Peach Property : Rating upgrade by S&P Global Ratings due to portfolio growth and lower leverage ratio

=> Long-term issuer credit rating upgraded from "B+" to "BB-"

=> Upgrade of issuer rating for senior unsecured bonds from "BB-" to "BB"

=> Important milestone for further reduction of the cost of debt

Peach Property Group AG, a real estate company focusing on investing and managing residential rental properties in Germany, informs that S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") has upgraded Peach Property Group AG's long term issuer rating from "B+" to "BB-"/stable outlook and its senior unsecured bonds rating from "BB-" to "BB".

As a basis for the upgrade, S&P pointed to Peach Property Group's increased property portfolio, lower leverage ratio, solid operating performance in the first half of 2021, 4.4 percent increase in rental income (like-for-like) and further reduction in overall vacancy to 7.5 percent from 7.9 percent. S&P expects demand for residential properties in Germany to remain strong, resulting in stable cash flow generation, robust occupancy levels and continued positive rental income growth for Peach Property Group on a like-for-like basis.

"The upgrade of our rating by S&P Global Ratings to BB- with a stable outlook is also a recognition of our focus on continuously sound capital management and thus an important step towards being able to further reduce our average interest burden", explains Thorsten Arsan, Chief Financial Officer of Peach Property Group AG.

Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, CEO of Peach Property Group AG, says: "Our company's strategy for bold but sustainable growth while staying close to tenants and managing very efficiently is paying off; this upgrade is a result of our strengthened asset base. This will open up more value-creating options for us to act in the interest of our shareholders."

