    PKK   CA70470F1009

PEAK FINTECH GROUP INC.

(PKK)
CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Peak Fintech Group Inc. Warrants (PKK.WT)

07/23/2021 | 10:20pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 23 juillet/July 2021) Peak Fintech Group Inc. Warrants (the "Warrants") have been approved for listing.

Each whole Warrant shall entitle each Warrantholder thereof, upon exercise at any time after the Issue Date and prior to the Expiry Time, to acquire one (1) Warrant Share upon payment of the Exercise Price of $3.50.

See the Warrant Indenture for full details.

_________________________________

Les bons de souscription de Peak Fintech Group Inc. (les « bons de souscription ») ont été approuvés pour inscription.

Chaque bon de souscription entier permettra à chaque porteur de bons de souscription, lors de l'exercice à tout moment après la date d'émission et avant l'heure d'expiration, d'acquérir une (1) action sous bon de souscription sur paiement du prix d'exercice de 3,50 $.

Voir l'acte relatif aux bons de souscription pour tous les détails.

Issuer/Émetteur: Peak Fintech Group Inc. 7JUL2023 Warrants
Security Type/Titre: Warrants
Listing Date/Date de l’inscription: le 26 juillet/July 2021
Symbol/Symbole: PKK.WT
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 13 149 999
CUSIP: 70470F 11 8
ISIN: CA 70470F 11 8 1
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Exercise Price/Prix ​​d'exercice: CAD $3.50/3,50 $
Expiry Date/date d'expiration: le 7 juillet/July 2023
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: AST Trust Company (Canada)

 

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for PKK.WT. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


All news about PEAK FINTECH GROUP INC.
07/23CSE BULLETIN : New Listing - Peak Fintech Group Inc. Warrants (PKK.WT)
NE
07/22PEAK FINTECH : to Consolidate Common Shares; Falls 2.7% in Early Frankfurt tradi..
MT
07/20PEAK FINTECH : Releases Revenue and Earnings Guidance, Expects $104M in Revenue ..
AQ
07/20Peak Fintech Group Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Years 2021, 2022 a..
CI
07/13Peak Publishes Results for This Year's "618 Shopping Festival" in China
NE
07/12PEAK FINTECH : Completes Integration to China UnionPay Network and Processes Fir..
AQ
07/09PEAK FINTECH : Up 4.8% after Reporting Integration to China UnionPay Network
MT
07/09Peak Fintech Group Inc. Completes Integration to China Unionpay Network and P..
CI
07/09Peak Completes Integration to China UnionPay Network and Processes First Fund..
NE
07/07PEAK FINTECH : Completes Public Offering of Units; Slips 0.5%
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 79,9 M - -
Net income 2021 3,19 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 364 M 363 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart PEAK FINTECH GROUP INC.
Peak Fintech Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 2,84 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Johnson Joseph President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Jean Landreville Chief Financial Officer
Charles-André Tessier Chairman
André-Philippe Chenail Vice President-International Operations
Mark E. Dumas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEAK FINTECH GROUP INC.73.17%232
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.5.21%91 140
ADYEN N.V.21.15%72 797
WORLDLINE6.66%26 973
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED194.38%24 786
STONECO LTD.-29.15%20 870