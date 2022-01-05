Peak Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice (x3)

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Peak Minerals Limited

ABN 74 072 692 365

Name of Director Robert Boston Date of last notice 16 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest R A B Nominees Pty Ltd (including registered holder) and entity associated with Mr Boston, of which Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Mr Boston is a beneficiary. Date of change 4 January 2022 No. of securities held prior to change • 2,666,975 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares; • 916,724 Listed Options $0.025 • Expiring on 30 December 2022; and 8,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.0331 and Expiring on 30 December 2022. Class Unlisted Options Number acquired • 7,500,000 Unlisted Options expiring 31 December 2024 and having an exercise price of $0.03 per option; and • 7,500,000 Unlisted Options expiring 31 December 2024 and having an exercise price of $0.05 per option. Number disposed Nil