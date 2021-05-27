Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Peach Property Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEAN   CH0118530366

PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG

(PEAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peach Property : General Assembly decides dividend of CHF 0.30 per share and approves all other items with a clear majority

05/27/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The shareholders of Peach Property Group AG, an investor specialising in holding investment properties in Germany with a focus on residential real estate, approved all of the agenda items at today's Ordinary General Meeting with a clear majority. A total of around 65.3 percent of the share capital and 86.8 percent of the registered voting rights were represented at this year's General Meeting, which was again held purely virtually.

The General Meeting decided - among others - a dividend payment of CHF 0.30 per share with more than 99 percent of votes cast. The dividend will be distributed in equal parts from retained earnings and the capital investment reserve to all shareholders on record as of 1 June 2021. In addition, the shareholders decided to increase the existing conditional capital by around CHF 5.61 million to a new total of CHF 6.275 million with more than 86 percent of votes cast. Peach Property Group is thus laying the foundations for future growth.

In addition, the General Meeting confirmed the remuneration of the Supervisory Board and the management, and re-elected the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Reto Garzetti alongside with other board members Peter Bodmer, Dr. Christian De Prati, Kurt Hardt and Klaus Schmitz for a further tenure of one year.

As already reported in February, the current Peach Property CFO Dr Marcel Kucher will be leaving the company at his own request after the Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2021. His successor is Thorsten Arsan, who will take over as CFO of Peach Property Group AG on 1 June.
Following the highly successful fiscal year 2020, the company is also on track for growth in 2021: In particular, Peach Property Group early today announced that it was increasing its real estate portfolio by acquiring around 4,300 apartments in North Rhine-Westphalia and Bremen. This increases the property portfolio to over 27,500 apartments and the market value of the real estate portfolio to approximately CHF 2.5 billion.

The detailed voting results and minutes of the General Meeting are available on the Peach Property Group website: https://peachproperty.com/en/investoren/corporate-governance/

Contacts:

Media, investors and analysts
Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Marcel Kucher, Chief Financial Officer
+41 44 485 50 00 | investors@peachproperty.com

Media Germany
edicto GmbH, Axel Mühlhaus
+49 69 90 55 05 52 | amuehlhaus@edicto.de

About Peach Property Group AG

The Peach Property Group is a real estate investor and developer with an investment focus in Germany. The group stands for many years of experience, competence and quality. Innovative solutions for state-of-the-art living needs, strong partnerships and a broad value chain round off the profile. The portfolio consists of high-yield portfolio properties, typically in B-cities in the catchment area of conurbations. In addition, the Group develops real estate for its own portfolio or for condominium marketing. In the latter area, the Group concentrates on A locations and properties with attractive architecture and upscale furnishings for an international clientele. Its activities span the entire value chain from evaluating locations through to acquisitions and also active asset management and property sales or lettings.

Peach Property Group AG has its registered office in Zurich and the Group is headquartered in Cologne. Peach Property Group AG is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (PEAN, ISIN CH0118530366). Its Board of Directors consists of Reto Garzetti (President), Peter Bodmer, Dr. Christian De Prati, Kurt Hardt and Klaus Schmitz.

More information at https://peachproperty.com

Disclaimer

Peach Property Group AG published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 17:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG
01:06pPEACH PROPERTY  : General Assembly decides dividend of CHF 0.30 per share and ap..
PU
11:23aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : HSBC, Royal Dutch Shell, Ford, Volkswagen, Uber...
05:50aPEACH PROPERTY  : to Buy 4,300 Apartments in Germany
MT
01:07aPEACH PROPERTY  : Acquisition of 4,300 apartments in NRW and Bremen / Market val..
PU
04/15PEACH PROPERTY  : Fitch Confirms Peach Property's Senior Unsecured Rating at BB
MT
03/30PEACH PROPERTY  : Annual Result presentation 2020
PU
03/30PEACH PROPERTY  : Record-breaking profits in 2020, NAV per share (EPRA NTA) at C..
PU
03/17PEACH PROPERTY  : Inclusion in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index
PU
03/17PEACH PROPERTY  : to Join FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index
MT
02/25PEACH PROPERTY  : Appoints CFO
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 176 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2021 71,1 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 282 M 1 426 M 1 426 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 752 M 837 M 837 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Peach Property Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 57,33 CHF
Last Close Price 59,40 CHF
Spread / Highest target 1,01%
Spread / Average Target -3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Wolfensberger Chief Executive Officer
Marcel Kucher Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Reto A. Garzetti Chairman
Peter E. Bodmer Director
Christian de Prati Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG29.13%838
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.00%44 689
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%35 942
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.63%34 039
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-8.21%28 121
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.63%26 510