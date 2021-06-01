Peach Property : Firmenpräsentation Juni 2021

These materials contain forward-looking statements based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management of Peach Property Group AG (hereinafter also referred to as "PPG" or "Peach Property"), which are expressed in good faith and, in their opinion, reasonable. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of Peach Property Group AG, or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, recipients of this document are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Peach Property Group AG disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
Summary
The Acquisition
"Project Eagle"
Attractive German residential market fundamentals: growing number of households, considerable housing shortage (350,000 unmet annual demand for apartments) and significant yield markups in B- cities
CHF 2.1bn German residential portfolio, focused on affordable housing in carefully selected B cities, anchored in NRW.
Tenant satisfaction represents the core of the business model, as tenants that are respected and taken seriously, in turn promote a sense of community - a win-win situation
Strong asset management platform with 51% average annual growth since 2011
Strong operational performance in 2020 with 4.7% like for like rental growth on the back of 2.3% vacancy reduction, strong management capacity and efficient digital platform
High cash flow generation potential from scalable, efficient platform allowing for further cost margin reduction from growth
Reversionary potential of 16% acquisition and relatively low values of EUR 1,354 per m2
Sound balance sheet with 57.8% LTV
BB- rating and average cost of debt of 3.0%. Growth from the acquisition and further LTV reduction will likely improve corporate credit rating by at least one notch
Attractive return profile and growing dividend
Acquisition will further support ability to produce a dividend yield of 2.0%+ of NAV
CHF 455 (4,340 units) highly complementary portfolio in the Ruhr region and Bremen
