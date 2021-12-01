Peak Minerals : Copper Mineralisation Extends Across Earaheedy Project

Peak Minerals Limited (ASX: PUA) (Peak Minerals or the Company) is pleased to announce results from its drill program at the Earaheedy Project completed in June 2021. The purpose of the drill program was to:

Test previously identified, near surface, copper anomalism and Test the potential for basement mineralisation at the Cork Tree and Merah Prospects.

A total of 26 holes were drilled with a final meterage of 1,280m (See Appendix A: Table 1). Drilling was aimed at stepping out from recorded historic mineralisation, except for two holes which were drilled within 10m of known mineralisation to confirm grades. Stepping out from the mineralised envelope yielded significant results; 1.57% copper in EHAC0012 from 86m (See Figure 1). The mineralisation is hosted in sediments with chert horizons. The full extent of this mineralisation at depth is not known as the hole ended early when the rig was unable to penetrate further. Summary of intersections are shown in Table 1.

Copper mineralisation in this area is interpreted to be part of a larger system. Sedimentary copper systems are known to have haloes of lead-zinc mineralisation away from the main heat ('copper') source; Mt Isa in Queensland is an example of this. This is supported within the Earaheedy Basin by the recent discovery of Chinook by Rumble Resources (ASX: RTR), 80km to the east (See Figures 3 and 4 which show interpreted geology).

CEO Jennifer Neild commented:

"These assay results are encouraging. We wanted to first confirm the historic results and then test the extent of the secondary copper mineralisation. The drilling expanded the copper envelope an additional 1km to the south but seeing an intersection of 3m at 1.57% Cu from 86m depth is exciting stuff. There is copper beneath the secondary copper at surface. Today, geologists have a more wholistic view of these mineral systems, we don't ignore evidence like this. We need to analyse geochemistry and map the structures which drive sediment hosted systems."

Table 1. Summary of mineralised intersections from 2021 drill program >0.20% Cu.