTY : H1 Profit Soars On Higher Rental Income, Valuation Gains
MT
08/31Peach Property Group Ag Announces Earnings Results for the Half Year 2021
CI
08/31Peach Property Group Ag Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Financial Year 2021
CI
07/08PEACH PROPERTY : Application of Ares Mgmt Corp regarding the exemption from the offer obli..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 265 M 286 M 286 M
Net income 2021 145 M 157 M 157 M
Net Debt 2021 1 543 M 1 667 M 1 667 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,14x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 1 018 M 1 099 M 1 099 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,66x
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Peach Property Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 62,80 CHF
Average target price 71,08 CHF
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Wolfensberger Chief Executive Officer
Thorsten Martin Arsan Chief Financial Officer
Reto A. Garzetti Chairman
Peter E. Bodmer Director
Christian de Prati Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG36.52%1 094
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.90%37 579
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.47%29 465
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.69%27 384
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.94%26 153
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED6.41%25 236