    PEAN   CH0118530366

PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG

(PEAN)
  Report
Peach Property : Firmenpräsentation Juni 2021

06/01/2021 | 05:14am EDT
Company Presentation

June 2021

1

Disclaimer

These materials contain forward-looking statements based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management of Peach Property Group AG (hereinafter also referred to as "PPG" or "Peach Property"), which are expressed in good faith and, in their opinion, reasonable. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of Peach Property Group AG, or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, recipients of this document are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Peach Property Group AG disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

2

Summary

The Acquisition

"Project Eagle"

  • Attractive German residential market fundamentals: growing number of households, considerable housing shortage (350,000 unmet annual demand for apartments) and significant yield markups in B- cities
  • CHF 2.1bn German residential portfolio, focused on affordable housing in carefully selected B cities, anchored in NRW.
  • Tenant satisfaction represents the core of the business model, as tenants that are respected and taken seriously, in turn promote a sense of community - a win-win situation
  • Strong asset management platform with 51% average annual growth since 2011
  • Strong operational performance in 2020 with 4.7% like for like rental growth on the back of 2.3% vacancy reduction, strong management capacity and efficient digital platform
  • High cash flow generation potential from scalable, efficient platform allowing for further cost margin reduction from growth
  • Reversionary potential of 16% acquisition and relatively low values of EUR 1,354 per m2
  • Sound balance sheet with 57.8% LTV
  • BB- rating and average cost of debt of 3.0%. Growth from the acquisition and further LTV reduction will likely improve corporate credit rating by at least one notch
  • Attractive return profile and growing dividend
  • Acquisition will further support ability to produce a dividend yield of 2.0%+ of NAV
  • CHF 455 (4,340 units) highly complementary portfolio in the Ruhr region and Bremen
  • Generating EUR 21m rental income, 5% vacancy and 21% reversionary potential
  • Expecting significant economies of scale, 5% higher personnel cost for 20% higher rental income
  • Balanced financing through debt and equity, hence reduced LTV expected going forward
  • Immediate EPRA NTA per share uplift of 6% to CHF >60.00

3

Agenda

  1. Overview Peach Property
  2. Project Eagle

4

Strong track record in growing portfolio

Acquisition

Acquisition of

Acquisition

Acquisition of

Acquisition of

Acquisition of

Acquisition

Acquisitions in

Acquisition of

Acquisition of

Proposed

residential

two portfolios

of two

portfolios in

two portfolios

Rheinland,

i.a. of

Bielefeld

4 200 units

residential

acquisition of

portfolio in

in Dusseldorf

buildings

Northern

in Neukirchen-

Fassberg &

Oberhausen,

Heidenheim,

(i.a. Essen,

portfolios

residential

Munster

and Erkrath

in Dortmund

Hesse

Vluyn

K'lautern;

Bochum II,

Bochum,

Velbert,

Ruhr, Rock

portfolio

and Gretag

sale of Erkrath

K'lautern II,

Duisburg,

Gelsen-

and Pure

EAGLE

portfolio, near

Retail &

Nordhessen II

Oerling-

kirchen,

(total of

(4,340 units)

Zurich

Gretag

hausen

K'lautern)

10,800 units)

1,781.7

1,505.9

Total floor space in

1,000 sqm

827,5

27,541

units

+ 4,340 from

390,4

577,0

2020

163,8

248,9

CAGR:

88,0

117,6

+53% p.a.

65,1

31,4

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

PF EAGLE

Source: Company information as of December 31, 2020

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Peach Property Group AG published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 09:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
