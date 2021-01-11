Peak's Lending Hub Helps Facilitate First Loans to Network of 55,000 Social Media Influencers

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQX: PKKFF) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider to the Chinese commercial lending sector, today announced that its Cubeler Lending Hub commercial lending platform helped facilitate the first loans to the Company's network of over 55,000 social media influencers.

Social media influencers have become a powerful sales force in the retail space in China and Peak has managed to develop relationships with some of the country's most popular influencers over the past 10 months. These Internet trend-setters organize product showcase events broadcasted on social media platforms such as TikTok and WeChat to sell everything from cosmetics to household appliances. Through the first week of January 2021, the Lending Hub helped finance events organized by 15 social media stars where clothing and accessories worth about 5.2M RMB (a little over CAD$1M) were sold, earning the platform almost CAD$20,000 in service fees. Peak plans to continue to work with its network of influencers and their 120M+ followers to help retailers, local and foreign, take advantage of the power of social media.

About Peak Fintech Group Inc.:

Peak Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating in China's commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries use technology, analytics and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of lenders, borrowers and other participants in China's commercial lending space where lending operations are conducted rapidly, safely, efficiently and with the utmost transparency. For more information: http://www.peakfintechgroup.com

