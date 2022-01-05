Peak Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice (x3)
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Name of entity Peak Minerals Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Robert Boston
Date of last notice
16 December 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
R A B Nominees Pty Ltd
(including registered holder)
and entity associated with Mr Boston, of which
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Mr Boston is a beneficiary.
Date of change
4 January 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
• 2,666,975 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares;
•
916,724
Listed Options
$0.025
•
Expiring on 30 December 2022; and
8,000,000
Unlisted
Options
exercisable at $0.0331 and Expiring
on 30 December 2022.
Class
Unlisted Options
Number acquired
• 7,500,000 Unlisted Options expiring
31 December 2024 and having an
exercise price of $0.03 per option; and
• 7,500,000 Unlisted Options expiring
31 December 2024 and having an
exercise price of $0.05 per option.
Number disposed
Nil
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
Issued
for non-cash
consideration in
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
connection with services provided as a Non-
Executive Director and as approved by
shareholders on 13 December 2021.
No. of securities held after change
•
2,666,975 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares;
•
916,724
Listed
Options
$0.025
•
Expiring on 30 December 2022;
8,000,000
Unlisted
Options
exercisable at $0.0331 and Expiring
on 30 December 2022;
• 7,500,000 Unlisted Options expiring
31 December 2024 and having an
exercise price of $0.03 per option; and
• 7,500,000
Unlisted
Options
expiring
31 December 2024 and having an
exercise price of $0.05 per option.
Nature of change
All Unlisted Options issued in connection with
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
services provided as a Non-Executive Director
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
and as approved by shareholders on 13
December 2021.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
N/A above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
N/A to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A provided?
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Name of entity Peak Minerals Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Oonagh Jane Malone
Date of last notice
16 December 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
4 January 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
2,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Class
Unlisted Options
Number acquired
• 7,500,000 Unlisted Options expiring
31 December 2024 and having an
exercise price of $0.03 per option; and
• 7,500,000 Unlisted Options expiring
31 December 2024 and having an
exercise price of $0.05 per option.
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Issued for non-cash consideration in
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
connection with services provided as a Non-
Executive Director and as approved by
shareholders on 13 December 2021.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
• 2,000,000
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares;
• 7,500,000
Unlisted Options expiring
31 December 2024 and having an
exercise price of $0.03 per option; and
• 7,500,000
Unlisted Options expiring
31 December 2024 and having an
exercise price of $0.05 per option.
Nature of change
All Unlisted Options issued in connection with
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
services provided as a Non-Executive Director
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
and as approved by shareholders on 13
December 2021.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
N/A above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
N/A to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A provided?
