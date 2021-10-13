Peak Fintech : Q2 Results Show First Quarterly Profit on Revenue in Excess of $30M!
Media
Peak Fintech Group Q2 Results Show First Quarterly Profit on Revenue in Excess of $30M!
Home » Peak Fintech Group Q2 Results Show First Quarterly Profit on Revenue in Excess of $30M!
Next Post Peak Fintech's Heartbeat Insurance Brokerage Platform Processes More Than 150,000 Policies in Less Than Five Months as Industry Continues Digital Push
Disclaimer
Peak Fintech Group Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 15:41:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about PEAK FINTECH GROUP INC.
Sales 2021
80,7 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-0,75 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
70,2 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
753 M
755 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,94x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
94,0%
Chart PEAK FINTECH GROUP INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
10,04 CAD
Average target price
11,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target
9,56%