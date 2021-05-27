Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Peach Property Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEAN   CH0118530366

PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG

(PEAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peach Property : Acquisition of 4,300 apartments in NRW and Bremen / Market value of the property portfolio increases to CHF 2.5 billion

05/27/2021 | 01:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

=> Real estate portfolio increases by 19 % to around 27,500 apartments at existing Peach Property locations in North Rhine-Westphalia and the Bremen metropolitan region
=> Target rental income rises from around CHF 112 million to over CHF 134 million p.a.
=> Existing portfolio in NRW reinforced, thus generating economies of scale
=> Positive effect on FFO and gross margin expected; EPRA NTA increases to over CHF 60 per share
=> Optimal mix of debt and equity to finance acquisition hence further reducing LTVs
=> New Peach Point opening in Marl to further strengthen tenant proximity

Peach Property Group, an investor specialising in the management of residential property notarized the purchase agreement for the acquisition of 4,300 apartments. The Group is thus increasing its portfolio by 19 % to around 27,500 apartments. The annual net rental income of the new portfolio amounts to approximately CHF 21 million, with a current vacancy rate of 5 percent. The properties were built between 1920 and 1990 and are predominantly in very good condition. As a result of ongoing refurbishments over the past few years and strong market growth, rental levels in the newly acquired portfolio exhibit a strong revisionary potential towards respective market levels. The market value of Peach Property Group's real estate portfolio will increase to around CHF 2.5 billion as a result of the purchase and target rental income will rise from around CHF 112 million to over CHF 134 million. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price or the seller. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

The new real estate portfolio includes 275,000 square meters of residential space, 800 square meters of commercial space and more than 1,500 parking spaces. With the exception of around 340 apartments in the Bremen metropolitan region, the portfolio is located in close proximity of existing Peach Property Group holdings in the Ruhr region. This will enable the Group to generate further economies of scale and leverage synergies - in addition to offering significant added value for the new tenants by integrating the new apartments into the tenant-centric business model including the existing network of Peach Points. To further strengthen its tenant-centric approach, Peach Property Group will also open an additional Peach Point in Marl, in the northern Ruhr region. Accordingly, the Group expects the acquisition to have a positive effect on the gross margin and FFO even in the short term.

In order to finance the acquisition of the new portfolio, Peach Property Group will be raising a balanced mix of debt and equity capital. Following the acquisition, the Group will thus further reduce its LTV in line with its strategy and consequently aims to improve its credit rating in the short term. The Group also expects the EPRA NTA per share to increase from CHF 57.29 to well above CHF 60,00 in the short term.

Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, CEO, Peach Property Group AG: 'After the most successful financial year in our Group's history in 2020, we are looking forward to continuing our dynamic growth in 2021. The current acquisition in NRW and Bremen is an ideal addition of our existing portfolio. In the Ruhr region in particular, we are very well connected with our current network of six Peach Points, which will be a great advantage both for our tenants and to increase management efficiency for the new portfolio. We will swiftly integrate the new portfolio into our fully digital and efficient platform.'

Kempen & Co has been engaged by the Company to assist on certain matters relating to the financing of the acquisition.

Contacts:

Media, investors and analysts
Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Marcel Kucher, Chief Financial Officer
+41 44 485 50 00 | investors@peachproperty.com

Media Germany
edicto GmbH, Axel Mühlhaus
+49 69 90 55 05 52 | amuehlhaus@edicto.de

About Peach Property Group AG

The Peach Property Group is a real estate investor and developer with an investment focus in Germany. The group stands for many years of experience, competence and quality. Innovative solutions for state-of-the-art living needs, strong partnerships and a broad value chain round off the profile. The portfolio consists of high-yield portfolio properties, typically in B-cities in the catchment area of conurbations. In addition, the Group develops real estate for its own portfolio or for condominium marketing. In the latter area, the Group concentrates on A locations and properties with attractive architecture and upscale furnishings for an international clientele. Its activities span the entire value chain from evaluating locations through to acquisitions and also active asset management and property sales or lettings.

Peach Property Group AG has its registered office in Zurich and the Group is headquartered in Cologne. Peach Property Group AG is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (PEAN, ISIN CH0118530366). Its Board of Directors consists of Reto Garzetti (President), Peter Bodmer, Dr. Christian De Prati, Kurt Hardt and Klaus Schmitz.

More information at https://peachproperty.com

Disclaimer

Peach Property Group AG published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 05:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG
01:07aPEACH PROPERTY  : Acquisition of 4,300 apartments in NRW and Bremen / Market val..
PU
04/15PEACH PROPERTY  : Fitch Confirms Peach Property's Senior Unsecured Rating at BB
MT
03/30PEACH PROPERTY  : Annual Result presentation 2020
PU
03/30PEACH PROPERTY  : Record-breaking profits in 2020, NAV per share (EPRA NTA) at C..
PU
03/17PEACH PROPERTY  : Inclusion in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index
PU
03/17PEACH PROPERTY  : to Join FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index
MT
02/25PEACH PROPERTY  : Appoints CFO
MT
02/25EQS-ADHOC  : Swiss Prime Site: Une année réussie -2-
DJ
02/25EQS-ADHOC  : Swiss Prime Site: successful business -2-
DJ
02/24PEACH PROPERTY  : positions itself for further growth and appoints Thorsten Arsa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 176 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2021 71,1 M 79,2 M 79,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 282 M 1 428 M 1 428 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 752 M 838 M 838 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Peach Property Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 57,33 CHF
Last Close Price 59,40 CHF
Spread / Highest target 1,01%
Spread / Average Target -3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Wolfensberger Chief Executive Officer
Marcel Kucher Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Reto A. Garzetti Chairman
Peter E. Bodmer Director
Christian de Prati Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG29.13%838
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.70%43 939
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.32%35 901
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.78%33 623
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-6.72%27 950
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.51%26 113