  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Peak Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUA   AU0000028763

PEAK MINERALS LIMITED

(PUA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/04 11:57:34 pm
0.015 AUD   +7.14%
04:58aPEAK MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice (x3)
PU
01/04PEAK MINERALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PUA
PU
2021PEAK MINERALS LIMITED : Spin off
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peak Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice (x3)

01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Peak Minerals Limited

ABN

74 072 692 365

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Robert Boston

Date of last notice

16 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be discl osed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

R A B Nominees Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

and entity associated with Mr Boston, of which

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Mr Boston is a beneficiary.

Date of change

4 January 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

2,666,975 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares;

916,724

Listed Options

$0.025

Expiring on 30 December 2022; and

8,000,000

Unlisted

Options

exercisable at $0.0331 and Expiring

on 30 December 2022.

Class

Unlisted Options

Number acquired

7,500,000 Unlisted Options expiring

31 December 2024 and having an

exercise price of $0.03 per option; and

7,500,000 Unlisted Options expiring

31 December 2024 and having an

exercise price of $0.05 per option.

Number disposed

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Issued

for non-cash

consideration in

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

connection with services provided as a Non-

Executive Director and as approved by

shareholders on 13 December 2021.

No. of securities held after change

2,666,975 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares;

916,724

Listed

Options

$0.025

Expiring on 30 December 2022;

8,000,000

Unlisted

Options

exercisable at $0.0331 and Expiring

on 30 December 2022;

7,500,000 Unlisted Options expiring

31 December 2024 and having an

exercise price of $0.03 per option; and

7,500,000

Unlisted

Options

expiring

31 December 2024 and having an

exercise price of $0.05 per option.

Nature of change

All Unlisted Options issued in connection with

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

services provided as a Non-Executive Director

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

and as approved by shareholders on 13

December 2021.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed N/A above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Peak Minerals Limited

ABN

74 072 692 365

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Oonagh Jane Malone

Date of last notice

16 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be discl osed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

4 January 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

2,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Class

Unlisted Options

Number acquired

7,500,000 Unlisted Options expiring

31 December 2024 and having an

exercise price of $0.03 per option; and

7,500,000 Unlisted Options expiring

31 December 2024 and having an

exercise price of $0.05 per option.

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Issued for non-cash consideration in

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

connection with services provided as a Non-

Executive Director and as approved by

shareholders on 13 December 2021.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

2,000,000

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares;

7,500,000

Unlisted Options expiring

31 December 2024 and having an

exercise price of $0.03 per option; and

7,500,000

Unlisted Options expiring

31 December 2024 and having an

exercise price of $0.05 per option.

Nature of change

All Unlisted Options issued in connection with

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

services provided as a Non-Executive Director

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

and as approved by shareholders on 13

December 2021.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed N/A above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Peak Minerals Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
